A total number of 2,785,349,437 voting rights are attached to the 2,629,839,616 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

Number of voting rights exercisable at Shareholders' meetings

TOTAL SE Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)

