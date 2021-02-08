 

The French Stock Exchange Authority publishes the notice of filing of Veolia's public tender offer for the capital of Suez

08.02.2021, 21:03   

Regulatory News:

Veolia (Paris:VIE) confirms that its tender offer for the entire share capital of Suez was validly filed this morning with the French stock exchange authority Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF.

The filing of this offer occurred prior to the notification of the order issued in a "short notice" proceeding by the Commercial Court of Nanterre at the request of the management of Suez.

In accordance with applicable AMF rules, this offer will be subject to a compliance review.

This offer therefore responds to the wish of Suez’s management to be presented with a formal tender offer. Thus, the board of directors of Suez will be able to proceed formally with the examination of Veolia's offer with a view to issuing its reasoned opinion required by the regulations. As from the filing of the offer, there will be a one-month period of information and consultation with Suez's employee representative bodies.

Veolia remains available to continue discussions on its merger project with the management of Suez and the representatives of its employees.



Wertpapier


