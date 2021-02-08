Sorrento Announces Subsidiary Company - ADNAB, Inc. - to Develop and Commercialize ADNAB Platform Products for Hematological Malignancies and Solid Tumors Based on an Exclusive Technology License From the Mayo Clinic

The ADNAB platform was developed and exclusively licensed to Sorrento by the Mayo Clinic

Clinical studies utilizing the ADNAB platform are ongoing at the Mayo Clinic; and are evaluating multiple platform-generated products in advanced-stage: endometrial cancer, ovarian cancer, angiosarcoma, and B-Cell lymphomas

Study LS1681 is a Mayo Investigator-Initiated-Trial (IIT) for relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphomas; and is evaluating rituximab-ADNAB (nab-paclitaxel nanoparticles non-covalently coated with rituximab) 1

Study MC1371 is a Mayo Investigator-Initiated-Trial (IIT) for various solid tumors; and has completed a dose escalation phase2. To date, 9 endometrial and ovarian cancer patients, that had failed at least one prior regimen containing bevacizumab, were treated with bevacizumab-ADNAB (nab-paclitaxel nanoparticles non-covalently coated with bevacizumab).3

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced the formation of ADNAB, Inc., a subsidiary Company, that will develop and commercialize a Mayo Clinic-developed technology platform for the manufacture of antibody-drug conjugates (ADC), each called an ADNAB.

An ADNAB is an immune complex of nanoparticle albumin-bound drug products e.g., nab-paclitaxel, which are non-covalently conjugated with tumor-targeting monoclonal antibodies (mAb’s). The ADNAB platform was developed by Svetomir Markovic, M.D., Ph.D., and his research team at Mayo Clinic. To date, Dr. Markovic’s team have successfully formed nine (9) potential ADNAB candidates, including two (2) that are currently enrolling in an FDA supervised, investigator-initiated human trial.

Utilizing Sorrento’s G-MAB library of fully humanized monoclonal antibodies, the ADNAB platform will generate a broad portfolio of product candidates targeting liquid and solid tumors. “We believe this platform has broad potential.” said Henry Ji, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of the newly formed ADNAB, Inc. “Our Vision, is to extend the reach of this platform to therapeutic areas beyond oncology; we have already begun work on an ADNAB for auto-immune diseases.”

Mayo Clinic physician Tom Habermann, M.D., serves as the Principal Investigator for Study LS1681, which is evaluating a rituximab-ADNAB in relapsed/refractory B-cell lymphomas. Relapsed-Refractory Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (RR DLBCL), which accounts for approximately one-third of patients with DLBCL, remains a major cause of morbidity and mortality.