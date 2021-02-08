Chegg Reports 2020 Financial Results and Raises 2021 Guidance

“We are incredibly grateful that, even in the midst of the many challenges of the past year, we outperformed all expectations and were able to continue to support students, in record numbers, around the world,” said Dan Rosensweig, CEO & President of Chegg, Inc. “The transition to online and hybrid learning is inevitable and, with the accelerated trends that we are seeing, we have the confidence to raise our guidance for 2021.”

Total Net Revenues of $205.7 million, an increase of 64% year-over-year

of $205.7 million, an increase of 64% year-over-year Chegg Services Revenues grew 64% year-over-year to $176.0 million, or 86% of total net revenues, in-line with Q4 2019

grew 64% year-over-year to $176.0 million, or 86% of total net revenues, in-line with Q4 2019 Net Income was $26.0 million

was $26.0 million Non-GAAP Net Income was $77.8 million

was $77.8 million Adjusted EBITDA was $87.9 million

was $87.9 million 4.4 million : number of Chegg Services subscribers, an increase of 74% year-over-year

: number of Chegg Services subscribers, an increase of 74% year-over-year 476 million: total Chegg Study content views

Full Year 2020 Highlights:

Total Net Revenues of $644.3 million, an increase of 57% year-over-year

of $644.3 million, an increase of 57% year-over-year Chegg Services Revenues grew 57% year-over-year to $521.2 million, or 81% of total net revenues, in-line with 2019

grew 57% year-over-year to $521.2 million, or 81% of total net revenues, in-line with 2019 Net Loss was $6.2 million

was $6.2 million Non-GAAP Net Income was $180.2 million

was $180.2 million Adjusted EBITDA was $207.1 million

was $207.1 million 6.6 million : number of Chegg Services subscribers, an increase of 67% year-over-year

: number of Chegg Services subscribers, an increase of 67% year-over-year 1,338 million: total Chegg Study content views

Total net revenues include revenues from Chegg Services and Required Materials. Chegg Services primarily includes Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, Chegg Math Solver, Chegg Study Pack, Thinkful, and Mathway. Required Materials includes print textbooks and eTextbooks.

For more information about non-GAAP net income and adjusted EBITDA, and a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income to net income (loss), and adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), see the sections of this press release titled “Use of Non-GAAP Measures,” “Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA,” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Business Outlook:

First Quarter 2021

Total Net Revenues in the range of $182 million to $185 million

in the range of $182 million to $185 million Chegg Services Revenues in the range of $152 million to $155 million

in the range of $152 million to $155 million Gross Margin between 65% and 66%

between 65% and 66% Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $48 million to $50 million

Full Year 2021

Total Net Revenues in the range of $780 million to $790 million with a quarterly contribution of approximately 23.5% in Q1 2021, 24.5% in Q2 2021, 21.5% in Q3 2021 and 30.5% in Q4 2021

in the range of $780 million to $790 million with a quarterly contribution of approximately 23.5% in Q1 2021, 24.5% in Q2 2021, 21.5% in Q3 2021 and 30.5% in Q4 2021 Chegg Services Revenues in the range of $665 million to $675 million

in the range of $665 million to $675 million Gross Margin between 68% and 69%

between 68% and 69% Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $265 million to $270 million with a quarterly contribution of approximately 18.0% in Q1 2021, 27.0% in Q2 2021, 13.0% in Q3 2021 and 42.0% in Q4 2021

in the range of $265 million to $270 million with a quarterly contribution of approximately 18.0% in Q1 2021, 27.0% in Q2 2021, 13.0% in Q3 2021 and 42.0% in Q4 2021 Capital Expenditures in the range of $90 million to $100 million

in the range of $90 million to $100 million Free Cash Flow in the range of 50% to 60% of Adjusted EBITDA

