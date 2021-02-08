 

Quanterix Announces Closing of Public Offering Including Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

08.02.2021, 21:12  |  36   |   |   

Quanterix Corporation (Nasdaq: QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis to advance the science of precision health, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 4,107,142 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $70.00 per share, including 535,714 shares sold pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. Gross proceeds from the sale of the shares, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, were approximately $287.5 million.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, SVB Leerink LLC and Cowen and Company, LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity LLC acted as lead manager for the offering.

The public offering was made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3ASR (File No. 333-249925) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 6, 2020, which automatically became effective upon filing.

The final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov, copies of which can be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by e-mail at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, from SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA, 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105 or by e-mail at syndicate@svbleerink.com, or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926 or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Quanterix

Quanterix is a company that’s digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health. The company’s digital health solution, Simoa, has the potential to change the way in which healthcare is provided today by giving researchers the ability to closely examine the continuum from health to disease. Quanterix’ technology is designed to enable much earlier disease detection, better prognoses and enhanced treatment methods to improve the quality of life and longevity of the population for generations to come. The technology is currently being used for research applications in several therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, inflammation and infectious disease. The company was established in 2007 and is located in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Wertpapier


