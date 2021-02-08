Genprex Announces Formation of Clinical Advisory Board

Genprex, Inc. (“Genprex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced the formation of a Clinical Advisory Board (CAB) to support its oncology and diabetes development programs. Comprised of preeminent clinical specialists, the CAB will lead and advise Genprex as it advances its REQORSA immunogene therapy program, including its Acclaim clinical trials in non-small cell lung cancer, and its preclinical diabetes gene therapy program. Some of the members also serve in additional roles at the Company.

“We are pleased to bring together this group of seasoned practitioners in the field of oncology and diabetes to guide and advise Genprex in advancing our clinical development programs,” said Genprex’s Chief Executive Officer, Rodney Varner. “The Clinical Advisory Board’s experience in clinical trials of cancer and diabetes therapies, combined with their expertise in consulting with small and large biotechnology companies, is invaluable as our drug candidates progress into the clinic.”