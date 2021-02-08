Freeline Presents Data on its Gaucher Disease and Fabry Disease AAV-Based Gene Therapies at the 17th Annual WORLDSymposium

LONDON, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: FRLN) (the “Company” or “Freeline”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative adeno-associated virus (“AAV”) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases, today announced that it will deliver one oral and three e-poster presentations at the 17TH Annual WORLDSymposium taking place virtually from February 8 – 12, 2021, highlighting data from its gene therapy programs in Gaucher and Fabry diseases.

“FLT201 data suggest that our gene therapy candidate for Gaucher disease is capable of delivering β-glucocerebrosidase variant 85 (GCase var85 ) to tissues not sufficiently addressed by standard-of-care enzyme replacement therapy (“ERT”),” said Theresa Heggie, Chief Executive Officer of Freeline. “In addition, we believe steady delivery of enzyme into target tissues to enable sustained clearance of pathologic substrate has the potential to offer significant improvements in clinical outcomes over existing standard of care.”

“We are excited by the transformational science that underlies the Freeline gene therapy platform,” continued Ms. Heggie. “We look forward to progressing both the Gaucher and Fabry programs through the clinic with the planned initiation of our first-in-human study in Gaucher disease and dose escalation in Part 1 of the ongoing MARVEL-1 Phase 1/2 study in Fabry disease later this year.”

“FLT201 represents our innovative solution for the treatment of Type 1 Gaucher disease. This candidate leverages the Company’s proprietary high-potency adeno-associated virus capsid, known as AAVS3. In addition, our protein engineering group developed GCase var85 , a proprietary GCase variant which, compared to wild-type GCase, has a greater than 20-fold increase in half-life in lysosomal pH and a 6-10 fold increase in half-life in serum, resulting in a 20-fold increase in potency of the vector. FLT201 is a combination of the clinically validated, potent AAVS3 capsid combined with a liver-specific promoter that drives the expression of GCase var85 ” said Romuald Corbau, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Freeline. “These data demonstrate preclinical proof-of-concept for the potential of the program to provide functional cures in patients with the most common form of Gaucher disease, Type 1. Included in these data are demonstration of GCase expression, cellular uptake, tissue penetration, enzymatic activity, and clearance of disease causing substrate, glucosylsphingosine (“lyso-Gb1”). Considered in totality, these data suggest FLT201 may be able to deliver sustained GCase expression in difficult-to-reach tissues, such as bone marrow and lung, as evidenced by the substrate clearance.”