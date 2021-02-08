 

Ocwen Financial Names George Henley Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer

Henley brings more than 25 years of mortgage industry experience and strong originations growth track record to Ocwen

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) (“Ocwen” or the “Company”), a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator, today announced the appointment of George T. Henley as Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer, effective February 15, 2021. Mr. Henley will become a member of the Company’s executive leadership team and report to Glen A. Messina, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ocwen.

In this role, Mr. Henley will be responsible for the growth and development of the Company’s originations business and operations. This includes customer acquisition and retention in forward and reverse mortgages; enterprise sales efforts to expand its subservicing, correspondent and flow mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) client base; and the purchase of bulk MSRs. He will also be responsible for continuing to enhance and expand the Company’s originations capabilities.

Most recently, Mr. Henley served as Executive Vice President, Retail Lending of Freedom Mortgage responsible for sales, operations and originations channel expansion. Prior to this role, he was Executive Vice President, Capital Markets and Correspondent Lending responsible for the growth and development of Freedom Mortgage’s correspondent lending channel.

Glen A. Messina, President and CEO of Ocwen, said, “We are excited to have George join the Ocwen team. He is an innovative and driven leader with deep knowledge across all aspects of mortgage banking. George’s track record of leading high-performing teams and growing originations channels is very impressive. We believe his experience and skillset will enable us to accelerate our already strong growth profile.”

Mr. Henley will succeed Timothy J. Yanoti, who is departing after a brief transition period to pursue opportunities outside of Ocwen. Mr. Yanoti will remain with the Company through February 28, 2021 to assist in the leadership transition.

“I want to sincerely thank Tim for his contributions to Ocwen and his commitment to growing our business. Tim helped us build out our multi-channel originations platform and establish a solid foundation to grow from. I wish Tim all the best in his future endeavors,” commented Mr. Messina.

George Henley Background

George Henley most recently served as Executive Vice President, Retail Lending for Freedom Mortgage overseeing its traditional retail channel, including sales and operations. In addition to his role as head of retail lending, Mr. Henley worked in capital markets, responsible for retail channel pricing and margin management as well as GSE relations. He joined Freedom Mortgage in December of 2012 as Executive Vice President, Capital Markets and Correspondent Lending where he was responsible for the growth and development of the company’s national correspondent lending channel. Prior, Mr. Henley held executive positions in sales, credit and capital markets with JPMorgan Chase, SunTrust Mortgage, CitiMortgage, and other regional mortgage banking firms. He has served on various agency advisory boards, including FannieMae Shipping and Delivery, FreddieMac Loan Prospector and FannieMae Mississippi Housing Partnership Office Advisory. Mr. Henley is a member of the Secondary and Capital Markets Committee for the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Wertpapier


