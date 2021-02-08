 

Bill.com to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences in February

Bill.com (NYSE: BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences.

  • Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference
    Presentation: Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 11:20am ET
  • KeyBanc 16th Annual Virtual Emerging Tech Summit
    Presentation: Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 1:10pm ET

Live webcasts, as well as replays, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.bill.com.

About Bill.com

Bill.com is a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex, back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses. Customers use the Bill.com platform to manage end-to-end financial workflows and to process payments. The Bill.com AI-enabled, financial software platform creates connections between businesses and their suppliers and clients. It helps manage cash inflows and outflow. The company partners with several of the largest U.S. financial institutions, the majority of the top 100 U.S. accounting firms, and popular accounting software providers. Bill.com has offices in San Jose, California and Houston, Texas. For more information visit www.bill.com.



