 

FutureFuel to Release Year-End 2020 Financial Results on March 16, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.02.2021, 22:02  |   |   |   

CLAYTON, Mo., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) (“FutureFuel”), a manufacturer of custom and performance chemicals and biofuels, announced today that it will release its year-end 2020 financial results after market close on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel is a leading manufacturer of diversified chemical products, specialty chemical products, and biofuel products. In its chemicals business, FutureFuel manufactures specialty chemicals for specific customers (“custom chemicals”) as well as multi-customer specialty chemicals (“performance chemicals”). FutureFuel’s custom chemicals product portfolio includes proprietary intermediates for major chemical companies and chlorinated polyolefin adhesion promoters and antioxidant precursors for a major chemical company. FutureFuel’s performance chemicals product portfolio includes polymer (nylon) modifiers and several small-volume specialty chemicals for diverse applications. FutureFuel’s biofuels segment primarily produces and sells biodiesel to its customers. Please visit www.futurefuelcorporation.com for more information.  

# # # 

CONTACT: COMPANY CONTACT:
FutureFuel Corp.
Tom McKinlay
(314) 854-8352
www.futurefuelcorporation.com



