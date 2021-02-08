Bill.com to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences in February

Bill.com (NYSE: BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences.

Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference

Presentation: Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 11:20am ET

KeyBanc 16th Annual Virtual Emerging Tech Summit

Presentation: Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 1:10pm ET

Live webcasts, as well as replays, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.bill.com.