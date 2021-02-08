TOTAL SE Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)
February 8, 2021
2,629,839,616
2,784,247,543
A total number of 2,785,349,437 voting rights are attached to the 2,629,839,616 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:
- 1,101,894 voting rights attached to the 1,101,894 Total shares held by TOTAL SE that cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111
and
L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
