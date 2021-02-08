CuriosityStream Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option and Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock
CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) (“CuriosityStream”), a global factual entertainment company, announced today that the underwriters of its previously announced underwritten public offering of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (“Common Stock”), have exercised in full their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 975,000 shares at the public offering price of $13.50 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. CuriosityStream also announced that it has closed its public offering of 7,475,000 shares of Common Stock, which included the sale of the shares pursuant to the over-allotment option. Gross proceeds to CuriosityStream from the offering are expected to be approximately $100.9 million, before deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses.
BofA Securities acted as sole book-running manager for the offering and as representative of the underwriters. Needham & Company acted as senior co-manager for the offering, and D.A. Davidson & Co., Roth Capital Partners, Barrington Research and The Benchmark Company acted as co-managers for the offering.
CuriosityStream intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for investment in program content, marketing and general corporate purposes.
A registration statement on Form S-1 (Registration No. 333-252617) (the “Registration Statement”) relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and declared effective on February 3, 2021. The offering was made pursuant to the Registration Statement and an accompanying prospectus. Prospective investors should read the Registration Statement and accompanying prospectus, and the other documents that CuriosityStream has filed with the SEC for more complete information about CuriosityStream and the offering. A copy of the final prospectus relating to these securities may be obtained by contacting BofA Securities, Attn: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, by telephone at (800) 299-1322 or via email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com. Electronic copies of the Registration Statement, the accompanying prospectus and the final prospectus are also available free of charge on the website of the SEC at www.sec.gov.
