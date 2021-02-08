 

Venus Concept to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on March 29, 2021

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, announced that fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results will be released after the market closes on Monday, March 29, 2021.

Management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 29, 2021 to discuss the results of the quarter and fiscal year with a question and answer session. Those who would like to participate may dial 877-407-2991 (201-389-0925 for international callers) and provide access code 13715787. A live webcast of the call will also be provided on the investor relations section of the Company's website at ir.venusconcept.com.

For those unable to participate, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 877-660-6853 (201-612-7415 for international callers); access code 13715787. The webcast will be archived at ir.venusconcept.com.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept is an innovative global medical aesthetic technology leader with a broad product portfolio of minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and reach in over 60 countries and 21 direct markets. Venus Concept focuses its product sales strategy on a subscription-based business model in North America and in its well-established direct global markets. Venus Concept’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, Venus Legacy, Venus Velocity, Venus Fiore, Venus Viva, Venus Freeze Plus, Venus Heal, Venus Glow, Venus Bliss, Venus Epileve and Venus Viva MD. Venus Concept’s hair restoration systems includes NeoGraft, an automated hair restoration system that facilitates the harvesting of follicles during a FUE process and the ARTAS and ARTAS iX Robotic Hair Restoration systems, which harvest follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms. Venus Concept has been backed by leading healthcare industry growth equity investors including EW Healthcare Partners (formerly Essex Woodlands), HealthQuest Capital, Longitude Capital Management, and Aperture Venture Partners.


 

CONTACT: Investor Relations Contact:

Westwicke Partners on behalf of Venus Concept

Mike Piccinino, CFA

VenusConceptIR@westwicke.com



