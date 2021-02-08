 

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces CEO Transition

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRWD), a GI-focused healthcare company, today announced that Mark Mallon plans to step down as chief executive officer and a member of the Ironwood Board of Directors in order to pursue another leadership opportunity, effective March 12, 2021. The Ironwood Board has named Thomas McCourt, Ironwood’s president, as interim CEO effective upon Mr. Mallon’s departure. Julie McHugh, Ironwood’s Board chair, will become executive chair of the Board of Directors effective upon Mr. Mallon’s departure and, in that capacity, will continue to lead the Board of Directors as well as provide counsel and guidance to the senior management team through the transition.

The Board plans to initiate a candidate search with the assistance of a leading executive search firm to identify Mr. Mallon’s permanent successor.

“On behalf of the entire Board, I want to thank Mark for his leadership during a transformative time in Ironwood’s history,” said Julie McHugh, chair of Ironwood’s Board. “The Board is confident that Ironwood is on the right path to long term value creation. The resilience and strength of LINZESS, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with continued profit and cash generation in 2020 provides a solid foundation for the future. With a strong bench of leadership talent and the support of the Board, we will strive to continue to build on our positive momentum while remaining true to our vision of becoming the leading GI-focused healthcare company in the U.S.”

Ms. McHugh continued, “Since joining Ironwood in 2009, Tom has been a key member of the leadership team and was critical to the successful launch and commercialization of LINZESS. Tom is a GI healthcare industry veteran with a deep understanding of Ironwood’s business, making him an ideal fit for this role as the Board conducts its search. I look forward to continuing to work with Tom and to lead the Board in my role as executive chair.”

Mr. McCourt said, “I look forward to serving as interim CEO as we work to execute our strategy of maximizing LINZESS, building an innovative GI development portfolio and delivering sustainable profits and cash. We are steadfast in our mission of advancing the treatment of GI diseases and redefining the standard of care for GI patients. With disciplined execution, we believe Ironwood is well positioned for 2021 and beyond.”

