Strong position despite unprecedented challenges

Operations in Q4 2020 heavily impacted by COVID-19 and related travel restrictions with capacity down by 95%

Total revenue in Q4 2020 USD 60.2 million decreasing by 81% from last year

Cargo revenue increased by 48% year-on-year in fourth quarter

EBIT negative of USD 60.2 million in Q4 2020 compared to negative EBIT of USD 36.7 million in Q4 2019

Icelandair’s capacity down by 81% in 2020 compared to 2019 and the number of passengers down by 83%

Net loss for the full year 2020 USD 376.2 million compared to a net loss of USD 57.8 million in 2019

Equity USD 232.8 million at year-end and equity ratio down from 29% to 25%, adjusted for temporary effects of warrants

Total liquidity USD 331.4 million at year-end 2020, thereof cash and marketable securities USD 159.4 million

Demand for Q1 2021 still weak due to the status of the pandemic in key markets

Modest ramp-up assumed in Q2 2021

Boeing 737 MAX recertified as safe to fly and will be reintroduced into the network in the spring

Bogi Nils Bogason, President and CEO

“The results of the fourth quarter continued to be impacted by COVID-19 with minimum operations throughout the period. By focusing on maintaining the flexibility of our route network we were able to meet increased demand in December for travel to and from Iceland over the holiday period.

It is fair to say that 2020 was the most challenging year in aviation history, with the global pandemic causing almost a complete halt to air travel. We have taken our role as the lead Icelandic carrier seriously during this time and ensured to keep vital routes open to and from Iceland, both for passengers and cargo. During the year we took extensive measures to scale down our business and strengthened the long-term competitiveness of Icelandair Group by completing a financial restructuring which included a successful share offering. We were honoured by the strong participation in the offering, where we raised USD 167 million in new share capital. Around seven thousand new shareholders joined our strong and broad shareholder base, which now totals over 13 thousand shareholders.