For more information about the use of forward-looking non-GAAP measures, a reconciliation of forward-looking net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter 2021 and full year 2021, see the below sections of the press release titled “Use of Non-GAAP Measures,” and “Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.” We have not reconciled our 2021 quarterly adjusted EBITDA contribution guidance to net income or 2021 free cash flow contribution guidance to net cash provided by operating activities because we do not provide guidance on net income, net cash provided by operating activities, or the reconciling items as a result of the uncertainty, timing, and the potential variability of these items. The actual amount of net income, net cash provided by operating activities, and such reconciling items will have a significant impact on our 2021 quarterly adjusted EBITDA and 2021 free cash flow. Accordingly, reconciliations of the 2021 quarterly adjusted EBITDA contribution guidance to net income or 2021 free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities are not available without unreasonable effort.

An updated investor presentation and an investor data sheet can be found on Chegg’s Investor Relations website http://investor.chegg.com.

Prepared Remarks - Dan Rosensweig, CEO Chegg, Inc.

Thank you, Tracey and welcome everyone to our 2020 Q4 earnings call. Last year was a complicated time for the world, for our country, and particularly for students who were navigating the pandemic, rising social issues, and school closings. It was also an unprecedented time for Chegg, as we transitioned 1,900 employees out of our offices and into a remote working environment overnight. It was a year in which we increased our community support, committing over one million dollars to local organizations, including food banks, who were rising to meet the increased need from students across the country. Like many, we had to meet these challenges head on, but we never lost sight of putting students first and we are proud of our results and that we outperformed even our most enthusiastic expectations. It has always been our operating assumption that the transition to online learning was inevitable, but we certainly didn’t know the catalyst would be COVID-19. We believe this massive shift to learning online, accelerated by the pandemic, is an irreversible trend and is actually more student centric. With increased access to digital learning and support, more learners can learn more subjects, on any device, anywhere and anytime, with incredibly high-quality content and tools. Whenever there is a major platform disruption, there are new leaders that redefine the category and, as the largest direct-to-student online learning platform, Chegg’s products and services are increasingly critical to students’ success. Our results reflect the growing importance of Chegg’s learning support services to millions of students around the world. In 2020 we saw year-over-year annual subscriber growth of 67%, representing over 6.6 million subscribers, and total revenue growth of 57%. The trends towards online learning are continuing and, as a result, it gives us the confidence to raise our guidance in 2021, which Andy will walk you through in more detail shortly.

At the start of last year, we laid out our key objectives with no idea that a global pandemic was about to hit and the dramatic impact that it would have on our employees, students, our business, and the entire world. We entered 2020 with three core priorities:

To deliver on our financial goals and continue to provide services that create overwhelming value for academic and professional learners; To continue investing in opportunities that leverage the strength of our brand, reach, customer base and provide opportunities for meaningful growth in future years; And to continue to invest in content and our technical infrastructure to allow us to take advantage of those opportunities, not only faster but also at greater global scale.

But within the first quarter, the world changed. Thankfully, as a software company that was built to scale online, we were able to meet the increased demand without missing a beat. However, the massive shift to online learning around the world did prompt us to reprioritize and accelerate efforts that weren’t on our roadmap at the start of the year; including our global eCommerce infrastructure, new and expanded international content, and our account sharing initiatives. We believe that our decision to expand our areas of focus in 2020 has set us up for continued strong growth in 2021 and beyond.

As we think about the future of higher education, it is clear that the trends have accelerated what we have been talking about for years and will have a permanent impact on the future of education. This last year has reaffirmed that platform companies that serve the needs of their primary constituents, that own their customer, the data, the channel of distribution, and the content, will outperform their peer groups and disproportionally benefit their customers and shareholders.

The pandemic has also revealed that there are two economies; the service economy, which was dramatically impacted by COVID-19 as 25 million people lost their jobs, and the technology economy, which saw a dramatic gain. It is clear that the need to reskill for the modern workforce is here and this represents a tremendous opportunity for Chegg. Skills-based training and support is emerging as a very large category especially when you consider the number of people globally that need to be up-skilled and re-skilled for the current job market. The reality is, that the majority of college age students don’t get a college degree, and there is a real demand right now for students to find programs that are far less expensive, are more skills-based, and deliver a greater return on their investment. While we are still early in building out this part of our business, we expect to be a prominent player in skills-based learning and expect to expand our footprint in the space going forward.

