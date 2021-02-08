 

Everest Re Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Full Year Net Income of $514 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.02.2021, 22:15  |  38   |   |   

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest” or the “Company”) today reported its 2020 fourth quarter and year end results.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Net income of $64 million equal to $1.59 per share
  • Net operating loss of $(44) million, $(1.12) per common share
  • Gross written premium growth of 13%
  • Attritional combined ratio of 86.3%, a 4 point improvement year over year
  • Pre-tax net catastrophe losses of $70 million, Covid-19 Pandemic (“Pandemic”) losses of $76 million, and a prior year reserve strengthening of $400 million

Full Year 2020 Highlights

  • Net income of $514 million, $12.78 per diluted common share
  • Net operating income of $300 million, $7.46 per diluted common share
  • Growth in diluted book value per share of 11.4% inclusive of dividends
  • Gross written premium growth of 15%
  • Attritional combined ratio of 87.5%, ~ 1 point improvement year over year
  • 2020 cash flow from operations of $2.9 billion

The following table summarizes the Company’s net income and related financial metrics and provides details on shareholders’ equity and book value per share.

Net income and operating income

Q4

Full Year

 

Q4

Full Year

All values in USD millions except for per share amounts and percentages

2020

2020

 

2019

2019

Everest Re Group
Net income

63.6

 

514.2

 

217.6

 

1,009.5

 

Net operating income (loss)

(44.2

)

300.1

 

130.8

 

872.4

 

 
Net income per diluted common share

1.59

 

12.78

 

5.32

 

24.70

 

Net operating income (loss) per diluted common share

(1.12

)

7.46

 

3.20

 

21.34

 

 
Net income annualized return on average equity

2.8

%

5.8

%

10.0

%

12.0

%

Net operating income annualized return on average equity

-2.0

%

3.4

%

6.0

%

10.3

%

 
Year end equity and book value
Shareholders' equity

9,726.2

 

9,132.9

 

Book value per share

243.25

 

223.85

 

Growth in bvps adjusted for dividends

11.4

%

18.7

%

Notes
1/ Refer to the reconciliation of net income to net operating income found later in this release

Everest Re Group President & CEO Juan C. Andrade commented: “We are relentlessly executing our strategies from a position of strength in this robust market as evidenced by 2020 growth in gross written premiums of 15% and net written premiums of 17% and improvement in underlying underwriting profitability. Our attritional combined ratio improved approximately one point to 87.5% versus the prior year, with our Insurance segment improving 2.3 points to 94.2%. Despite the $511 million Pandemic loss provision and a $400 million prior accident year reserve strengthening, we delivered $300 million in operating income and $514 million in net income providing a return on equity of 5.8%. Everest’s investment income remained resilient at $642 million despite the Pandemic’s impact on financial markets and the sharp decline in interest rates. Our total shareholders’ equity grew to a record $9.7 billion from $9.1 billion during the year, representing net book value per share growth of 11.4% including dividends. Everest has a strong capital position bolstered by the $1.0 billion senior notes offering and a leading global franchise with great momentum entering 2021.”

The following information summarizes the Company’s underwriting results, on a consolidated basis and also by segment – Reinsurance and Insurance, with selected commentary on results by segment.

Underwriting information - Everest Re Group

Q4

Full Year

 

Q4

Full Year

 

Year on year change

All values in USD millions except for percentages

2020

2020

 

2019

2019

 

Q4

Full Year

Gross written premium

2,750.5

 

10,482.4

 

2,436.3

 

9,133.4

 

12.9

%

14.8

%

Net written premium

2,449.3

 

9,117.0

 

2,120.2

 

7,824.4

 

15.5

%

16.5

%

 
Combined ratio

109.1

%

102.9

%

101.5

%

95.5

%

7.6 pts 7.4 pts
Attritional combined ratio

86.3

%

87.5

%

90.3

%

88.4

%

-4.0 pts -0.9 pts
 
Pre-tax net catastrophe losses

70.0

 

425.0

 

225.0

 

575.5

 

Pre-tax net covid losses

76.1

 

511.1

 

-

 

-

 

Pre-tax net prior year reserve development

400.0

 

401.4

 

(19.2

)

(93.6

)

Notes
1/ Attritional ratios exclude prior year reserve development, Covid-19 pandemic impacts, catastrophe losses, and reinstatement premiums

