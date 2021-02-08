 

NCR Recognized as a WW Leader in IDC MarketScape for Point of Sale Applications for Fast Casual & Quick Service Restaurants, 2020-2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.02.2021, 22:05  |  14   |   |   

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology company for the hospitality industry, announced today it has been named a Leader in the inaugural IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Point-of-Sale (POS) Applications in Quick Service/Fast Casual Restaurants 2020-2021 Vendor Assessment (doc # US46261220, December 2020).

NCR is a full end-to-end provider from order creation to payment settlement that brings together best-in-class software, services and hardware -- trusted by more than 100,000 restaurants, including independent operators, domestic chains and international brands across the globe. NCR’s comprehensive offering includes the signature NCR Aloha POS platform and NCR Silver Pro, to provide everything restaurants need to run their business, boost efficiency and increase growth.

“NCR makes simple possible for operators by providing and actively managing all the technology and services a restaurant needs to run their business,” said Dirk Izzo, president and general manager, NCR Hospitality. “From guest acquisition and retention to order optimization and fulfillment and all the way to payments settlement, NCR’s positioning in the IDC MarketScape assessment is representative of our ability to enable restaurants to focus on their food and their guests – not their technology.”

According to the IDC MarketScape, ”NCR takes an API-first approach to software development to meet the needs of its customers. NCR is positioned as a strong partner for end-to-end omni-channel support, now offering options for its brands to rollout contactless dine-in, contactless payments, server-enabled order and pay, plus new deployment models for Aloha in addition to consumer marketing and restaurant transformation advisory services.”

"During these challenging times for restaurants, operators across segments are wisely putting a hyper-focus on enabling multiple service and payment options for guests while being able to leverage data and insights to better run operations and engage with guests,” said Dorothy Creamer, senior research analyst, Hospitality & Travel Digital Transformation Strategies, IDC. "The NCR POS platform has evolved along with its restaurant partners to address the industry's needs with a robust, open architecture."

Creamer added, "POS software is a vital weapon in restaurants' arsenals to combat today's business challenges, but requires tight integrations and flexibility. Restaurants are seeking partners that will help navigate fluctuating business environments and customer demands with nimble solutions to address the specific challenges of the food service industry. With its robust omnichannel capabilities, cloud with local appliance approach and API-first strategy, NCR continues to enhance its system to become a modern platform of sale capable of effectively converting restaurants to digital organizations."

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Website: www.ncr.com
Twitter: @NCRCorporation
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NCR Recognized as a WW Leader in IDC MarketScape for Point of Sale Applications for Fast Casual & Quick Service Restaurants, 2020-2021 NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology company for the hospitality industry, announced today it has been named a Leader in the inaugural IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Point-of-Sale (POS) Applications in Quick Service/Fast Casual …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Air Liquide and Siemens Energy to Develop a Large Scale Electrolyzer Partnership for Sustainable ...
ExOne Launches the World’s Fastest, Office-Safe Metal 3D Printer in Exclusive Partnership with ...
Clean Energy Signs Multi-Year Contract with LA Metro for More Than 47 Million Gallons of Renewable ...
Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners Announce Appointment of CEO of Genvia, a Clean ...
Fiverr Reveals Official Super Bowl Ad Spot “Opportunity Knocks” with Four Seasons Total ...
Illumina Accelerator Invests in Nine Genomics Startups for Second Global Cycle
Northern Trust Announces Further Alliance as Part of Whole Office Strategy
ExOne Announces Strategic Partnership, Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and 2021 ...
Novus Capital Corporation II Announces Closing of $287.5 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
NCR Acquires Terafina to Expand its Digital First Banking Platform
29.01.21
NCR Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call
25.01.21
NCR and Cardtronics Announce Definitive Acquisition Agreement at $39.00 Per Share
11.01.21
NCR Confirms Offer to Acquire Cardtronics for $39.00 Per Share in Cash