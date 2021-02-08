Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Third Quarter 2021

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) today reported strong results for its fiscal third quarter 2021 ended December 31, 2020. In addition, the Company provided its initial outlook for its fiscal fourth quarter ending March 31, 2021 and again increased its outlook for the fiscal year 2021, ending March 31, 2021. For additional information, please see the fiscal third quarter 2021 results slide deck posted to the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.take2games.com .

GAAP net revenue was $860.9 million, as compared to $930.1 million in last year’s fiscal third quarter. Recurrent consumer spending (which is generated from ongoing consumer engagement and includes virtual currency, add-on content and in-game purchases) increased 57% and accounted for 62% of total GAAP net revenue. The largest contributors to GAAP net revenue in fiscal third quarter 2021 were NBA 2K21 and NBA 2K20; Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V; Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online; Social Point’s mobile offerings; the Mafia: Definitive Editions and Mafia: Trilogy; Borderlands 3; the WWE series; and Sid Meier’s Civilization VI.

Digitally-delivered GAAP net revenue increased 4% to $728.5 million, as compared to $700.3 million in last year’s fiscal third quarter, and accounted for 85% of total GAAP net revenue. The largest contributors to GAAP digitally-delivered net revenue in fiscal third quarter 2021 were NBA 2K20 and NBA 2K21; Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V; Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online; Social Point’s mobile offerings; Borderlands 3; the Mafia Definitive Editions and Mafia: Trilogy; the WWE series; and Sid Meier’s Civilization VI.

GAAP net income increased 11% to $182.2 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, as compared to $163.6 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, for the comparable period last year. GAAP net income included the favorable impact of a gain on long-term investments of approximately $40.6 million due to the sale of a portion of one of our investments and the resulting increase in value of the remaining portion of that investment.

During the nine-month period ended December 31, 2020, GAAP net cash provided by operating activities increased 79% to $787.7 million, as compared to $440.0 million in the same period last year. During the nine-month period ended December 31, 2020, Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow (Non-GAAP), which is defined as GAAP net cash from operating activities, adjusted for changes in restricted cash, increased 56% to $854.3 million, as compared to $547.9 million in the same period last year (please see the section below titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measure” for additional information). As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash and short-term investments of $2.42 billion. Included in our restricted cash as of December 31, 2020 was the cash portion of our offer to acquire Codemasters Group Holdings PLC (“Codemasters”), a UK-based game publisher and developer. As of January 13, 2021, the offer lapsed, and the cash was no longer restricted.

The following data, together with a management reporting tax rate of 16%, are used internally by the Company’s management and Board of Directors to adjust the Company’s GAAP financial results in order to facilitate comparison of its operating performance between periods and to better understand its core business and future outlook:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Financial Data $ in thousands Statement of operations Change in deferred net revenue and related cost of goods sold Stock-based compensation Impact of business reorganization Business acquisition Amortization & impairment of acquired intangible assets Gain on long- term investments, net Net revenue $860,889 (46,607) Cost of goods sold 346,244 9,848 (13,100) (6,428) Gross profit 514,645 (56,455) 13,100 6,428 Operating expenses 338,588 (28,016) 377 (3,427) (3,494) Income from operations 176,057 (56,455) 41,116 (377) 3,427 9,922 Interest and other, net 1,098 (2,874) Gain on long-term investments, net 39,291 (39,291) Income before income taxes 216,446 (59,329) 41,116 (377) 3,427 9,922 (39,291)

In order to calculate net income per diluted share for management reporting purposes, the Company uses its fully diluted share count of 116.1 million.

Operational Metric – Net Bookings

Net Bookings is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically during the period, and includes licensing fees, merchandise, in-game advertising, strategy guides and publisher incentives.

During fiscal third quarter 2021, total Net Bookings were $814.3 million, as compared to $888.2 million during last year’s fiscal third quarter. Net Bookings from recurrent consumer spending grew 30% and accounted for 58% of total Net Bookings. The largest contributors to Net Bookings in fiscal third quarter 2021 were NBA 2K21 and NBA 2K20; Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V; Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online; Social Point’s mobile offerings; the Mafia: Definitive Editions and Mafia: Trilogy; the WWE series; Borderlands 3; Sid Meier’s Civilization VI; and PGA TOUR 2K21.

Catalog accounted for $500.0 million of Net Bookings led by Grand Theft Auto; Red Dead Redemption; Social Point’s mobile offerings; Borderlands; the Mafia: Definitive Editions and Mafia: Trilogy; NBA 2K; and the WWE series.

Digitally-delivered Net Bookings were $664.4 million, as compared to $690.6 million in last year’s fiscal third quarter, and accounted for 82% of total Net Bookings. The largest contributors to digitally-delivered Net Bookings in fiscal third quarter 2021 were NBA 2K21 and NBA 2K20; Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V; Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online; Borderlands 3; Social Point’s mobile offerings; the WWE series; the Mafia: Definitive Editions and Mafia: Trilogy; and Sid Meier’s Civilization VI.

