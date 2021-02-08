 

Atea Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Preclinical Data Highlighting Potent Activity of AT-527 Against SARS-CoV-2

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.02.2021, 22:01  |  17   |   |   

Data underscore key mechanistic features enabling AT-527 to inhibit SARS-CoV-2 viral replication and support current late-stage clinical development program

BOSTON, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVIR) (“Atea”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the publication of new data highlighting the highly potent in vitro antiviral activity of AT-527 against SARS-CoV-2. AT-527 is an orally administered, direct-acting antiviral developmental agent derived from Atea’s purine nucleotide prodrug platform. The new findings are available in a manuscript published online in Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy.

“To be effective, a direct-acting antiviral needs to be administered orally, and early, in the course of viral infection in order to inhibit viral replication and thereby reduce disease progression. These new data underscore AT-527’s potential to treat COVID-19 and to have an impact on global health,” said Jean-Pierre Sommadossi, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Atea Pharmaceuticals. “The results demonstrated in several in vitro assays that AT-527 has highly potent antiviral activity against several human coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19. AT-527 was activated in cultured normal human nasal and bronchial epithelial cells, which are the primary targets of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Since the respiratory tract is the initial site of the SARS-CoV-2 infection, activation of AT-527 with its substantial half-life suggests sustained inhibition of viral replication of SARS-CoV-2 in these tissues.”

Antiviral therapeutics are expected to have the greatest effect if given in early stages of the COVID-19 infection when SARS-CoV-2 is rapidly replicating in the respiratory epithelium and viral load levels are high. The goal of a direct-acting antiviral is to prevent disease progression by minimizing, or eliminating, viral replication and thereby reducing the severity of the disease, preventing or shortening hospitalization, and also potentially preventing transmission of the virus to others. This makes it ideal for potential use in both pre- and post-exposure prophylactic settings and complementary to vaccines.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atea Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Preclinical Data Highlighting Potent Activity of AT-527 Against SARS-CoV-2 Data underscore key mechanistic features enabling AT-527 to inhibit SARS-CoV-2 viral replication and support current late-stage clinical development programBOSTON, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVIR) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
REPEAT -- Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Nokia to help Deutsche Telekom’s optical transport network modernization
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
REPEAT: Clean Power Increases Its Investment in PowerTap to 94.5%
Bitfarms Announces CAD$40.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
MKS Instruments Makes Superior Offer to Acquire Coherent
Cassava Sciences Announces Significant Program Progress and Expected Key Milestones in 2021 for Its ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
Atea Pharmaceuticals Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 2 Virology Trial of AT-527 in Outpatient Setting
19.01.21
Atea Pharmaceuticals Expands Senior Management Team with Key Additions in Regulatory Affairs and Investor Relations and Corporate Communications