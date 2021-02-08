 

Ideal Power Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR) (the “Company” or “Ideal Power”), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN bi-directional power switches, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock. The Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock offered in the public offering. All shares of common stock to be sold in the offering will be offered by the Company. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering.

The Benchmark Company, LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund commercialization and development of its B-TRAN semiconductor technology and general corporate and working capital purposes.

The securities described above are being offered by the Company pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-250844) that was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 2, 2020. The securities may be offered only by means of a prospectus.

A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering can be obtained by contacting: The Benchmark Company, LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 E. 58th Street, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10155, by calling (212) 312-6700 or by e-mail at prospectus@benchmarkcompany.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bi-directional power switches, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS / data center and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bi-directional, Bi-polar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN is a unique double-sided bi-directional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN modules will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com.

