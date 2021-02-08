Delisting of Securities of Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. and Technical Communications Corporation from The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock of Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. Tandy Leather Factory, Inc.’s common stock was suspended on August 13, 2020 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.



Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Technical Communications Corporation. Technical Communications Corporation’s common stock was suspended on January 25, 2021 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.