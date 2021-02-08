 

Mytheresa Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call; Participating in Upcoming Investor Conferences

08.02.2021, 22:05   

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) (“Mytheresa”), the parent company of Mytheresa Group GmbH, today announced the date for the release of its second quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results and its participation at upcoming investor conferences.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Call and Webcast

Mytheresa will release second quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results before the U.S. market open on February 25, 2021. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:00am Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through Mytheresa’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.mytheresa.com. Those wishing to participate via the telephone may dial in at (833) 979-2860 (USA) or (236) 714-2917 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Mytheresa’s Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:00am Eastern Time on February 25, 2021, through March 4, 2021, by dialing (800) 585-8367 (USA) or (416) 621-4642 (International). The replay passcode will be 9993744.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Michael Kliger, Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Martin Beer, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at the following virtual investor conferences:

  • Credit Suisse Consumer Retail Conference on Wednesday, March 24, 2021
  • Jefferies Pan-European Mid-Cap Conference on Tuesday, March 30, 2021
  • Cowen Consumer Platforms for the Next Generation Summit on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Mytheresa

Mytheresa is one of the leading global luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. Mytheresa was launched in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. The highly curated edit focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. Mytheresa's unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations.