This is a highly disruptive moment in higher education’s history, and it has been anything but smooth. As institutions had to make the transition to virtual learning overnight, it became clear that schools were underinvested in technology, online assessment, and digital support for students and we believe it’s only going to get more challenging in the years ahead, as the shift to hybrid and online learning will be permanent. We also believe that higher education must acknowledge that the internet is here and is a permanent part of learning. As a result, educators must reimagine how they teach, what the curriculum needs to be, how students are assessed, and how to best support them and, if that doesn’t happen, ultimately it is the students that will suffer. As a leader in education, we take our role in this transition very seriously. That is why we invest millions of dollars every year building content, personalized learning experiences, and technology systems to support learning at scale. As part of our responsibility, we are also working with institutions as they make this transition, including introducing new technology and tools that limit students’ ability to use Chegg during designated exam periods. We accelerated our efforts in this area due to the pandemic and recently launched Honor Shield, a free tool available to institutions and professors. And we will continue to find ways to support the millions of hardworking students and educators who use online resources to enhance their learning experience. In fact, in a blind study of students who used Chegg for more than two months, they found that 90% reported that Chegg Study “helps them better understand their schoolwork.”

As we enter 2021, we have expanded our priorities to include an increased investment in international growth as, for the first time, we anticipate over more than a million subscribers outside the U.S.; because of its popularity, we will continue to invest in the Chegg Study Pack, by expanding our offerings to create even more overwhelming value for students; and we are significantly increasing investments in our skills offering, as we believe there will be a lot of activity in this industry, and see a huge opportunity to be a significant player, and a leader, in this space.

We have important and ambitious priorities this year, and, despite the ongoing pandemic, I have never been more confident about the opportunities ahead of us. And, with that, I will turn it over to Andy.

Prepared Remarks - Andy Brown, CFO Chegg, Inc.

Thanks Dan and good afternoon everyone.

Today I will discuss our financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year 2020, as well as our increased outlook for 2021.

By any measure, 2020 was our best year as a company. We far exceeded our initial expectations for revenue, adjusted EBITDA and all key operating metrics. In addition, we significantly increased investments in our future growth opportunities such as international expansion and skills, we pulled forward technological investments such as device management and MFA to combat account sharing and we purchased Mathway to expand our presence in the math category. And finally, we took advantage of favorable market conditions to raise capital, which creates additional opportunities for future growth. As such, we enter 2021 in an even stronger position than we entered 2020, and as a result we expect to extend our position as the leader in the direct-to-student market.

Moving on to 2020 performance, total revenue grew 57% to $644 million. This was driven by an almost $200 million year-over-year increase in Chegg Services revenue, which grew to $521 million and subscriber growth of 67% to 6.6 million for the year. This resulted in adjusted EBITDA margin of 32% or $207 million, up 66% year-over-year, demonstrating the continued leverage and power of our subscription model, which allowed us to increase our investments for future growth, while improving our adjusted EBITDA margin.

We ended the year on a high note, with Q4 total revenue growing 64% to $206 million, with Chegg Services growing to $176 million, which was above the high end of our expectations and more Chegg Services revenue than we achieved for all of 2016. Subscribers grew 74% in Q4, driven across all our subscription services as students continued to rely on Chegg for help to better understand their subject matter. This strong subscription services growth resulted in adjusted EBITDA of $88 million, an 87% increase over what we achieved in Q4 2019 and exceeded our adjusted EBITDA for all of 2018.

Looking at the balance sheet, we ended the year with cash and investments of $1.7 billion. This was bolstered during the year by free cash flow of $104 million, or 50% of adjusted EBITDA and the capital raise I mentioned earlier. We expect free cash flow to increase to 50% to 60% of adjusted EBITDA in 2021, as a result of increased profitability and a planned decrease in textbook purchases.

