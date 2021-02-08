Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Announces Submission of Formal Type B Meeting Request with FDA and Launch of NAV3-32 Phase 2B Trial in Rheumatoid Arthritis

This pivotal Phase 3 trial will establish the ability of Tc99m tilmanocept imaging to serve as an early predictor of treatment response in RA patients switching to an anti-TNFα therapy. The design and planned conduct of the Phase 3 trial is built upon data from Navidea’s ongoing NAV3-31 Phase 2B trial that is providing supportive evidence that Tc99m tilmanocept imaging can provide robust, quantitative imaging in patients with active RA and that this imaging can provide an early indicator of treatment response.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) (“Navidea” or the “Company”), a company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, is pleased to announce that the Company has submitted its formal Type B Meeting Request to the FDA. The FDA has granted the Type B meeting and has requested submission of the Briefing Book. The FDA will now review the Company’s formal briefing documents containing results from the NAV3-31 Phase 2B study and the proposed Phase 3 design and protocol. Navidea’s previous and ongoing clinical studies in Rheumatoid Arthritis (“RA”) will also be provided. Navidea expects formal feedback from the FDA within the next several months and a potential launch of the pivotal Phase 3 study in the second quarter of 2021.

Navidea is also pleased to announce the opening of the first US site for enrollment in its NAV3-32 Phase 2B trial titled, “A Comparison of Tc99m Tilmanocept Quantitative Imaging with Immunohistochemical (IHC) Analysis of CD206 Expression in Synovial Tissue from Subjects Clinically Diagnosed with Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA).” This trial will examine the correlation of Tc99m tilmanocept imaging quantification to the macrophage number and density and immune cell composition in joints. This may permit Tc99m tilmanocept imaging to act as a “virtual biopsy,” characterizing a patient’s individual RA pathological subtype with potential to predict therapeutic responses beyond those of anti-TNFα therapies.

Michael Rosol, Chief Medical Officer for Navidea, said, “We are eager to receive feedback from the FDA on our NAV3-31 Phase 3 design, and are excited to have opened up our first site in the important NAV3-32 trial. Throughout our RA program development, we have worked closely with expert rheumatologists, nuclear medicine specialists, and the FDA itself, and we believe we are on the right path to bring a valuable tool to bear to meet a large unmet medical need of patients with RA.” Dr. Rosol continued, “Success of these trials would mean that we can provide rheumatologists and those suffering with RA a noninvasive, quantifiable, early indicator of whether or not an anti-TNFα treatment is working. This could bring enormous benefit to these patients by assisting physicians in putting them on the right course of treatment earlier than would otherwise be possible today.”