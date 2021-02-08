 

Computer Modelling Group Declares Quarterly Dividend

08.02.2021, 22:00  |   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. ("CMG" or the “Company”) announces a dividend of $0.05 per Common Share on CMG’s Common Shares. The dividend will be paid on March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2021.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. is a computer software technology and consulting company serving the oil and gas industry. CMG, recognized by oil and gas companies worldwide as a leading developer of reservoir modelling software, has sales and technical support services based in Calgary, Houston, London, Dubai, Bogota, and Kuala Lumpur. CMG is the leading supplier of advanced processes reservoir modelling software in the world with a blue chip client base of international oil companies and technology centers in approximately 60 countries. The Company's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "CMG."

All dividends paid by Computer Modelling Group Ltd. to holders of Common Shares in the capital of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will be treated as eligible dividends within the meaning of such term in section 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), unless otherwise indicated.

For further information, please contact:

Ryan N. Schneider
President & CEO
(403) 531-1300
ryan.schneider@cmgl.ca

or

Kelly A. Tomyn
Interim Vice President, Finance & CFO
(403) 531-1300
kelly.tomyn@cmgl.ca

www.cmgl.ca




Wertpapier