Moving to guidance for 2021. Based on the momentum we experienced exiting Q4 and the strength we are seeing in subscriber growth in early Q1, we are raising our guidance. We expect continued strong growth in the US, and increased contribution internationally where we expect to surpass one million subscribers in 2021. This will be slightly offset by reduced Required Materials revenue due to lower enrollments.

We are increasing our 2021 adjusted EBITDA margin by 200 basis points, despite the fact that we are experiencing increased shipping and logistics surcharges for Required Materials from our third-party logistics provider. While we hope these costs will improve, we are currently forecasting this to continue into the fall semester, costing us approximately 200 basis points of gross and adjusted EBITDA margin for 2021. We have provided a guide for seasonality in the investor deck that incorporates this change.

As such, for 2021, we now expect:

Total revenue to be between $780 and $790 million, with Chegg Services revenue between $665 and $675 million.

Gross margin to be between 68% and 69%,

Adjusted EBITDA to be between $265 and $270 million.

And finally, we expect CAPEX excluding textbook purchases to be between $90 and $100 million, growing approximately 17% from $81 million in 2020, with the vast majority for content that fuels our global growth.

Moving to Q1 we expect:

Total revenue between $182 and $185 million, with Chegg Services between $152 and $155 million

Gross margin between 65% and 66%

And adjusted EBITDA between $48 and $50 million.

In closing, 2020 has been our best year as a company. The trends we anticipated many years ago and built the foundation of our company on have accelerated; that is online, on demand and affordable services that have resulted in tens of millions of students globally using Chegg as a trusted partner for their academic and skills-based needs. We couldn’t be more thankful to those students for trusting Chegg on their educational journey and to our employees who executed on our vision of being a company that puts students’ first.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to the operator for your questions.

CHEGG, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except for number of shares and par value) (unaudited) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 479,853 $ 387,520 Short-term investments 665,567 381,074 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $153 and $56 at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 12,913 11,529 Prepaid expenses 12,776 10,538 Other current assets 11,846 16,606 Total current assets 1,182,955 807,267 Long-term investments 523,628 310,483 Textbook library, net 34,149 — Property and equipment, net 125,807 87,359 Goodwill 285,214 214,513 Intangible assets, net 51,249 34,667 Right of use assets 24,226 15,931 Other assets 24,030 18,778 Total assets $ 2,251,258 $ 1,488,998 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 8,547 $ 7,362 Deferred revenue 32,620 18,780 Current operating lease liabilities 6,603 5,283 Accrued liabilities 61,962 39,964 Total current liabilities 109,732 71,389 Long-term liabilities Convertible senior notes, net 1,506,922 900,303 Long-term operating lease liabilities 19,264 14,513 Other long-term liabilities 5,705 3,964 Total long-term liabilities 1,531,891 918,780 Total liabilities 1,641,623 990,169 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value – 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value – 400,000,000 shares authorized; 129,343,524 and 121,583,501 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 129 122 Additional paid-in capital 1,030,577 916,095 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,530 (1,096 ) Accumulated deficit (422,601 ) (416,292 ) Total stockholders’ equity 609,635 498,829 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,251,258 $ 1,488,998

