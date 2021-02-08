CuriosityStream Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option and Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) (“CuriosityStream”), a global factual entertainment company, announced today that the underwriters of its previously announced underwritten public offering of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (“Common Stock”), have exercised in full their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 975,000 shares at the public offering price of $13.50 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. CuriosityStream also announced that it has closed its public offering of 7,475,000 shares of Common Stock, which included the sale of the shares pursuant to the over-allotment option. Gross proceeds to CuriosityStream from the offering are expected to be approximately $100.9 million, before deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses.

BofA Securities acted as sole book-running manager for the offering and as representative of the underwriters. Needham & Company acted as senior co-manager for the offering, and D.A. Davidson & Co., Roth Capital Partners, Barrington Research and The Benchmark Company acted as co-managers for the offering.