Management Comments

“Due to an incredibly strong holiday season, coupled with our ability to provide consistently the highest quality entertainment experiences, especially as many individuals continue to shelter at home, Take-Two delivered operating results that significantly exceeded our expectations,” said Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO of Take-Two. “The outperformance of Grand Theft Auto Online, Grand Theft Auto V, NBA 2K, the Mafia: Definitive Editions and Mafia: Trilogy, and Red Dead Redemption 2 reflects our development teams' boundless passion, creativity, and commitment to captivate and engage audiences."

“As a result of our better-than-expected third quarter operating results and increased forecast for the remainder of the year, we are once again raising our fiscal year 2021 outlook, and we expect to achieve record Net Bookings of $3.37 billion to $3.42 billion.”

“Take-Two is exceedingly well-positioned to capitalize further on the positive trends of our industry and to pursue our core mission to become the most innovative, creative, and efficient entertainment company in the world. By scaling our business further through a highly disciplined approach to both organic and inorganic growth opportunities, having the willingness to explore and experiment with new markets and business models, and investing prudently to enhance our global infrastructure and resources, Take-Two remains poised to generate growth and margin expansion over the long-term.”

COVID-19 Update

At Take-Two, our number one priority is the health and safety of our employees and their families. After moving to work-from-home environments by mid-March 2020, several of our offices have re-opened on a voluntary basis. With more people staying at home, we have experienced, and are continuing to experience, heightened levels of engagement and Net Bookings growth-to-date. The full extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to our business, operations and financial results will depend on numerous evolving factors that we are not able to predict. The key risks to our business are set forth under the heading “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in this release and in Take-Two’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

Business and Product Highlights

Since October 1, 2020:

Take-Two:

Take-Two maintained its commitment to giving back to its communities. During fiscal year 2021, across our Company and labels, we have donated over $18 million to provide support to more than 190 organizations throughout the world, and we will continue these efforts. Our donations have supported charities oriented with COVID-19 relief efforts, as well as efforts to enhance diversity and inclusion within our industry and to help eradicate racial injustice within our communities.

On November 6, 2020, Take-Two announced that it had confirmed an announcement made by the Board of Codemasters that the Company had made a proposal to possibly acquire UK-based game publisher and developer Codemasters. On December 14, 2020, Take-Two announced that it noted an announcement made by Codex Games Limited, an indirect subsidiary of Electronic Arts Inc. (“Electronic Arts”), of a firm intention to make an offer for Codemasters, and a subsequent announcement made by the Board of Codemasters to change its recommendation from the acquisition of Codemasters by Take-Two in favor of Electronic Arts. On January 13, 2021, Take-Two announced that, with the consent of the Panel, its offer to acquire Codemasters had lapsed.

Rockstar Games:

Acquired Ruffian Games. Based in Dundee, Scotland, the studio will operate under the new name of Rockstar Dundee. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Founded in 2008 by Gary Liddon and Billy Thomson, Ruffian partnered with 343 Industries to work on Halo: Reach from the Halo Master Chief Collection , among many other projects. Ruffian’s talented team of just over 40 have a depth of development experience that includes work on some early Rockstar titles from the Grand Theft Auto and Manhunt series. Both Liddon and Thomson will remain on-board as Co-Studio Directors of Rockstar Dundee.

from the , among many other projects. Ruffian’s talented team of just over 40 have a depth of development experience that includes work on some early Rockstar titles from the and series. Both Liddon and Thomson will remain on-board as Co-Studio Directors of Rockstar Dundee. Released Grand Theft Auto Online 's biggest update to date – The Cayo Perico Heist – featuring a new tropical island Heist location for up to four players, including, for the first time, the option to play the entire Heist solo. The update also features a new nightclub – The Music Locker – open to the public and featuring performances by real-world DJs Moodymann, Palms Trax and Keinemusik, two new radio stations, updates to two existing radio stations, a purchasable submarine HQ, 13 additional new vehicles, three weapons, new clothing and more. In addition, Rockstar Games released an array of free content updates for Grand Theft Auto Online , including Halloween-themed Business Battles featuring UFOs and several new vehicles including sports cars, dirt bikes, military vehicles and more.

's biggest update to date – – featuring a new tropical island Heist location for up to four players, including, for the first time, the option to play the entire Heist solo. The update also features a new nightclub – The Music Locker – open to the public and featuring performances by real-world DJs Moodymann, Palms Trax and Keinemusik, two new radio stations, updates to two existing radio stations, a purchasable submarine HQ, 13 additional new vehicles, three weapons, new clothing and more. In addition, Rockstar Games released an array of free content updates for , including Halloween-themed Business Battles featuring UFOs and several new vehicles including sports cars, dirt bikes, military vehicles and more. Released a standalone version of Red Dead Online for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC that for the first time allows new players who do not already own Red Redemption 2 to experience everything that Red Dead Online has to offer, including access to all future content updates. Players will also have the option to unlock Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode via an additional purchase.

for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC that for the first time allows new players who do not already own to experience everything that has to offer, including access to all future content updates. Players will also have the option to unlock via an additional purchase. Released new free content updates for Red Dead Online , including: For the Naturalist Role: New Sighting Missions , including the Golden Spirit Bear, Ruddy Moose, and Iwakta Panther; and New Legendary Animals , including the Legendary Nightwalker and Ghost Panther, along with new clothing, weapons, locations and more; The Halloween Pass that featured new cosmetic items and weapons, photo studio backgrounds and a Gothic Décor Theme for a player's Moonshine Bar; For the Bounty Hunter Role: The Prestigious Bounty Hunter License , featuring 10 new Prestigious Ranks with new Role Items, Infamous Bounties, and new Prestigious Legendary Bounty: Gene “Beau” Finley, alongside the Outlaw Pass No. 4 and its new rewards, clothing, skill pamphlets, and photography enhancements, plus, new Mustang and Missouri Fox Trotter horses and gameplay improvements. Additional Legendary Bounties for Carmela "La Muñeca" Montez and Virgil “The Shepherd” Edwards were later released; New Horses and Festive Showdowns , which introduced new Turkoman horse breeds and festive renditions of modes such as Make It Count - Bow & Arrow and Last Stand.

, including: Throughout the calendar year, Rockstar Games will continue to support both Red Dead Online and Grand Theft Auto Online with more content updates to keep new and returning players excited and engaged.

2K:

Launched NBA 2K21 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Built from the ground up for next-generation consoles, NBA 2K21 once again redefined the standard for sports simulations . In addition to unparalleled graphics and loading speeds, NBA 2K21 introduced several initiatives to bridge prior and new console generations of the game, including MyTEAM Cross-Progression and a Shared VC Wallet within the same console families. NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s lifetime achievement of basketball excellence is celebrated with the NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition, which provides players with seamless access to both prior and next-generation versions of the game. In addition, NBA 2K21 features The City , a completely overhauled Park experience, exclusive to NBA 2K21 on next-generation consoles. Originally introduced in NBA 2K14 forXbox One and PS4, The Park helped push 2K forward by creating a competitive online basketball environment that allowed our quickly growing community to compete against one another outside of the authentic NBA experience. The City , which is many times larger and a more immersive community-based experience, is only possible on next-generation consoles, and is Visual Concept’s most ambitious execution of a virtual basketball community.

for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Built from the ground up for next-generation consoles, once again redefined the standard for sports simulations In addition to unparalleled graphics and loading speeds, introduced several initiatives to bridge prior and new console generations of the game, including MyTEAM Cross-Progression and a Shared VC Wallet within the same console families. NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s lifetime achievement of basketball excellence is celebrated with the which provides players with seamless access to both prior and next-generation versions of the game. In addition, features , a completely overhauled experience, exclusive to on next-generation consoles. Originally introduced in forXbox One and PS4, helped push 2K forward by creating a competitive online basketball environment that allowed our quickly growing community to compete against one another outside of the authentic NBA experience. , which is many times larger and a more immersive community-based experience, is only possible on next-generation consoles, and is Visual Concept’s most ambitious execution of a virtual basketball community. Expanded the breadth of NBA 2K offerings with the releases of NBA SuperCard and NBA 2K Mobile Season 3 for iOS and Android devices.

offerings with the releases of and for iOS and Android devices. Launched Borderlands 3 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The title has been fully optimized for next-generation consoles, making mayhem bigger and bolder than ever before. All players who own or purchase the game on prior consoles will be able to download the next-generation upgrade within the same console family free of charge. This free next-gen upgrade will add several exclusive features, including 4K resolution at 60 frames-per-second in single-player and online co-op, plus support for three- and four-player split-screen co-op. In addition, 2K released a second Season Pass for Borderlands 3 for all previously released and next-generation versions of the game. Season Pass 2 includes two brand new content add-ons - Designer’s Cut , which adds all new ways to play Borderlands 3 by introducing a new Skill Tree for each Vault Hunter, a new standalone mode called Arms Race, and more; and the Director’s Cut , which is planned for release in spring 2021.

for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The title has been fully optimized for next-generation consoles, making mayhem bigger and bolder than ever before. All players who own or purchase the game on prior consoles will be able to download the next-generation upgrade within the same console family free of charge. This free next-gen upgrade will add several exclusive features, including 4K resolution at 60 frames-per-second in single-player and online co-op, plus support for three- and four-player split-screen co-op. In addition, 2K released a second Season Pass for for all previously released and next-generation versions of the game. includes two brand new content add-ons - , which adds all new ways to play by introducing a new Skill Tree for each Vault Hunter, a new standalone mode called Arms Race, and more; and the , which is planned for release in spring 2021. Released a series of free and paid content for PGA TOUR 2K21 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch (digital), PC and Stadia, including the 3-Hole Match Types update, the Halloween update, and the Clubhouse Pass (standard, premium and premium+ editions).

