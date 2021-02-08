 

AECOM amends and extends its credit facility and links borrowing cost to sustainability and diversity goals

AECOM (NYSE:ACM), the world’s premier infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that it has executed an amendment to its existing senior secured credit facilities. The amendment extends the maturity of the facilities to 2026 and reduces the Company’s borrowing costs, which is aligned with the needs of the Professional Services business. The amended facilities consist of a $1.15 billion revolving credit facility and a $247 million Term Loan A U.S. facility.

In addition, reflecting AECOM’s commitment to advancing its environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and delivering a better world, the facility includes incentives linked to achieving certain sustainability, and diversity and inclusion goals. These measures include:

  • Reducing greenhouse gas emissions at a rate that is consistent with AECOM’s previously announced Science Based Targets that align with the target reductions included in the Paris Agreement.
  • Continued increase in the percentage of women in the organization to further promote inclusion and diversity.

“A key component of our Think and Act Globally is extending our position as a leading ESG firm, and I am proud that we are one of the earliest companies in the U.S. to take action by linking our cost of capital to our sustainability, and diversity and inclusion objectives,’’ said Troy Rudd, AECOM’s chief executive officer. “We have made tremendous progress on our initiatives to advance the sustainability of our operations and foster equity, diversity and inclusion in all elements of our business. Our teams are energized by and aligned on the opportunity to take our efforts further, and I am excited by the potential of what we can achieve as leaders in ESG.”

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the world’s premier infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, energy and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical expertise and innovation, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.2 billion in fiscal year 2020. See how we deliver what others can only imagine at aecom.com and @AECOM.

