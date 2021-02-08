 

FOX Business Network to Debut New 4pm Program Hosted by Larry Kudlow Starting February 16

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.02.2021, 21:54  |  38   |   |   

FOX Business Network (FBN) will debut a new weekday business program hosted by FOX News Media contributor and former National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow on Tuesday, February 16th, announced Lauren Petterson, president of the network. The program will air weekdays live at 4 PM/ET with an encore at 7 PM/ET and feature closing market analysis as well as interviews with major industry leaders influencing Wall Street, Washington and business in America. Fox Business Tonight will continue in the 5 PM/ET hour with rotating co-hosts for the foreseeable future.

In making the announcement, Ms. Petterson said, “We are immensely proud to add Larry to our incomparable FBN lineup. His expertise will greatly inform our audience and we look forward to his return to business television.”

Mr. Kudlow added, “I am thrilled to be part of this new venture at FBN and for the opportunity to really drill down on the most pressing economic issues impacting everyday Americans.”

Mr. Kudlow will examine the latest headlines and business trends, with an emphasis on the financial impact facing households and businesses across the country. The program will also feature interviews with industry titans and policymakers, along with roundtable discussions on the policies affecting both the domestic and global economies.

Most recently, Mr. Kudlow served as the Assistant for Economic Policy and Director of National Economic Council under President Trump, where he coordinated the administration’s domestic and economic policy agenda. In this capacity, he helped create and implement a number of President Trump’s economic, tax and trade initiatives.

Prior to his role in the administration, Mr. Kudlow was a senior contributor for CNBC where he hosted a number of programs, including his signature post-market analysis show The Kudlow Report. A staple of CNBC since its founding in 1989, he also provided economic analysis across the network’s leading business programs, including regular appearances on Squawk Box. Additionally, he served as chief economist and senior managing director of then-global investment bank, securities trading and brokerage firm Bear Stearns. He got his start in finance as a junior financial analyst at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and later joined then Wall Street firm Paine Webber.

From 1981 to 1985, Mr. Kudlow was an associate director for economics and planning at the Office of Management and Budget during President Ronald Reagan’s first term in office. In this capacity, he contributed to the administration’s economic and budget policy. Throughout his career, Mr. Kudlow has been a nationally syndicated columnist and served as senior editor of National Review magazine. He is also the author of two books, JFK and the Reagan Revolution: A Secret History of American Prosperity and American Abundance: The New Economic and Moral Prosperity.

FOX Business Network (FBN) is a financial news channel delivering real-time information across all platforms that impact both Main Street and Wall Street. Headquartered in New York — the business capital of the world — FBN launched in October 2007 and currently ranks among the top business channels on television. The network is available in nearly 80 million homes in all markets across the United States. Owned by FOX Corporation, FBN is a unit of FOX News Media and has bureaus in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FOX Business Network to Debut New 4pm Program Hosted by Larry Kudlow Starting February 16 FOX Business Network (FBN) will debut a new weekday business program hosted by FOX News Media contributor and former National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow on Tuesday, February 16th, announced Lauren Petterson, president of the network. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Air Liquide and Siemens Energy to Develop a Large Scale Electrolyzer Partnership for Sustainable ...
ExOne Launches the World’s Fastest, Office-Safe Metal 3D Printer in Exclusive Partnership with ...
Clean Energy Signs Multi-Year Contract with LA Metro for More Than 47 Million Gallons of Renewable ...
Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners Announce Appointment of CEO of Genvia, a Clean ...
Fiverr Reveals Official Super Bowl Ad Spot “Opportunity Knocks” with Four Seasons Total ...
Illumina Accelerator Invests in Nine Genomics Startups for Second Global Cycle
Northern Trust Announces Further Alliance as Part of Whole Office Strategy
ExOne Announces Strategic Partnership, Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and 2021 ...
Novus Capital Corporation II Announces Closing of $287.5 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
FOX News Media Names Ben Domenech to Contributor Role
02.02.21
FOX News Channel Marks 19th Consecutive Year as the Number One Cable News Network
30.01.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 04/21
28.01.21
FOX News Media Signs Leo Terrell to Contributor Role
26.01.21
FOX News Media Signs Former National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow to Host New Program on FOX Business Network
25.01.21
FOX News Digital Network Delivers Record Year
25.01.21
FOX News Channel Names Emily Compagno Co-Host of Outnumbered
13.01.21
FOX News Channel Names Peter Doocy White House Correspondent
12.01.21
Jason Klarman Named President of FOX Nation
11.01.21
FOX News Channel to Launch New Daytime Programming Lineup