 

Baudax Bio Announces $17.6 Million Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.02.2021, 21:24  |  61   |   |   

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX), a pharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for acute care settings, (“Baudax Bio” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with institutional and accredited investors for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 11,000,000 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $1.60 per share in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about February 10, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds to Baudax Bio from the offering are expected to be approximately $17.6 million. Baudax Bio currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for the commercialization of ANJESO, pipeline development activities and general corporate purposes.

The shares described above are being offered by Baudax Bio pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-243488) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 10, 2020 and declared effective on October 2, 2020. The offering of the securities described herein will be made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the securities being offered will be filed with the SEC.  Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (646) 975-6996, or email at placements@hcwco.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About ANJESO

ANJESO (meloxicam) injection is a proprietary, long-acting, preferential COX-2 inhibitor that possesses analgesic, anti-inflammatory and antipyretic activities, which are believed to be related to the inhibition of cyclooxygenase type 2 pathway (COX-2) and subsequent reduction in prostaglandin biosynthesis. ANJESO was launched in the U.S. in June 2020 following its approval by the Food and Drug Administration in February 2020. ANJESO is indicated for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. Because of the delayed onset of analgesia, ANJESO alone is not recommended for use when rapid onset of analgesia is required. ANJESO is supported by two pivotal Phase III clinical efficacy trials, a large double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III safety trial and four Phase II clinical efficacy trials, as well as other safety studies. As a non-opioid, Baudax Bio believes ANJESO has the potential to overcome many of the issues associated with commonly prescribed opioid therapeutics, including respiratory depression, constipation, excessive nausea and vomiting, as well as having no addictive potential, while maintaining meaningful analgesic effects for relief of pain. ANJESO was designed using the NanoCrystal platform, a technology that enables enhanced bioavailability of poorly water-soluble drug compounds. NanoCrystal is a registered trademark of Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited (APIL).

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Baudax Bio Announces $17.6 Million Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX), a pharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for acute care settings, (“Baudax Bio” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
REPEAT -- Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Nokia to help Deutsche Telekom’s optical transport network modernization
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
REPEAT: Clean Power Increases Its Investment in PowerTap to 94.5%
Bitfarms Announces CAD$40.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
MKS Instruments Makes Superior Offer to Acquire Coherent
Cassava Sciences Announces Significant Program Progress and Expected Key Milestones in 2021 for Its ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
Baudax Bio Announces Exercise of Warrants for Gross Proceeds of $13.4 Million

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
22:28 Uhr
218
BXRX (Mkap $49 M) FDA Entscheidung im 1Q für attraktives Produkt