 

TOTAL SE Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.02.2021, 21:32  |  45   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):

Date

Total number of shares

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Total S.E.!
Long
Basispreis 32,76€
Hebel 14,60
Ask 0,35
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 38,16€
Hebel 13,16
Ask 0,21
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Number of voting rights exercisable at
Shareholders' meetings

February 8, 2021

2,629,839,616

2,784,247,543

A total number of 2,785,349,437 voting rights are attached to the 2,629,839,616 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

  • 1,101,894 voting rights attached to the 1,101,894 Total shares held by TOTAL SE that cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and
    L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

 

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Total - alle Zeichen stehen auf Ausbruch
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TOTAL SE Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) Regulatory News: Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT): Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights exercisable at Shareholders' meetings February 8, 2021 2,629,839,616 2,784,247,543 A total number of 2,785,349,437 voting rights are attached …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Air Liquide and Siemens Energy to Develop a Large Scale Electrolyzer Partnership for Sustainable ...
ExOne Launches the World’s Fastest, Office-Safe Metal 3D Printer in Exclusive Partnership with ...
Clean Energy Signs Multi-Year Contract with LA Metro for More Than 47 Million Gallons of Renewable ...
Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners Announce Appointment of CEO of Genvia, a Clean ...
Fiverr Reveals Official Super Bowl Ad Spot “Opportunity Knocks” with Four Seasons Total ...
Illumina Accelerator Invests in Nine Genomics Startups for Second Global Cycle
Northern Trust Announces Further Alliance as Part of Whole Office Strategy
ExOne Announces Strategic Partnership, Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and 2021 ...
Novus Capital Corporation II Announces Closing of $287.5 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21:19 Uhr
Total: Indicative Ex-Dividend Dates for 2022 Dividend
21:02 Uhr
Total SE:  Share Capital Decrease by Way of Treasury Shares Cancellation
08:40 Uhr
United Kingdom Offshore Wind: Total and GIG successful in securing seabed lease rights to jointly develop 1.5 GW offshore wind project
06.02.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 05/21
05.02.21
TOTAL SE: Statement in Compliance with the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)
05.02.21
United States: Total Adds 2.2 GW to its U.S. Solar Portfolio and Covers All Its Power Consumption in the Country With Green Electricity
04.02.21
ROUNDUP: Corona brockt Shell Milliarden-Verlust ein - Aktie verliert
04.02.21
Total Joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
29.01.21
Crashgefahr? Hier sind 5 bärenstarke Aktien gegen Börsenstress
25.01.21
TOTAL SE: Notice of Redemption Dated 25 January 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12:44 Uhr
594
Total - alle Zeichen stehen auf Ausbruch
10.04.20
4
ANALYSE: Bernstein rät zur Vorsicht bei Ölaktien und stuft den Sektor ab
09.03.20
2
Nach Ölpreisverfall auch günstigere Kraftstoffpreise möglich