The Board of Directors met on February 8, 2021 and decided that, subject to decisions by the Board of Directors and the Shareholders’ Meeting which will approve the 2022 financial statements, allocation of earnings and final dividend, the ex-dividend dates of the interim and the final dividends for 2022 will be as follows:

Ex-dividend dates

First interim September 21, 2022

Second interim January 2, 2023

Third interim March 22, 2023

Final June 21, 2023

The above ex-dividend dates relate to the Total shares listed on the Euronext.

