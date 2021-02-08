 

Summit Wireless Technologies Presents Wireless Audio Design to Industry Display Leaders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.02.2021   

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA), a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems and founding member of the WiSA Association, announced Tony Parker, VP New Business Development & Product Strategy and Founding Member, will present wireless audio design considerations for TVs and discuss WiSA interoperability at the SID – Society for Information Display on February 10th.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210208005777/en/

“Summit Wireless solves consumer challenges by delivering technologies that support interoperability, and deliver a reliable immersive experience,” said Parker. “Today’s thin TVs are central to explosive growth in home entertainment market. In 2021, almost all streaming services are delivering 5.1 multi-channel streaming content for the consumer’s enjoyment. Summit, as a founding member of WiSA, is leading the industry with solutions centered on the TVs central role for family entertainment whether they are embedded in the TV, incorporated in the User Interface, or external supplemental audio.”

Presentation

  • Wednesday, February 10, 2021
  • 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm PST
  • Wireless Multi-Channel Home Theater Audio Design Considerations for TV Applications
  • Tony Parker, VP New Business Development & Product Strategy and Founding Member
  • Register

The presentation will review a simple checklist of system design considerations for wireless multi-channel home theater audio attachment to TVs. The talk will touch on connectivity, setup options and the necessary audio decode support. To conclude, the presenter will review key technology requirements for wireless audio transmission resulting in acceptable lip-sync, speaker sync, and RF performance and the importance of consumers expectations for interoperability (Wireless Speaker and Audio (WiSA) association).

About SID
 The Society for Information Display (SID) is the only professional organization focused on the electronic display and visual information technology industries. In fact, by exclusively focusing on the advancement of electronic display and visual information technologies, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. To promote industry and academic technology development, while also educating consumers on the importance of displays, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which brings industry and academia all under one roof to showcase technology that will shape the future. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit www.sid.org.