Reinsurance segment

  • The reinsurance segment achieved strong growth with gross written premiums up 12% for the quarter and 15% for the year, driven by new business opportunities, growth with existing customers, and improved rates and terms and conditions.
  • The combined ratio for the quarter and full year 2020 reflected the impact of catastrophe losses, Covid-19 pandemic losses, and a reserve adjustment in the amount of $400 million.
  • We have a more profitable portfolio driven by the consistent execution of our underwriting initiatives.
Underwriting information - Reinsurance segment

Q4

Full Year

 

Q4

Full Year

 

Year on year change

All values in USD millions except for percentages

2020

2020

 

2019

2019

 

 

Q4

Full Year

Gross written premium

1,878.6

 

7,281.7

 

1,677.6

 

6,355.9

 

12.0

%

14.6

%

Net written premium

1,793.5

 

6,767.6

 

1,519.3

 

5,732.3

 

18.0

%

18.1

%

 
Combined ratio

112.4

%

103.0

%

103.9

%

95.4

%

8.5 pts 7.6 pts
Attritional combined ratio

83.9

%

85.2

%

87.4

%

85.5

%

-3.5 pts -0.3 pts
 
Pre-tax net catastrophe losses

60.0

 

357.0

 

225.0

 

574.8

 

Pre-tax net covid losses

56.1

 

407.1

 

-

 

-

 

Pre-tax net prior year reserve development

400.0

 

396.9

 

(2.7

)

(77.2

)

Notes
1/ Attritional ratios exclude prior year reserve development, Covid-19 pandemic impacts, catastrophe losses, and reinstatement premiums

Insurance segment

  • The Company’s insurance segment achieved strong growth with gross written premiums up 15% for the quarter and 15% for the year, driven primarily by new business opportunities, strong renewal retention, and rate improvement.
  • The combined ratio for the quarter and full year 2020 reflected the impact of catastrophe losses and Covid-19 pandemic losses.
  • We achieved record renewal rate increases of +21% in the fourth quarter excluding workers compensation, and up 14% including workers compensation where we are seeing rates flatten.
Underwriting information - Insurance segment

Q4

Full Year

 

Q4

Full Year

 

Year on year change

All values in USD millions except for percentages

2020

2020

 

2019

2019

 

Q4

Full Year

Gross written premium

871.9

 

3,200.6

 

758.7

 

2,777.5

 

14.9

%

15.2

%

Net written premium

655.8

 

2,349.4

 

600.9

 

2,092.2

 

9.1

%

12.3

%

 
Combined ratio

99.0

%

102.6

%

95.1

%

95.8

%

3.9 pts 6.8 pts
Attritional combined ratio

93.8

%

94.2

%

98.1

%

96.5

%

-4.3 pts -2.3 pts
 
Pre-tax net catastrophe losses

10.0

 

68.0

 

0.0

 

0.7

 

Pre-tax net covid losses

20.0

 

104.0

 

-

 

-

 

Pre-tax net prior year reserve development

-

 

4.6

 

(16.4

)

(16.4

)

Notes
1/ Attritional ratios exclude prior year reserve development, Covid-19 pandemic impacts, catastrophe losses, and reinstatement premiums

Investments and capital

  • Net investment income of $222 million for the quarter and $647 million for the year, including limited partnership gains of $91 million for the quarter and $113 million for the year
  • Total invested assets and cash of $25.5 billion at December 31, 2020, 23% growth year over year
  • Shareholders’ equity increased to a record $9.7 billion at December 31, 2020
  • Book value per diluted share at December 31, 2020 of $243.25, up 11.4% on a dividend adjusted basis since year end 2019
  • Common share dividends declared and paid of $1.55 per share, equal to $62 million for the quarter
  • The Company repurchased no common shares in the quarter

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. Federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include the impact of general economic conditions and conditions affecting the insurance and reinsurance industry, the adequacy of our reserves, our ability to assess underwriting risk, trends in rates for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, competition, investment market and investment income fluctuations, trends in insured and paid losses, catastrophes, pandemic, regulatory and legal uncertainties and other factors described in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest”) is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for close to 50 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Singapore, Canada, Bermuda, and other territories.

Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.

Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestre.com. All issuing companies may not do business in all jurisdictions.

A conference call discussing the second quarter results will be held at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 9, 2021. The call will be available on the Internet through the Company’s web site at everestre.com/investors.

Recipients are encouraged to visit the Company’s web site to view supplemental financial information on the Company’s results. The supplemental information is located at www.everestre.com in the “Investors/Financial Reports/Quarterly Reports” section of the website. The supplemental financial information may also be obtained by contacting the Company directly.

