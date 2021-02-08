Genprex Announces Formation of Clinical Advisory Board
Genprex, Inc. (“Genprex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced the formation of a Clinical Advisory Board (CAB) to support its oncology and diabetes development programs. Comprised of preeminent clinical specialists, the CAB will lead and advise Genprex as it advances its REQORSA immunogene therapy program, including its Acclaim clinical trials in non-small cell lung cancer, and its preclinical diabetes gene therapy program. Some of the members also serve in additional roles at the Company.
“We are pleased to bring together this group of seasoned practitioners in the field of oncology and diabetes to guide and advise Genprex in advancing our clinical development programs,” said Genprex’s Chief Executive Officer, Rodney Varner. “The Clinical Advisory Board’s experience in clinical trials of cancer and diabetes therapies, combined with their expertise in consulting with small and large biotechnology companies, is invaluable as our drug candidates progress into the clinic.”
The members of Genprex’ Clinical Advisory Board include:
- Michael Morse, MD, MHS, FACP – Dr. Morse is a Professor of Medicine in the Division of Medical Oncology and Professor in the Department of Surgery at Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC. His clinical expertise includes management of gastrointestinal malignancies including colon, hepatobiliary, gastroesophageal and pancreatic cancer. His research expertise includes the development of targeted therapies including immunotherapies for cancer. He has published extensively on topics in cancer immunotherapy, targeted therapies and gastrointestinal malignancies, including textbooks on Cancer Vaccines and Liver Tumors. Dr. Morse is Editor for Current Opinions in Biologic Therapies. He has been the principal investigator of a number of investigator-initiated and industry-supported phase 1 and 2 clinical trials of cancer immunotherapy and therapies for gastrointestinal malignancies. He is a member of the American Association of Cancer Research, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American Society for Clinical Investigation, American College of Physicians, and the Society for the Immunotherapy of Cancer.
- Col. George E. Peoples, MD, FACS– Dr. Peoples served 30 years of active duty as a surgeon and research scientist in the military. He is the Founder and Director of the Cancer Vaccine Development Program (CVDP), which has been focused on the discovery, development, and clinical testing of cancer vaccines for more than 20 years. Four of the program’s cancer vaccines have been licensed for commercial development. Dr. Peoples currently serves as the CEO of Cancer Insight, LLC, CVDP’s commercial counterpart, which is a boutique cancer immunotherapy Contract Research Organization conducting multiple Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials. He also serves as Professor of Surgery at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and Professor (adjunct) of Surgical Oncology at MD Anderson Cancer Center (MDACC). Dr. Peoples is the past Chair of the Cancer Care Program, San Antonio Military Medical Center and the past Military Director of the United States Military Cancer Institute. He is a graduate of the United States Military Academy, West Point and the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. Dr. Peoples completed his surgical training at Harvard’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital and a surgical oncology fellowship at MDACC.
- Andrew B. Becker, MD, PhD – Dr. Becker is President and Founder of Becker Pharmaceutical Consulting, a market research, competitive intelligence and strategic planning consulting firm that provides analytic and strategy services to companies ranging from small biotechnology and medical device companies up to large multinational pharmaceutical companies on a global basis. Dr. Becker received both his medical degree and PhD in Molecular Pharmacology from Stanford University. At Stanford, Dr. Becker's research focused on signaling pathways for the insulin and IGF–1 receptors, deciphering the structure and function of the insulin degrading enzyme and its role in insulin processing.
- William E. Gannon, Jr., MD, MBA– Dr. Gannon serves as Genprex’s Vice President of Regulatory Affairs. He is responsible for managing the Company’s regulatory affairs for its upcoming clinical trials. He also will serve as the Medical Monitor, interfacing with medical personnel at trial sites and assisting with FDA communication throughout the clinical trials. Dr. Gannon has more than 30 years of experience in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries, with expertise in clinical development, regulatory affairs and commercialization of products, and a strong background in oncology and gene therapy.
About Genprex, Inc.
|Diskussion: GNPX - FDA-Fast-Track Designation für Gentherapie gegen Lungenkrebs
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare