 

Voya Financial Earns ‘100%’ on the Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index — for 16th Consecutive Year

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced that, for the 16th consecutive year, they have received a perfect score of 100% on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) — the nation’s premier benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer/questioning (LGBTQ) workplace equality.

The CEI is compiled from the results of a survey, administered by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation, which evaluates LGBTQ-related business policies and practices falling under four central pillars, including non-discrimination policies across business entities, equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility. Voya joins the ranks of more than 767 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

“We work hard to foster an environment that is affirming and inclusive of all our employees, no matter their differences,” said Voya’s Kevin Silva, executive vice president and chief human resources officer. “To have our efforts recognized in this space for 16 years, is a testament to our belief that our differences make us stronger and celebrating those differences is the foundation of a great place to work.”

The results of the 2021 CEI showcase how 1,142 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also for the 57% of CEI-rated companies with global operations who are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad. Voya’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria earned a 100% ranking and the designation as one of the “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality.”

“From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality,” said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. “This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision.”

For more information on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index, or to view the full report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings — to get ready to retire better. Serving the financial needs of approximately 13.8 million individual and institutional customers in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.5 billion in revenue in 2019. The company had $657 billion in total assets under management and administration as of Sept. 30, 2020. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time — Voya’s vision is to be America’s Retirement Company. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has been recognized as a 2020 World’s Most Admired Company by Fortune magazine; one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index by Disability:IN. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