CHEGG, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net revenues $ 205,721 $ 125,504 $ 644,338 $ 410,926 Cost of revenues(1) 57,133 26,165 205,417 92,182 Gross profit 148,588 99,339 438,921 318,744 Operating expenses: Research and development(1) 46,949 38,573 170,905 139,772 Sales and marketing(1) 21,293 16,235 81,914 63,569 General and administrative(1) 31,128 27,445 129,349 97,489 Restructuring charges — — — 97 Total operating expenses 99,370 82,253 382,168 300,927 Income from operations 49,218 17,086 56,753 17,817 Interest expense, net and other income, net: Interest expense, net (21,977 ) (13,557 ) (66,297 ) (44,851 ) Other income, net 1,287 5,492 8,683 20,063 Total interest expense, net and other income, net (20,690 ) (8,065 ) (57,614 ) (24,788 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 28,528 9,021 (861 ) (6,971 ) Provision for income taxes 2,485 802 5,360 2,634 Net income (loss) $ 26,043 $ 8,219 $ (6,221 ) $ (9,605 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic 0.20 0.07 (0.05 ) (0.08 ) Diluted 0.18 0.06 (0.05 ) (0.08 ) Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share: Basic 128,955 121,151 125,367 119,204 Diluted 141,297 129,150 125,367 119,204 (1) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of revenues $ 306 $ 131 $ 950 $ 426 Research and development 8,544 6,353 31,588 22,229 Sales and marketing 2,553 1,975 9,606 7,380 General and administrative 13,243 9,095 41,911 34,874 Total share-based compensation expense $ 24,646 $ 17,554 $ 84,055 $ 64,909

CHEGG, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (6,221 ) $ (9,605 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Print textbook depreciation expense 15,397 — Other depreciation and amortization expense 47,018 30,247 Share-based compensation expense 84,055 64,909 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 64,573 43,202 Repayment of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount (20,433 ) — Loss on early extinguishments of debt 4,286 — Loss from write-offs of property and equipment 1,211 1,009 Loss from impairment of strategic equity investment 10,000 — Gain on textbook library, net (1,453 ) — Deferred income taxes (109 ) (39 ) Operating lease expense, net of accretion 4,901 4,385 Other non-cash items (118 ) (416 ) Change in assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisition of businesses: Accounts receivable (400 ) 1,829 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,419 (12,930 ) Other assets (4,214 ) (1,494 ) Accounts payable 1,119 (2,395 ) Deferred revenue 12,918 (1,682 ) Accrued liabilities 22,444 (206 ) Other liabilities (3,951 ) (3,411 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 236,442 113,403 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (81,317 ) (42,326 ) Purchases of textbooks (58,567 ) — Proceeds from disposition of textbooks 7,569 — Purchases of investments (1,045,564 ) (959,911 ) Proceeds from sale of investments — 53,261 Maturities of investments 539,889 324,700 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (92,796 ) (79,149 ) Purchases of strategic equity investment (2,000 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (732,786 ) (703,425 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from common stock issued under stock plans, net 15,483 35,100 Payment of taxes related to the net share settlement of equity awards (80,680 ) (94,571 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs 984,096 780,180 Purchase of convertible senior notes capped call (103,400 ) (97,200 ) Repayment of convertible senior notes (303,967 ) — Proceeds from exercise of convertible senior notes capped call 77,095 — Repurchase of common stock — (20,000 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 588,627 603,509 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 92,283 13,487 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 389,432 375,945 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 481,715 $ 389,432 Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Supplemental cash flow data: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 1,766 $ 1,332 Income taxes $ 3,436 $ 2,070 Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of lease liabilities: Operating cash flows from operating leases $ 6,790 $ 5,297 Right of use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations: Operating leases $ 13,688 $ 3,364 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Accrued purchases of long-lived assets $ 1,588 $ 10,036 Accrued escrow related to acquisition $ 7,451 $ — Issuance of common stock related to repayment of convertible senior notes $ 327,141 $ — Issuance of common stock related to prior acquisition $ — $ 3,003 December 31, 2020 2019 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents $ 479,853 $ 387,520 Restricted cash included in other current assets 122 149 Restricted cash included in other assets 1,740 1,763 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 481,715 $ 389,432

