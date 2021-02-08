T2 Biosystems to Participate in the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostics Tools Conference
LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, today announced that the Company plans to
participate in the upcoming BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostics Tools Conference.
Management is scheduled to present Friday, February 19, 2021 at 10:00am ET. Interested parties may access a live and recorded webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.t2biosystems.com.
About T2 Biosystems
T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx Instrument, T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the T2Cauris Panel, and T2Lyme Panel, as well as additional products for the detection of bacterial and fungal pathogens and associated antimicrobial resistance markers, and biothreat pathogens.
Media Contact:
Gina Kent, Vault Communications
gkent@vaultcommunications.com
610-455-2763
Investor Contact:
Philip Trip Taylor, Gilmartin Group
philip@gilmartinIR.com
415-937-5406
