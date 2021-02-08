FOX Business Network to Debut New 4pm Program Hosted by Larry Kudlow Starting February 16

In making the announcement, Ms. Petterson said, “We are immensely proud to add Larry to our incomparable FBN lineup. His expertise will greatly inform our audience and we look forward to his return to business television.”

FOX Business Network (FBN) will debut a new weekday business program hosted by FOX News Media contributor and former National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow on Tuesday, February 16 th , announced Lauren Petterson, president of the network. The program will air weekdays live at 4 PM/ET with an encore at 7 PM/ET and feature closing market analysis as well as interviews with major industry leaders influencing Wall Street, Washington and business in America. Fox Business Tonight will continue in the 5 PM/ET hour with rotating co-hosts for the foreseeable future.

Mr. Kudlow added, “I am thrilled to be part of this new venture at FBN and for the opportunity to really drill down on the most pressing economic issues impacting everyday Americans.”

Mr. Kudlow will examine the latest headlines and business trends, with an emphasis on the financial impact facing households and businesses across the country. The program will also feature interviews with industry titans and policymakers, along with roundtable discussions on the policies affecting both the domestic and global economies.

Most recently, Mr. Kudlow served as the Assistant for Economic Policy and Director of National Economic Council under President Trump, where he coordinated the administration’s domestic and economic policy agenda. In this capacity, he helped create and implement a number of President Trump’s economic, tax and trade initiatives.

Prior to his role in the administration, Mr. Kudlow was a senior contributor for CNBC where he hosted a number of programs, including his signature post-market analysis show The Kudlow Report. A staple of CNBC since its founding in 1989, he also provided economic analysis across the network’s leading business programs, including regular appearances on Squawk Box. Additionally, he served as chief economist and senior managing director of then-global investment bank, securities trading and brokerage firm Bear Stearns. He got his start in finance as a junior financial analyst at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and later joined then Wall Street firm Paine Webber.

From 1981 to 1985, Mr. Kudlow was an associate director for economics and planning at the Office of Management and Budget during President Ronald Reagan’s first term in office. In this capacity, he contributed to the administration’s economic and budget policy. Throughout his career, Mr. Kudlow has been a nationally syndicated columnist and served as senior editor of National Review magazine. He is also the author of two books, JFK and the Reagan Revolution: A Secret History of American Prosperity and American Abundance: The New Economic and Moral Prosperity.

FOX Business Network (FBN) is a financial news channel delivering real-time information across all platforms that impact both Main Street and Wall Street. Headquartered in New York — the business capital of the world — FBN launched in October 2007 and currently ranks among the top business channels on television. The network is available in nearly 80 million homes in all markets across the United States. Owned by FOX Corporation, FBN is a unit of FOX News Media and has bureaus in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.