_______________________________________________

The Company generally uses after-tax operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, to evaluate its performance. After-tax operating income (loss) consists of net income (loss) excluding after-tax net realized capital gains (losses) and after-tax net foreign exchange income (expense) as the following reconciliation displays:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
December 31, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 
Per Diluted Per Diluted Per Diluted Per Diluted
Common Common Common Common
Amount Share Amount Share Amount Share Amount Share
 
Net income (loss)

$

63,601

 

$

1.59

 

$

217,644

$

5.32

$

514,151

 

$

12.78

 

$

1,009,461

 

$

24.70

 

After-tax net realized capital gains (losses)

 

149,950

 

 

3.74

 

 

61,052

 

1.49

 

217,017

 

 

5.39

 

 

150,808

 

 

3.69

 

After-tax net foreign exchange income (expense)

 

(42,165

)

 

(1.05

)

 

25,763

 

0.63

 

(2,932

)

 

(0.07

)

 

(13,767

)

 

(0.34

)

 
After-tax operating income (loss)

$

(44,184

)

$

(1.12

)

$

130,828

$

3.20

$

300,066

 

$

7.46

 

$

872,420

 

$

21.34

 

 
(Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

Although net realized capital gains (losses) and net foreign exchange income (expense) are an integral part of the Company’s insurance operations, the determination of net realized capital gains (losses) and foreign exchange income (expense) is independent of the insurance underwriting process. The Company believes that the level of net realized capital gains (losses) and net foreign exchange income (expense) for any particular period is not indicative of the performance of the underlying business in that particular period. Providing only a GAAP presentation of net income (loss) makes it more difficult for users of the financial information to evaluate the Company’s success or failure in its basic business and may lead to incorrect or misleading assumptions and conclusions. The Company understands that the equity analysts who follow the Company focus on after-tax operating income (loss) in their analyses for the reasons discussed above. The Company provides after-tax operating income (loss) to investors so that they have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information concerning the Company’s performance.

--Financial Details Follow--

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
 
 

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

REVENUES:
Premiums earned

$

2,396,483

 

$

1,948,071

 

$

8,681,513

 

$

7,403,686

 

Net investment income

 

222,349

 

 

146,077

 

 

642,465

 

 

647,139

 

Net realized capital gains (losses):
Credit allowances on fixed maturity securities

 

17,896

 

 

-

 

 

(1,745

)

 

-

 

Other-than-temporary impairments on fixed maturity securities

 

(5,495

)

 

-

 

 

(20,899

)

Other net realized capital gains (losses)

 

165,490

 

 

80,938

 

 

269,394

 

 

205,903

 

Total net realized capital gains (losses)

 

183,386

 

 

75,443

 

 

267,649

 

 

185,004

 

Other income (expense)

 

(40,819

)

 

44,495

 

 

6,487

 

 

(4,660

)

Total revenues

 

2,761,399

 

 

2,214,086

 

 

9,598,114

 

 

8,231,169

 

 
CLAIMS AND EXPENSES:
Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses

 

1,976,771

 

 

1,407,794

 

 

6,550,837

 

 

4,922,898

 

Commission, brokerage, taxes and fees

 

513,080

 

 

450,226

 

 

1,873,250

 

 

1,703,726

 

Other underwriting expenses

 

125,372

 

 

118,923

 

 

511,237

 

 

440,899

 

Corporate expenses

 

11,934

 

 

10,344

 

 

41,118

 

 

32,966

 

Interest, fees and bond issue cost amortization expense

 

14,847

 

 

7,721

 

 

36,323

 

 

31,693

 

Total claims and expenses

 

2,642,004

 

 

1,995,008

 

 

9,012,765

 

 

7,132,182

 

 
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES

 

119,395

 

 

219,078

 

 

585,349

 

 

1,098,987

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

55,794

 

 

1,434

 

 

71,198

 

 

89,526

 

 
NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

63,601

 

$

217,644

 

$

514,151

 

$

1,009,461

 

 
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
Unrealized appreciation (depreciation) ("URA(D)") on securities arising during the period

 

87,375

 

 

(28,159

)

 

423,210

 

 

496,430

 

Reclassification adjustment for realized losses (gains) included in net income (loss)

 

(16,165

)

 

(8,393

)

 

(3,476

)

 

(12,613

)

Total URA(D) on securities arising during the period

 

71,210

 

 

(36,552

)

 

419,734

 

 

483,817

 

 
Foreign currency translation adjustments

 

55,937

 

 

29,235

 

 

86,327

 

 

14,030

 

 
Benefit plan actuarial net gain (loss) for the period

 

(5,615

)

