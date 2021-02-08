 

Freeline Presents Data on its Gaucher Disease and Fabry Disease AAV-Based Gene Therapies at the 17th Annual WORLDSymposium

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.02.2021, 22:01  |  52   |   |   

Data demonstrate potential of FLT201 to deliver sustained levels of β-glucocerebrosidase (GCase) variant 85, a proprietary engineered GCase that penetrates target tissues in Gaucher disease

First-in-human dose finding studies of FLT201 on-track for initiation in late 2021

LONDON, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: FRLN) (the “Company” or “Freeline”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative adeno-associated virus (“AAV”) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases, today announced that it will deliver one oral and three e-poster presentations at the 17TH Annual WORLDSymposium taking place virtually from February 8 – 12, 2021, highlighting data from its gene therapy programs in Gaucher and Fabry diseases.

“FLT201 data suggest that our gene therapy candidate for Gaucher disease is capable of delivering β-glucocerebrosidase variant 85 (GCasevar85) to tissues not sufficiently addressed by standard-of-care enzyme replacement therapy (“ERT”),” said Theresa Heggie, Chief Executive Officer of Freeline. “In addition, we believe steady delivery of enzyme into target tissues to enable sustained clearance of pathologic substrate has the potential to offer significant improvements in clinical outcomes over existing standard of care.”

“We are excited by the transformational science that underlies the Freeline gene therapy platform,” continued Ms. Heggie. “We look forward to progressing both the Gaucher and Fabry programs through the clinic with the planned initiation of our first-in-human study in Gaucher disease and dose escalation in Part 1 of the ongoing MARVEL-1 Phase 1/2 study in Fabry disease later this year.”

“FLT201 represents our innovative solution for the treatment of Type 1 Gaucher disease. This candidate leverages the Company’s proprietary high-potency adeno-associated virus capsid, known as AAVS3. In addition, our protein engineering group developed GCasevar85, a proprietary GCase variant which, compared to wild-type GCase, has a greater than 20-fold increase in half-life in lysosomal pH and a 6-10 fold increase in half-life in serum, resulting in a 20-fold increase in potency of the vector. FLT201 is a combination of the clinically validated, potent AAVS3 capsid combined with a liver-specific promoter that drives the expression of GCasevar85” said Romuald Corbau, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Freeline. “These data demonstrate preclinical proof-of-concept for the potential of the program to provide functional cures in patients with the most common form of Gaucher disease, Type 1. Included in these data are demonstration of GCase expression, cellular uptake, tissue penetration, enzymatic activity, and clearance of disease causing substrate, glucosylsphingosine (“lyso-Gb1”). Considered in totality, these data suggest FLT201 may be able to deliver sustained GCase expression in difficult-to-reach tissues, such as bone marrow and lung, as evidenced by the substrate clearance.”

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Freeline Presents Data on its Gaucher Disease and Fabry Disease AAV-Based Gene Therapies at the 17th Annual WORLDSymposium Data demonstrate potential of FLT201 to deliver sustained levels of β-glucocerebrosidase (GCase) variant 85, a proprietary engineered GCase that penetrates target tissues in Gaucher disease First-in-human dose finding studies of FLT201 on-track for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
REPEAT -- Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Nokia to help Deutsche Telekom’s optical transport network modernization
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
REPEAT: Clean Power Increases Its Investment in PowerTap to 94.5%
Bitfarms Announces CAD$40.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
MKS Instruments Makes Superior Offer to Acquire Coherent
Cassava Sciences Announces Significant Program Progress and Expected Key Milestones in 2021 for Its ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
Freeline Therapeutics Updates Clinical Development Plan for its FLT180a Hemophilia B Program
26.01.21
Freeline to Present Data at the 2021 Virtual Congress of the European Association for Haemophilia and Allied Disorders (EAHAD) and the 17th Annual WORLDSymposium 2021