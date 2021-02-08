 

CuriosityStream Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option and Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.02.2021, 22:05  |  24   |   |   

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) (“CuriosityStream”), a global factual entertainment company, announced today that the underwriters of its previously announced underwritten public offering of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (“Common Stock”), have exercised in full their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 975,000 shares at the public offering price of $13.50 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. CuriosityStream also announced that it has closed its public offering of 7,475,000 shares of Common Stock, which included the sale of the shares pursuant to the over-allotment option. Gross proceeds to CuriosityStream from the offering are expected to be approximately $100.9 million, before deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses.

BofA Securities acted as sole book-running manager for the offering and as representative of the underwriters. Needham & Company acted as senior co-manager for the offering, and D.A. Davidson & Co., Roth Capital Partners, Barrington Research and The Benchmark Company acted as co-managers for the offering.

CuriosityStream intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for investment in program content, marketing and general corporate purposes.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (Registration No. 333-252617) (the “Registration Statement”) relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and declared effective on February 3, 2021. The offering was made pursuant to the Registration Statement and an accompanying prospectus. Prospective investors should read the Registration Statement and accompanying prospectus, and the other documents that CuriosityStream has filed with the SEC for more complete information about CuriosityStream and the offering. A copy of the final prospectus relating to these securities may be obtained by contacting BofA Securities, Attn: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, by telephone at (800) 299-1322 or via email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com. Electronic copies of the Registration Statement, the accompanying prospectus and the final prospectus are also available free of charge on the website of the SEC at www.sec.gov.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CuriosityStream Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option and Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) (“CuriosityStream”), a global factual entertainment company, announced today that the underwriters of its previously announced underwritten public offering of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (“Common …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Air Liquide and Siemens Energy to Develop a Large Scale Electrolyzer Partnership for Sustainable ...
ExOne Launches the World’s Fastest, Office-Safe Metal 3D Printer in Exclusive Partnership with ...
Clean Energy Signs Multi-Year Contract with LA Metro for More Than 47 Million Gallons of Renewable ...
Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners Announce Appointment of CEO of Genvia, a Clean ...
Fiverr Reveals Official Super Bowl Ad Spot “Opportunity Knocks” with Four Seasons Total ...
Illumina Accelerator Invests in Nine Genomics Startups for Second Global Cycle
Northern Trust Announces Further Alliance as Part of Whole Office Strategy
ExOne Announces Strategic Partnership, Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and 2021 ...
Novus Capital Corporation II Announces Closing of $287.5 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
CuriosityStream Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
01.02.21
CuriosityStream Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock