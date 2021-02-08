Insulet to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod Insulin Management System, today announced that management will present at three upcoming virtual investor conferences:

The Citi 2021 Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools, & HCIT Virtual Conference on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 9:50 a.m. (Eastern Time)

The Raymond James & Associates 42 nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 1, 2021 at 8:20 a.m. (Eastern Time)

The Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 9:10 a.m. (Eastern Time)

To listen to live audio webcasts of the presentations, please visit http://investors.insulet.com. Replays of the webcasts will also be available following the events.