for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch (digital), PC and Stadia, including the update, the update, and the (standard, premium and premium+ editions). Launched the Babylon and Vietnam & Kublai Khan packs for Sid Meier's Civilization VI as part of Firaxis Games' New Frontier Pass for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. The packs feature new civilizations and leaders, and are also available for individual purchase. The final Frontier Pass pack will be released in March 2021.

and packs for as part of Firaxis Games' for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. The packs feature new civilizations and leaders, and are also available for individual purchase. The final pack will be released in March 2021. Released a series of roster updates featuring notable WWE Superstars and Legends for WWE 2K Battlegrounds , the arcade-style brawler that takes over-the-top WWE action to new heights, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Switch and Stadia. WWE 2K Battlegrounds brings fast-paced action and an assortment of power-ups, special moves, unconventional melee items and interactive environments to take the brawl to the next level. Players can take on the challenges alone or compete with friends and family in person or online in cooperative and competitive multiplayer modes.

, the arcade-style brawler that takes over-the-top WWE action to new heights, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Switch and Stadia. brings fast-paced action and an assortment of power-ups, special moves, unconventional melee items and interactive environments to take the brawl to the next level. Players can take on the challenges alone or compete with friends and family in person or online in cooperative and competitive multiplayer modes. Launched Season 7 of WWE SuperCard, the newest addition to the action-packed collectible card-battling game, as a free, downloadable update for iOS, Android, and Facebook Gaming.

Private Division:

Continues to release new, free content for Kerbal Space Program, including the Some Assembly Required update for Kerbal Space Program for PC on December 17, 2020, and a new content update for Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 14, 2021. These free updates continue to provide new features and content for all players of the critically acclaimed physics-based space simulation game.

update for for PC on December 17, 2020, and a new content update for for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 14, 2021. These free updates continue to provide new features and content for all players of the critically acclaimed physics-based space simulation game. Launched Kerbal Space Program , its beloved space simulation, on Tencent's WeGame portal in China on February 2, 2021.

, its beloved space simulation, on Tencent's WeGame portal in China on February 2, 2021. Announced that on February 10, 2021, it will release, along with Obsidian Entertainment, The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon, the first narrative-led expansion for the critically acclaimed, darkly humorous sci-fi RPG for the Nintendo Switch. The expansion was released previously for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is available individually or at a discount as part of The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass, which will also include The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos, the second expansion set to launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC this fiscal year, and on Nintendo Switch in calendar 2021.

Outlook for Fiscal 2021

Take-Two is providing its initial outlook for its fiscal fourth quarter ending March 31, 2021 and again increasing its outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021:

Fourth Quarter Ending March 31, 2021

GAAP net revenue is expected to range from $702 to $752 million

GAAP net income is expected to range from $102 to $113 million

GAAP diluted net income per share is expected to range from $0.88 to $0.98

Share count used to calculate both GAAP and management reporting diluted net income per share is expected to be 116.1 million (1)

Net Bookings (operational metric) are expected to range from $602 to $652 million

The Company is also providing selected data and its management reporting tax rate of 16%, which are used internally by its management and Board of Directors to adjust the Company’s GAAP financial outlook in order to facilitate comparison of its operating performance between periods and to better understand its core business and future outlook:

Three Months Ending March 31, 2021 Financial Data $ in millions GAAP outlook (2) Change in deferred net revenue and related cost of goods sold Stock-based compensation (3) Amortization of Intangible Assets Net revenue $702 to $752 ($100) Cost of goods sold $267 to $293 ($5) ($11) ($6) Operating expenses $316 to $326 ($26) ($3) Interest and other, net ($2) Income (loss) before income taxes $121 to $134 ($95) $37 $9

Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

GAAP net revenue is expected to range from $3.235 to $3.285 billion

GAAP net income is expected to range from $472 to $484 million

GAAP diluted net income per share is expected to range from $4.08 to $4.18

Share count used to calculate both GAAP and management reporting diluted net income per share is expected to be 115.5 million (3)

Net cash provided by operating activities is expected to be over $810 million

Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) is expected to be over $750 million (4)

Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $75 million

Net Bookings (operational metric) are expected to range from $3.37 to $3.42 billion

The Company is also providing selected data and its management reporting tax rate of 16%, which are used internally by its management and Board of Directors to adjust the Company’s GAAP financial outlook in order to facilitate comparison of its operating performance between periods and to better understand its core business and future outlook:

