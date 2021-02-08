Baudax Bio Announces $17.6 Million Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX), a pharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for acute care settings, (“Baudax Bio” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with institutional and accredited investors for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 11,000,000 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $1.60 per share in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about February 10, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The gross proceeds to Baudax Bio from the offering are expected to be approximately $17.6 million. Baudax Bio currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for the commercialization of ANJESO, pipeline development activities and general corporate purposes.

The shares described above are being offered by Baudax Bio pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-243488) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 10, 2020 and declared effective on October 2, 2020. The offering of the securities described herein will be made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the securities being offered will be filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (646) 975-6996, or email at placements@hcwco.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About ANJESO

ANJESO (meloxicam) injection is a proprietary, long-acting, preferential COX-2 inhibitor that possesses analgesic, anti-inflammatory and antipyretic activities, which are believed to be related to the inhibition of cyclooxygenase type 2 pathway (COX-2) and subsequent reduction in prostaglandin biosynthesis. ANJESO was launched in the U.S. in June 2020 following its approval by the Food and Drug Administration in February 2020. ANJESO is indicated for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. Because of the delayed onset of analgesia, ANJESO alone is not recommended for use when rapid onset of analgesia is required. ANJESO is supported by two pivotal Phase III clinical efficacy trials, a large double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III safety trial and four Phase II clinical efficacy trials, as well as other safety studies. As a non-opioid, Baudax Bio believes ANJESO has the potential to overcome many of the issues associated with commonly prescribed opioid therapeutics, including respiratory depression, constipation, excessive nausea and vomiting, as well as having no addictive potential, while maintaining meaningful analgesic effects for relief of pain. ANJESO was designed using the NanoCrystal platform, a technology that enables enhanced bioavailability of poorly water-soluble drug compounds. NanoCrystal is a registered trademark of Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited (APIL).