 

(12,591

)

 

(5,615

)

 

(12,591

)

Reclassification adjustment for amortization of net (gain) loss included in net income (loss)

 

1,768

 

 

1,788

 

 

6,300

 

 

5,453

 

Total benefit plan net gain (loss) for the period

 

(3,847

)

 

(10,803

)

 

685

 

 

(7,138

)

Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

 

123,300

 

 

(18,120

)

 

506,746

 

 

490,709

 

 
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

$

186,901

 

$

199,524

 

$

1,020,897

 

$

1,500,170

 

 
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
Basic

$

1.59

 

$

5.34

 

$

12.81

 

$

24.77

 

Diluted

 

1.59

 

 

5.32

 

 

12.78

 

 

24.70

 

 
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.  
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS  
   
   
  December 31,
(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except par value per share)  

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

  (unaudited)
ASSETS:  
Fixed maturities - available for sale, at market value  

$

20,040,173

 

$

16,824,944

 

(amortized cost: 2020, $19,225,068; 2019, $16,473,491, credit allowances: 2020, ($1,745); 2019, $0)  
Fixed maturities - available for sale, at fair value  

 

-

 

 

5,826

 

Equity securities, at fair value  

 

1,472,236

 

 

931,457

 

Short-term investments (cost: 2020, $1,135,088; 2019, $414,639)  

 

1,134,950

 

 

414,706

 

Other invested assets (cost: 2020, $2,012,581; 2019, $1,763,531)  

 

2,012,581

 

 

1,763,531

 

Cash  

 

801,651

 

 

808,036

 

Total investments and cash  

 

25,461,591

 

 

20,748,500

 

Accrued investment income  

 

141,304

 

 

116,804

 

Premiums receivable  

 

2,680,562

 

 

2,259,088

 

Reinsurance receivables  

 

1,994,555

 

 

1,763,471

 

Funds held by reinsureds  

 

716,655

 

 

489,901

 

Deferred acquisition costs  

 

622,053

 

 

581,863

 

Prepaid reinsurance premiums  

 

412,015

 

 

445,716

 

Income taxes  

 

17,253

 

 

305,711

 

Other assets  

 

742,369

 

 

612,997

 

TOTAL ASSETS  

$

32,788,357

 

$

27,324,051

 

   
LIABILITIES:  
Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses  

 

16,398,997

 

 

13,611,313

 

Future policy benefit reserve  

 

37,723

 

 

42,592

 

Unearned premium reserve  

 

3,501,359

 

 

3,056,735

 

Funds held under reinsurance treaties  

 

15,807

 

 

10,668

 

Other net payable to reinsurers  

 

294,347

 

 

291,660

 

Losses in course of payment  

 

127,971

 

 

51,950

 

Senior notes due 6/1/2044  

 

397,194

 

 

397,074

 

Senior notes due 10/1/2050  

 

979,524

 

 

-

 

Long term notes due 5/1/2067  

 

223,674

 

 

236,758

 

Borrowings from FHLB  

 

310,000

 

 

-

 

Accrued interest on debt and borrowings  

 

10,460

 

 

2,878

 

Unsettled securities payable  

 

206,693

 

 

30,650

 

Other liabilities  

 

558,432

 

 

458,848

 

Total liabilities  

 

23,062,181

 

 

18,191,126

 

   
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:  
Preferred shares, par value: $0.01; 50,000 shares authorized;  
no shares issued and outstanding  

 

-

 

 

-

 

Common shares, par value: $0.01; 200,000 shares authorized; (2020) 69,620  
and (2019) 69,464 outstanding before treasury shares  

 

696

 

 

694

 

Additional paid-in capital  

 

2,245,301

 

 

2,219,660

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of deferred income tax expense  
(benefit) of $80,451 at 2020 and $30,996 at 2019  

 

534,899

 

 

28,152

 

Treasury shares, at cost; 29,636 shares (2020) and 28,665 shares (2019)  

 

(3,622,172

)

 

(3,422,152

)

Retained earnings  

 

10,567,452

 

 

10,306,571

 

Total shareholders' equity  

 

9,726,176

 

 

9,132,925

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY  

$

32,788,357

 

$

27,324,051

 

   
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS  
   
   
  Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)  

 

2020

 

2019

  (unaudited)
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:  
Net income (loss)  

$

514,151

 

$

1,009,461

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:  
Decrease (increase) in premiums receivable  

 

(387,123

)

 

(62,018

)

Decrease (increase) in funds held by reinsureds, net  

 

(219,321

)

 