Twelve Months Ending March 31, 2021 Financial Data $ in millions GAAP outlook (2) Change in deferred net revenue and related cost of goods sold Stock-based compensation (3) Gain on long term investments, net Amortization of Intangible Assets Reorganization & Acquisition Net revenue $3,235 to $3,285 $135 Cost of goods sold $1,522 to $1,548 $9 ($67) ($17) Operating expenses $1,220 to $1,230 ($106) ($11) ($3) Interest and other, net ($52) $5 $38 Income (loss) before income taxes $545 to $559 $121 $173 ($38) $28 $3

1) Includes 115.1 million basic shares and 1.0 million shares representing the potential dilution from unvested employee stock grants. 2) The individual components of the financial outlook may not foot to the totals, as the Company does not expect actual results for every component to be at the low end or high end of the outlook range simultaneously. 3) Includes 114.5 million basic shares and 1.0 million shares representing the potential dilution from unvested employee stock grants. 4) Includes a $60 million net decrease in restricted cash for fiscal 2021.

Key assumptions and dependencies underlying the Company’s outlook include: the timely delivery of the titles included in this financial outlook; a stable economic environment; continued consumer acceptance of Xbox One and PlayStation 4; the ability to develop and publish products that capture market share for these current generation systems while also leveraging opportunities on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, PC, mobile and other platforms; and stable foreign exchange rates. See also “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements” below.

Product Releases

The following titles have been released since October 1, 2020:

Label Title Platforms Release Date 2K PGA TOUR 2K21 - 3-Hole Match Types update (DLC) PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia October 2, 2020 Private Division Kerbal Space Program: Shared Horizon (free update) PS4, Xbox One October 14, 2020 2K PGA TOUR 2K21 - Halloween update (DLC) PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia October 20, 2020 2K WWE 2K Battlegrounds Roster update #1 (DLC) PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia November 6, 2020 2K Borderlands 3 Xbox Series X (digital only) November 10, 2020 2K NBA 2K21 Xbox Series X November 10, 2020 2K Borderlands 3 - Season Pass 2 PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, Stadia November 10, 2020 2K Borderlands 3 - Designer's Cut (part of Season Pass 2 DLC) PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, Stadia November 10, 2020 2K Borderlands 3 PS5 (digital only) November 12, 2020 2K NBA 2K21 PS5 November 12, 2020 2K WWE SuperCard - Season 7 iOS, Android, Facebook Gaming November 18, 2020 2K Carnival Games PC November 19, 2020 2K Sid Meier's Civilization VI – New Frontier Pass: Babylon Pack (DLC) PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC November 19, 2020 2K WWE 2K Battlegrounds Roster Update #2 (DLC) PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia November 23, 2020 Rockstar Games Red Dead Online Standalone PS4, Xbox One, PC December 1, 2020 2K NBA 2K Mobile Season 3 iOS, Android December 1, 2020 2K PGA TOUR 2K21 - Clubhouse Pass Premium/Premium+ (DLC) PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia December 3, 2020 2K PGA TOUR 2K21 - Clubhouse Pass Premium/Premium+ (DLC) Switch December 10, 2020 2K NBA SuperCard iOS, Android December 10, 2020 Rockstar Games Grand Theft Auto Online: The Cayo Perico Heist PS4, Xbox One, PC December 15, 2020 2K WWE 2K Battlegrounds Roster Update #3 (DLC) PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia December 23, 2020 2K WWE 2K Battlegrounds Roster Update #4 (DLC) PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia January 27, 2021 2K Sid Meier's Civilization VI – New Frontier Pass: Vietnam & Kublai Khan Pack (DLC) PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC January 28, 2021 Private Division Kerbal Space Program WeGame (China) February 2, 2021

Take-Two's lineup of future titles announced to-date includes:

Label Title Platforms Release Date Private Division The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon (DLC) Switch February 10, 2021 2K WWE 2K Battlegrounds Roster Update #5 (DLC) PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia February 10, 2021 2K Sid Meier's Civilization VI – New Frontier Pass (DLC) PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC March 2021 2K Borderlands 3 - Director's Cut (part of Season Pass 2 DLC) PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, Stadia Spring 2021 Private Division The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos (DLC) PS4, Xbox One, PC Fiscal 2021 Private Division The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos (DLC) Switch Calendar 2021 Rockstar Games Grand Theft Auto V PS5, Xbox Series X Fiscal 2022 Private Division Kerbal Space Program 2 PS4, Xbox One, PC Fiscal 2023

Conference Call

Take-Two will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review these results and discuss other topics. The call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-0984 or (201) 689-8577. A live listen-only webcast of the call will be available by visiting http://ir.take2games.com and a replay will be available following the call at the same location.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses a Non-GAAP measure of financial performance: Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow, which is defined as GAAP net cash from operating activities, adjusted for changes in restricted cash. The Company’s management believes it is important to consider Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow, in addition to net cash from operating activities, as it provides more transparency into current business trends without regard to the timing of payments from restricted cash, which is primarily related to a dedicated account limited to the payment of certain internal royalty obligations.

