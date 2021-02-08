 

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Announces Submission of Formal Type B Meeting Request with FDA and Launch of NAV3-32 Phase 2B Trial in Rheumatoid Arthritis

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.02.2021, 22:05  |  35   |   |   

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) (“Navidea” or the “Company”), a company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, is pleased to announce that the Company has submitted its formal Type B Meeting Request to the FDA. The FDA has granted the Type B meeting and has requested submission of the Briefing Book. The FDA will now review the Company’s formal briefing documents containing results from the NAV3-31 Phase 2B study and the proposed Phase 3 design and protocol. Navidea’s previous and ongoing clinical studies in Rheumatoid Arthritis (“RA”) will also be provided. Navidea expects formal feedback from the FDA within the next several months and a potential launch of the pivotal Phase 3 study in the second quarter of 2021.

This pivotal Phase 3 trial will establish the ability of Tc99m tilmanocept imaging to serve as an early predictor of treatment response in RA patients switching to an anti-TNFα therapy. The design and planned conduct of the Phase 3 trial is built upon data from Navidea’s ongoing NAV3-31 Phase 2B trial that is providing supportive evidence that Tc99m tilmanocept imaging can provide robust, quantitative imaging in patients with active RA and that this imaging can provide an early indicator of treatment response.

Navidea is also pleased to announce the opening of the first US site for enrollment in its NAV3-32 Phase 2B trial titled, “A Comparison of Tc99m Tilmanocept Quantitative Imaging with Immunohistochemical (IHC) Analysis of CD206 Expression in Synovial Tissue from Subjects Clinically Diagnosed with Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA).” This trial will examine the correlation of Tc99m tilmanocept imaging quantification to the macrophage number and density and immune cell composition in joints. This may permit Tc99m tilmanocept imaging to act as a “virtual biopsy,” characterizing a patient’s individual RA pathological subtype with potential to predict therapeutic responses beyond those of anti-TNFα therapies.

Michael Rosol, Chief Medical Officer for Navidea, said, “We are eager to receive feedback from the FDA on our NAV3-31 Phase 3 design, and are excited to have opened up our first site in the important NAV3-32 trial. Throughout our RA program development, we have worked closely with expert rheumatologists, nuclear medicine specialists, and the FDA itself, and we believe we are on the right path to bring a valuable tool to bear to meet a large unmet medical need of patients with RA.” Dr. Rosol continued, “Success of these trials would mean that we can provide rheumatologists and those suffering with RA a noninvasive, quantifiable, early indicator of whether or not an anti-TNFα treatment is working. This could bring enormous benefit to these patients by assisting physicians in putting them on the right course of treatment earlier than would otherwise be possible today.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Announces Submission of Formal Type B Meeting Request with FDA and Launch of NAV3-32 Phase 2B Trial in Rheumatoid Arthritis Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) (“Navidea” or the “Company”), a company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, is pleased to announce that the Company has submitted its formal …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Air Liquide and Siemens Energy to Develop a Large Scale Electrolyzer Partnership for Sustainable ...
ExOne Launches the World’s Fastest, Office-Safe Metal 3D Printer in Exclusive Partnership with ...
Clean Energy Signs Multi-Year Contract with LA Metro for More Than 47 Million Gallons of Renewable ...
Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners Announce Appointment of CEO of Genvia, a Clean ...
Fiverr Reveals Official Super Bowl Ad Spot “Opportunity Knocks” with Four Seasons Total ...
Illumina Accelerator Invests in Nine Genomics Startups for Second Global Cycle
Northern Trust Announces Further Alliance as Part of Whole Office Strategy
ExOne Announces Strategic Partnership, Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and 2021 ...
Novus Capital Corporation II Announces Closing of $287.5 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update