CHEGG, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 26,043 $ 8,219 $ (6,221 ) $ (9,605 ) Interest expense, net 21,977 13,557 66,297 44,851 Provision for income taxes 2,485 802 5,360 2,634 Print textbook depreciation expense 4,698 — 15,397 — Other depreciation and amortization expense 13,930 8,878 47,018 30,247 EBITDA 69,133 31,456 127,851 68,127 Print textbook depreciation expense (4,698 ) — (15,397 ) — Share-based compensation expense 24,646 17,554 84,055 64,909 Other income, net (1,287 ) (5,492 ) (8,683 ) (20,063 ) Acquisition-related compensation costs 71 3,478 9,232 10,466 Loss from impairment of strategic equity investment — — 10,000 — Donation from Chegg Foundation — — — 1,478 Restructuring charges — — — 97 Adjusted EBITDA $ 87,865 $ 46,996 $ 207,058 $ 125,014

CHEGG, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating expenses $ 99,370 $ 82,253 $ 382,168 $ 300,927 Share-based compensation expense (24,340 ) (17,423 ) (83,105 ) (64,483 ) Amortization of intangible assets (4,403 ) (2,489 ) (14,278 ) (7,482 ) Acquisition-related compensation costs (71 ) (3,478 ) (9,232 ) (10,466 ) Loss from impairment of strategic equity investment — — (10,000 ) — Donation from Chegg Foundation — — — (1,478 ) Restructuring charges — — — (97 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 70,556 $ 58,863 $ 265,553 $ 216,921 Income from operations $ 49,218 $ 17,086 $ 56,753 $ 17,817 Share-based compensation expense 24,646 17,554 84,055 64,909 Amortization of intangible assets 4,403 2,489 14,278 7,482 Acquisition-related compensation costs 71 3,478 9,232 10,466 Loss from impairment of strategic equity investment — — 10,000 — Donation from Chegg Foundation — — — 1,478 Restructuring charges — — — 97 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 78,338 $ 40,607 $ 174,318 $ 102,249 Net income (loss) $ 26,043 $ 8,219 $ (6,221 ) $ (9,605 ) Share-based compensation expense 24,646 17,554 84,055 64,909 Amortization of intangible assets 4,403 2,489 14,278 7,482 Acquisition-related compensation costs 71 3,478 9,232 10,466 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 21,663 13,088 64,573 43,202 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 971 — 4,286 — Loss from impairment of strategic equity investment — — 10,000 — Donation from Chegg Foundation — — — 1,478 Restructuring charges — — — 97 Non-GAAP net income $ 77,797 $ 44,828 $ 180,203 $ 118,029 Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share 141,297 129,150 125,367 119,204 Effect of shares for stock plan activity — — 4,470 7,094 Effect of shares related to convertible senior notes — — 4,942 3,526 Non-GAAP weighted average shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share 141,297 129,150 134,779 129,824 Net income (loss) per share 0.18 0.06 (0.05 ) (0.08 ) Adjustments 0.37 0.29 1.39 0.99 Non-GAAP net income per share $ 0.55 $ 0.35 $ 1.34 $ 0.91

CHEGG, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (in thousands) (unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 236,442 $ 113,403 Purchases of property and equipment (81,317 ) (42,326 ) Purchases of textbooks (58,567 ) — Proceeds from disposition of textbooks 7,569 — Free cash flow $ 104,127 $ 71,077

CHEGG, INC. RECONCILIATION OF FORWARD-LOOKING NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months

Ending March

31, 2021 Year Ending

December 31,

2021 Net income $ 5,100 $ 75,100 Interest expense, net 2,000 7,900 Provision for income taxes 1,500 6,200 Textbook library depreciation expense 4,300 15,500 Other depreciation and amortization expense 14,900 61,400 EBITDA 27,800 166,100 Textbook library depreciation expense (4,300 ) (15,500 ) Share-based compensation expense 25,000 115,000 Other income, net (1,900 ) (4,500 ) Acquisition-related compensation costs 2,400 6,400 Adjusted EBITDA* $ 49,000 $ 267,500

* Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the three months ending March 31, 2021 and year ending December 31, 2021 represent the midpoint of the ranges of $48 million to $50 million and $265 million to $270 million, respectively.

