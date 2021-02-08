Liberty Broadband Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Liberty Broadband Corporation (Nasdaq: LBRDA, LBRDK, LBRDP) President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Maffei, will host a conference call to discuss results for the fourth quarter of 2020 on Friday, February 26th at 11:15 a.m. (E.S.T.). Following prepared remarks, the company will host a brief Q&A session during which management will accept questions regarding Liberty Broadband Corporation and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. During the call, Mr. Maffei may discuss the financial performance and outlook of these companies, as well as other forward looking matters.

Please call GlobalMeet at (888) 204-4368 or +1 (323) 994-2093, passcode 5840623, at least 10 minutes prior to the call. Callers will need to be on a touch-tone telephone to ask questions. The conference administrator will provide instructions on how to use the polling feature.