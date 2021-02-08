Venus Concept to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on March 29, 2021

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, announced that fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results will be released after the market closes on Monday, March 29, 2021.



Management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 29, 2021 to discuss the results of the quarter and fiscal year with a question and answer session. Those who would like to participate may dial 877-407-2991 (201-389-0925 for international callers) and provide access code 13715787. A live webcast of the call will also be provided on the investor relations section of the Company's website at ir.venusconcept.com.