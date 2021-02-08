Sally Beauty Continues Long-Standing Commitment to Connecting Textured Hair Community

Expanding offerings for textured hair care and providing a platform for textured hair innovators has been a priority for the retailer from the start. Sally Beauty was the first national beauty retailer to distribute popular women-owned textured hair care brands including Made Beautiful and Mielle Organics and is also the exclusive in-store retailer for celebrity brands such as Flawless by Gabrielle Union, Vernon François, Kenya Moore, and Kim Kimble . Starting in February, Sally Beauty will be utilizing its social platforms to spotlight textured hair innovators it partners with and help elevate their unique stories to the retailer’s large audience.

DENTON, Texas, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sally Beauty (NYSE: SBH) is on a mission to create a platform connecting the Black and textured hair community through founder voices, breadth of assortment, and educational efforts. The initiative kicks off during Black History Month, as Sally Beauty collaborates with powerful Black voices to celebrate the history of Black hair and the brands in Sally Beauty’s portfolio. With an established track record of supporting, cultivating, and accelerating innovation to provide customers with greater access to natural and textured hair products, Sally Beauty’s offering has grown to over 100 brands from textured hair innovators ; with over 50 Black-founded brands in hair care, hair extensions, hair accessories, cosmetics, skincare, and men’s grooming categories.

Sally Beauty has also supported emerging brands like MoKnowsHair, Naturalicious, Camille Rose Naturals, and EDEN BodyWorks by providing a platform to help them expand their presence and distribution. Since then, Sally Beauty has continued to support textured hair innovators through exclusive partnerships with celebrities, emerging brands, and Cultivate; an incubator program launched in 2018 designed to support female-owned beauty brands by bringing their visions and business plans to life. Through the Cultivate program, inventive textured hair brands such as PuffCuff, Curlanista, and newly added Peculiar Roots, UniQurl, and True + Pure Texture received the resources and funding necessary to succeed and grow in the beauty and hair care industries.

“As we build our product portfolio, it is important that we are fostering the community and using our platform to elevate emerging brands. Through our Cultivate Program, we’ve been able to empower female-owned beauty brands by providing resources and a retail platform to help take their companies, and Sally Beauty, to the next level,” said JC Johnson, Group Vice President, Digital Strategy and Innovation, Sally Beauty. “In 2020’s Cultivate Cohort, we were excited to see three natural hair brands rise to the top, all founded by incredible women who are textured hair innovators.”

In addition to its commitment to provide a wide variety of textured hair care products, Sally Beauty will continue to create unique opportunities for consumers to unleash their (pro)tential at home with textured hair educational content. This February, the retailer is expanding its DIY University by Sally Beauty platform to include virtual classes headed by experts and professionals in the beauty space, led by Vernon François, Gabrielle Union, and Larry Sims, to name a few. The new digital resources are set to launch later this month. Additional educational classes will follow throughout the year on a variety of topics, led by expert educators and various brand partners.

