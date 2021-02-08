 

Nasdaq Receives Investment Canada Act Approval and Announces Expected Closing Date for its Acquisition of Verafin

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ), a global technology company, announced today that the Minister of Industry has approved the previously announced proposed acquisition of Verafin, an industry pioneer in anti-financial crime management solutions, in accordance with the terms of the Investment Canada Act. The approval was the last regulatory approval required for the proposed acquisition.

Nasdaq expects the closing date of the proposed acquisition to occur on or around February 11, 2021.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.Nasdaq.com.

Contacts

Nasdaq Investor Contact

Ed Ditmire, CFA: +1 212 401 8737 ed.ditmire@nasdaq.com

Nasdaq Media Contact

Ryan Wells: +1 646 648 3887 ryan.wells@nasdaq.com

Yan-yan Tong: +46 (0)73 449 66 83 yan-yan.tong@nasdaq.com

Longview Communications & Public Affairs (Canada)
Ian Hamilton: +1 905-399-6591
Andy Lloyd: +1 416-402-5029

NDAQF

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking information related to Nasdaq, Verafin and the proposed acquisition of Verafin by Nasdaq that involves substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. When used in this communication, words such as “intends”, “plans”, “will”, “believes,” “expected,” “projected” and similar expressions and any other statements that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, among other things, statements about the potential benefits of the proposed transaction, Nasdaq’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, the financial condition, results of operations and business of Nasdaq or Verafin, and the anticipated timing of closing of the proposed transaction. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to the ability of Nasdaq to consummate the proposed transaction on a timely basis or at all; Nasdaq’s ability to successfully integrate Verafin’s operations; Nasdaq’s ability to implement its plans, forecasts and other expectations with respect to Verafin’s business after the completion of the transaction and realize expected synergies; the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, including the possibility that the expected benefits from the proposed transaction will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the impact of Verafin’s business model on Nasdaq’s ability to forecast revenue results; disruption from the transaction making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships; risks related to diverting management’s attention from Nasdaq’s ongoing business operations; the negative effects of the announcement or the consummation of the proposed transaction on the market price of Nasdaq’s common stock or on Nasdaq’s operating results; significant transaction costs; unknown liabilities; the risk of litigation or regulatory actions related to the proposed transaction; future levels of Nasdaq’s indebtedness, including additional indebtedness that may be incurred in connection with the proposed transaction; and the effect of the announcement or pendency of the transaction on Verafin’s business relationships, operating results, and business generally.

Further information on these and other risk and uncertainties relating to Nasdaq can be found in its reports filed on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and in other filings Nasdaq makes with the SEC from time to time and available at www.sec.gov. These documents are also available under the Investor Relations section of Nasdaq’s website at [insert Nasdaq IR website address]. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date hereof. Nasdaq and Verafin disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.