This Non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. This Non-GAAP financial measure may be different from similarly titled measures used by other companies. In the future, Take-Two may also consider whether other items should also be excluded in calculating this Non-GAAP financial measure used by the Company. Management believes that the presentation of this Non-GAAP financial measure provides investors with additional useful information to measure Take-Two's financial and operating performance. In particular, this measure facilitates comparison of our operating performance between periods and may help investors to understand better the operating results of Take-Two. Internally, management uses this Non-GAAP financial measure in assessing the Company's operating results and in planning and forecasting. A reconciliation of this Non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure is contained in the financial tables to this press release.

Final Results

The financial results discussed herein are presented on a preliminary basis; final data will be included in Take-Two’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended December 31, 2020.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Social Point. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein which are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws and may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," “should,” "will," or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for the Company's future business and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to them, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements based on a variety of risks and uncertainties including: the uncertainty of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken in response thereto; the effect that measures taken to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic have on our operations, including our ability to timely deliver our titles and other products, and on the operations of our counterparties, including retailers and distributors; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on both consumer demand and the discretionary spending patterns of our customers as the situation with the pandemic continues to evolve; the impact of reductions in interest rates by the Federal Reserve and other central banks, including on our short-term investment portfolio; the impact of potential inflation; volatility in foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on key management and product development personnel; our dependence on our Grand Theft Auto and NBA 2K products and our ability to develop other hit titles; our ability to leverage opportunities on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X; the timely release and significant market acceptance of our games; the ability to maintain acceptable pricing levels on our games; and risks associated with international operations.

Other important factors and information are contained in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including the risks summarized in the section entitled "Risk Factors," the Company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company's other periodic filings with the SEC, which can be accessed at www.take2games.com. All forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements and apply only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended December 31, Nine months ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net revenue $ 860,889 $ 930,129 $ 2,533,341 $ 2,328,429 Cost of goods sold: Internal royalties 137,657 166,432 479,524 339,312 Software development costs and royalties 83,514 130,985 374,332 451,422 Licenses 57,917 48,717 206,880 130,914 Product costs 67,156 90,959 194,702 225,162 Total cost of goods sold 346,244 437,093 1,255,438 1,146,810 Gross profit 514,645 493,036 1,277,903 1,181,619 Selling and marketing 139,906 137,068 338,376 378,455 General and administrative 98,624 84,531 292,230 236,023 Research and development 86,428 82,520 233,752 227,680 Depreciation and amortization 14,007 12,330 40,116 35,611 Business reorganization (377 ) (246 ) (138 ) 467 Total operating expenses 338,588 316,203 904,336 878,236 Income from operations 176,057 176,833 373,567 303,383 Interest and other, net 1,098 11,943 12,022 30,422 Gain on long-term investments, net 39,291 - 38,636 - Income before income taxes 216,446 188,776 424,225 333,805 Provision for income taxes 34,198 25,134 54,151 52,068 Net income $ 182,248 $ 163,642 $ 370,074 $ 281,737 173,533 Earnings per share: Basic earnings per share $ 1.58 $ 1.44 $ 3.23 $ 2.49 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.57 $ 1.43 $ 3.20 $ 2.47 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 115,004 113,251 114,436 112,996 Diluted 116,117 114,254 115,573 114,009 Computation of Basic EPS: Net income $ 182,248 $ 163,642 $ 370,074 $ 281,737 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 115,004 113,251 114,436 112,996 Basic earnings per share $ 1.58 $ 1.44 $ 3.23 $ 2.49 Computation of Diluted EPS: Net income for diluted EPS calculation $ 182,248 $ 163,642 $ 370,074 $ 281,737 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 115,004 113,251 114,436 112,996 Add: dilutive effect of common stock equivalents 1,113 1,003 1,137 1,013 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 116,117 114,254 115,573 114,009 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.57 $ 1.43 $ 3.20 $ 2.47

