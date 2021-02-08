 

Anthem to Host Virtual Investor Day Conference on March 3, 2021

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) will host its virtual Investor Day conference on March 3, 2021. The event will feature presentations and a Q&A session with the Company’s leadership team.

The conference will be webcast live and all interested parties are invited to access the webcast at www.antheminc.com under the “Investors” link. The conference will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (“EST”) and conclude by 12:00 p.m. EST. To listen to the live webcast, please visit Anthem’s website at least 15 minutes prior to download and install any necessary software. A webcast replay will be available following the presentation.

About Anthem, Inc.

Anthem is a leading health benefits company dedicated to improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. Through its affiliated companies, Anthem serves more than 110 million people, including approximately 43 million within its family of health plans. We aim to be the most innovative, valuable and inclusive partner. For more information, please visit www.antheminc.com or follow @AnthemInc on Twitter.



