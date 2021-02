Anthem to Host Virtual Investor Day Conference on March 3, 2021

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) will host its virtual Investor Day conference on March 3, 2021. The event will feature presentations and a Q&A session with the Company’s leadership team.

The conference will be webcast live and all interested parties are invited to access the webcast at www.antheminc.com under the “Investors” link. The conference will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (“EST”) and conclude by 12:00 p.m. EST. To listen to the live webcast, please visit Anthem’s website at least 15 minutes prior to download and install any necessary software. A webcast replay will be available following the presentation.