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31, March 31, 2020 2020 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,649,832 $ 1,357,664 Short-term investments 772,683 644,003 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 764,419 546,604 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $350 and $443 at December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively 581,136 592,555 Inventory 26,733 19,108 Software development costs and licenses 48,784 40,316 Deferred cost of goods sold 19,854 19,598 Prepaid expenses and other 296,518 273,503 Total current assets 4,159,959 3,493,351 Fixed assets, net 135,257 131,888 Right-of-use assets 161,750 154,284 Software development costs and licenses, net of current portion 436,702 401,778 Goodwill 534,535 386,494 Other intangibles, net 117,618 51,260 Deferred tax assets 127,312 116,676 Long-term restricted cash and cash equivalents 98,538 89,124 Other assets 194,428 123,977 Total assets $ 5,966,099 $ 4,948,832 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 100,159 $ 65,684 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,219,614 1,169,884 Deferred revenue 991,476 777,784 Lease liabilities 30,540 25,187 Total current liabilities 2,341,789 2,038,539 Non-current deferred revenue 31,813 28,339 Non-current lease liabilities 156,835 152,059 Non-current software development royalties 108,667 104,417 Other long-term liabilities 171,704 86,234 Total liabilities 2,810,808 2,409,588 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 5,000 shares authorized - - Common stock, $.01 par value, 200,000 shares authorized; 137,504 and 135,927 shares issued and 115,083 and 113,506 outstanding at December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively 1,375 1,359 Additional paid-in capital 2,327,913 2,134,748 Treasury stock, at cost; 22,421 common shares at December 31, 2020 and, March 31, 2020, respectively (820,572 ) (820,572 ) Retained earnings 1,652,159 1,282,085 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,584 ) (58,376 ) Total stockholders' equity 3,155,291 2,539,244 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,966,099 $ 4,948,832

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Nine months ended December 31, 2020 2019 Operating activities: Net income $ 370,074 $ 281,737 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Amortization and impairment of software development costs and licenses 113,392 115,823 Depreciation 40,790 35,246 Amortization of intellectual property 22,006 15,981 Stock-based compensation 139,835 176,598 Gain on long-term investments (40,588 ) - Other, net (89 ) 1,809 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 19,544 (249,709 ) Inventory (6,452 ) 3,688 Software development costs and licenses (144,951 ) (18,552 ) Prepaid expenses and other current and other non-current assets (49,321 ) (215,060 ) Deferred revenue 208,182 11,751 Deferred cost of goods sold 463 18,602 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 114,776 262,061 Net cash provided by operating activities 787,661 439,975 Investing activities: Change in bank time deposits 73,000 114,720 Proceeds from available-for-sale securities 363,628 243,170 Purchases of available-for-sale securities (563,815 ) (311,995 ) Purchases of fixed assets (40,207 ) (34,790 ) Proceeds from sale of long-term investments 22,472 - Purchases of long-term investments (16,452 ) (26,142 ) Business acquisitions (79,525 ) (12,040 ) Net cash used in investing activities (240,899 ) (27,077 ) Financing activities: Tax payment related to net share settlements on restricted stock awards (60,586 ) (71,260 ) Issuance of common stock 14,215 10,515 Net cash used in financing activities (46,371 ) (60,745 ) Effects of foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents 19,006 (1,705 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents 519,397 350,448 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 1,993,392 1,391,986 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,512,789 $ 1,742,434

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES Net Revenue and Net Bookings by Geographic Region, Distribution Channel, and Platform Mix (in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Net revenue by geographic region United States $ 528,324 61% $ 536,841 58% International 332,565 39% 393,288 42% Total net revenue $ 860,889 100% $ 930,129 100% Net bookings by geographic region United States $ 491,530 60% $ 499,983 56% International 322,752 40% 388,196 44% Total net bookings $ 814,282 100% $ 888,179 100% Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Net revenue by distribution channel Digital online $ 728,510 85% $ 700,321 75% Physical retail and other 132,379 15% 229,808 25% Total net revenue $ 860,889 100% $ 930,129 100% Net bookings by distribution channel Digital online $ 664,412 82% $ 690,558 78% Physical retail and other 149,870 18% 197,621 22% Total net bookings $ 814,282 100% $ 888,179 100% Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Net revenue by platform mix Console $ 656,079 76% $ 679,799 73% PC and other 204,810 24% 250,330 27% Total net revenue $ 860,889 100% $ 930,129 100% Net bookings by platform mix Console $ 602,860 74% $ 638,516 72% PC and other 211,422 26% 249,663 28% Total net bookings $ 814,282 100% $ 888,179 100%

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES Net Revenue and Net Bookings by Geographic Region, Distribution Channel, and Platform Mix (in thousands) Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2020 Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2019 Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Net revenue by geographic region United States $ 1,502,397 59% $ 1,361,981 58% International 1,030,944 41% 966,448 42% Total net revenue $ 2,533,341 100% $ 2,328,429 100% Net bookings by geographic region United States $ 1,691,457 61% $ 1,326,721 59% International 1,076,609 39% 934,214 41% Total net bookings $ 2,768,066 100% $ 2,260,935 100% Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2020 Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2019 Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Net revenue by distribution channel Digital online $ 2,166,035 86% $ 1,743,876 75% Physical retail and other 367,306 14% 584,553 25% Total net revenue $ 2,533,341 100% $ 2,328,429 100% Net bookings by distribution channel Digital online $ 2,371,306 86% $ 1,768,383 78% Physical retail and other 396,760 14% 492,552 22% Total net bookings $ 2,768,066 100% $ 2,260,935 100% Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2020 Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2019 Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Net revenue by Platform Mix Console $ 1,909,033 75% $ 1,766,431 76% PC and other 624,308 25% 561,998 24% Total net revenue $ 2,533,341 100% $ 2,328,429 100% Net bookings by platform mix Console $ 2,087,109 75% $ 1,688,231 75% PC and other 680,957 25% 572,704 25% Total net bookings $ 2,768,066 100% $ 2,260,935 100%