(56,722

)

Decrease (increase) in reinsurance receivables  

 

(150,753

)

 

67,444

 

Decrease (increase) in income taxes  

 

239,883

 

 

237,479

 

Decrease (increase) in prepaid reinsurance premiums  

 

55,334

 

 

(95,207

)

Increase (decrease) in reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses  

 

2,627,813

 

 

402,380

 

Increase (decrease) in future policy benefit reserve  

 

(4,869

)

 

(4,186

)

Increase (decrease) in unearned premiums  

 

404,049

 

 

521,709

 

Increase (decrease) in other net payable to reinsurers  

 

(24,163

)

 

66,477

 

Increase (decrease) in losses in course of payment  

 

74,759

 

 

(33,557

)

Change in equity adjustments in limited partnerships  

 

(103,772

)

 

(108,332

)

Distribution of limited partnership income  

 

122,326

 

 

81,300

 

Change in other assets and liabilities, net  

 

(95,968

)

 

(54,176

)

Non-cash compensation expense  

 

39,209

 

 

34,018

 

Amortization of bond premium (accrual of bond discount)  

 

49,673

 

 

30,936

 

Net realized capital (gains) losses  

 

(267,649

)

 

(185,004

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  

 

2,873,579

 

 

1,852,002

 

   
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:  
Proceeds from fixed maturities matured/called - available for sale, at market value  

 

2,586,405

 

 

2,302,299

 

Proceeds from fixed maturities sold - available for sale, at market value  

 

1,945,867

 

 

3,280,237

 

Proceeds from fixed maturities sold - available for sale, at fair value  

 

4,907

 

 

2,917

 

Proceeds from equity securities sold, at fair value  

 

376,347

 

 

283,965

 

Distributions from other invested assets  

 

309,912

 

 

284,558

 

Cost of fixed maturities acquired - available for sale, at market value  

 

(7,189,301

)

 

(6,613,917

)

Cost of fixed maturities acquired - available for sale, at fair value  

 

-

 

 

(4,243

)

Cost of equity securities acquired, at fair value  

 

(637,082

)

 

(329,417

)

Cost of other invested assets acquired  

 

(557,473

)

 

(425,438

)

Net change in short-term investments  

 

(717,527

)

 

(167,290

)

Net change in unsettled securities transactions  

 

194,574

 

 

(26,163

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities  

 

(3,683,371

)

 

(1,412,492

)

   
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:  
Common shares issued during the period for share-based compensation, net of expense  

 

(13,566

)

 

(3,134

)

Purchase of treasury shares  

 

(200,020

)

 

(24,604

)

Dividends paid to shareholders  

 

(249,056

)

 

(234,322

)

Proceeds from issuance of senior notes  

 

979,417

 

 

-

 

Cost of debt repurchase  

 

(10,647

)

 

-

 

FHLB advances (repayments)  

 

310,000

 

 

-

 

Cost of shares withheld on settlements of share-based compensation awards  

 

(15,908

)

 

(13,627

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  

 

800,220

 

 

(275,687

)

   
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH  

 

3,187

 

 

(11,882

)

   
Net increase (decrease) in cash  

 

(6,385

)

 

151,941

 

Cash, beginning of period  

 

808,036

 

 

656,095

 

Cash, end of period  

$

801,651

 

$

808,036

 

   
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:  
Income taxes paid (recovered)  

$

(169,748

)

$

(148,585

)

Interest paid  

 

33,570

 

 

31,689

 

 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Everest Re Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Full Year Net Income of $514 Million Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest” or the “Company”) today reported its 2020 fourth quarter and year end results. Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights Net income of $64 million equal to $1.59 per share Net operating loss of $(44) million, $(1.12) per …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Air Liquide and Siemens Energy to Develop a Large Scale Electrolyzer Partnership for Sustainable ...
ExOne Launches the World’s Fastest, Office-Safe Metal 3D Printer in Exclusive Partnership with ...
Clean Energy Signs Multi-Year Contract with LA Metro for More Than 47 Million Gallons of Renewable ...
Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners Announce Appointment of CEO of Genvia, a Clean ...
Fiverr Reveals Official Super Bowl Ad Spot “Opportunity Knocks” with Four Seasons Total ...
Illumina Accelerator Invests in Nine Genomics Startups for Second Global Cycle
Northern Trust Announces Further Alliance as Part of Whole Office Strategy
ExOne Announces Strategic Partnership, Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and 2021 ...
Novus Capital Corporation II Announces Closing of $287.5 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
Everest Provides Preliminary Information on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results