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES ADDITIONAL DATA (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Net revenue Cost of goods sold- Internal royalties Cost of goods sold- Software development costs and royalties Cost of goods sold- Licenses Cost of goods sold- Product costs Selling and marketing As reported $ 860,889 $ 137,657 $ 83,514 $ 57,917 $ 67,156 $ 139,906 Net effect from deferred net revenue and related cost of goods sold (46,607 ) 1,240 4,617 3,991 Stock-based compensation (13,100 ) (4,131 ) Amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles (6,428 ) (1,550 ) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 General and administrative Research and development Depreciation and amortization Business reorganization Interest and other, net Gain on long- term investments, net As reported $ 98,624 $ 86,428 $ 14,007 $ (377 ) $ 1,098 $ 39,291 Net effect from deferred net revenue and related cost of goods sold (2,874 ) Stock-based compensation (15,538 ) (8,347 ) Amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles (1,708 ) (236 ) Impact of business reorganization 377 Gain on long-term investments, net (39,291 ) Acquisition related expenses (3,427 ) Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Net revenue Cost of goods sold- Internal royalties Cost of goods sold- Software development costs and royalties Cost of goods sold- Licenses Cost of goods sold- Product costs Selling and marketing As reported $ 930,129 $ 166,432 $ 130,985 $ 48,717 $ 90,959 $ 137,068 Net effect from deferred net revenue and related cost of goods sold (41,950 ) (6,990 ) 41 (3,031 ) Stock-based compensation (33,048 ) (4,113 ) Amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles (3,295 ) Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 General and administrative Research and development Depreciation and amortization Business reorganization Interest and other, net As reported $ 84,531 $ 82,520 $ 12,330 $ (246 ) $ 11,943 Net effect from deferred net revenue and related cost of goods sold (1,192 ) Stock-based compensation (14,911 ) (11,327 ) Amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles (1,536 ) (121 ) Impact of business reorganization 246

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES ADDITIONAL DATA (in thousands) Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 Net revenue Cost of goods sold- Internal royalties Cost of goods sold- Software development costs and royalties Cost of goods sold- Licenses Cost of goods sold- Product costs Selling and marketing As reported $ 2,533,341 $ 479,524 $ 374,332 $ 206,880 $ 194,702 $ 338,376 Net effect from deferred net revenue and related cost of goods sold 234,723 21,499 173 403 Stock-based compensation (61,529 ) (13,298 ) Amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles (14,122 ) (2,067 ) Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 General and administrative Research and development Depreciation and amortization Business reorganization Interest and other, net Gain on long- term investments, net As reported $ 292,230 $ 233,752 $ 40,116 $ (138 ) $ 12,022 $ 38,636 Net effect from deferred net revenue and related cost of goods sold (5,300 ) Stock-based compensation (42,568 ) (22,440 ) Amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles (4,945 ) (519 ) Impact of business reorganization 138 Gain on long-term investments, net (38,636 ) Acquisition related expenses (5,939 ) Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 Net revenue Cost of goods sold- Internal royalties Cost of goods sold- Software development costs and royalties Cost of goods sold- Product costs Cost of goods sold- Licenses Selling and marketing As reported $ 2,328,429 $ 339,312 $ 451,422 $ 225,162 $ 130,914 $ 378,455 Net effect from deferred net revenue and related cost of goods sold (67,494 ) (46,310 ) (20,584 ) 385 Stock-based compensation (91,678 ) (14,333 ) Amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles (10,310 ) Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 General and administrative Research and development Depreciation and amortization Business reorganization Interest and other, net As reported $ 236,023 $ 227,680 $ 35,611 $ 467 $ 30,422 Net effect from deferred net revenue and related cost of goods sold (381 ) Stock-based compensation (42,054 ) (28,533 ) Amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles (4,642 ) (365 ) Impact of business reorganization (467 ) Acquisition related expenses (367 )

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURE (in thousands) Nine months ended December 31, 2020 2019 Net cash from operating activities $ 787,661 $ 439,975 Net change in Restricted cash related to Operations (1) 66,671 107,888 Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow $ 854,332 $ 547,863 FY 2021 FY 2020 Restricted cash beginning of period (4/1) $ 635,728 $ 565,461 Less Restricted cash end of period (12/31) 862,957 457,573 Plus Restricted cash related to acquisitions 293,900 - (1) Net change in Restricted cash related to Operations $ 66,671 $ 107,888

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210208005728/en/