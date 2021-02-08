Everest Re Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Full Year Net Income of $514 Million
Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest” or the “Company”) today reported its 2020 fourth quarter and year end results.
Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights
- Net income of $64 million equal to $1.59 per share
- Net operating loss of $(44) million, $(1.12) per common share
- Gross written premium growth of 13%
- Attritional combined ratio of 86.3%, a 4 point improvement year over year
- Pre-tax net catastrophe losses of $70 million, Covid-19 Pandemic (“Pandemic”) losses of $76 million, and a prior year reserve strengthening of $400 million
Full Year 2020 Highlights
- Net income of $514 million, $12.78 per diluted common share
- Net operating income of $300 million, $7.46 per diluted common share
- Growth in diluted book value per share of 11.4% inclusive of dividends
- Gross written premium growth of 15%
- Attritional combined ratio of 87.5%, ~ 1 point improvement year over year
- 2020 cash flow from operations of $2.9 billion
The following table summarizes the Company’s net income and related financial metrics and provides details on shareholders’ equity and book value per share.
|Net income and operating income
|
Q4
|
Full Year
|
|
Q4
|
Full Year
|All values in USD millions except for per share amounts and percentages
|
2020
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
2019
|Everest Re Group
|Net income
|
63.6
|
|
514.2
|
|
217.6
|
|
1,009.5
|
|Net operating income (loss)
|
(44.2
|
)
|
300.1
|
|
130.8
|
|
872.4
|
|Net income per diluted common share
|
1.59
|
|
12.78
|
|
5.32
|
|
24.70
|
|Net operating income (loss) per diluted common share
|
(1.12
|
)
|
7.46
|
|
3.20
|
|
21.34
|
|Net income annualized return on average equity
|
2.8
|
%
|
5.8
|
%
|
10.0
|
%
|
12.0
|
%
|Net operating income annualized return on average equity
|
-2.0
|
%
|
3.4
|
%
|
6.0
|
%
|
10.3
|
%
|Year end equity and book value
|Shareholders' equity
|
9,726.2
|
|
9,132.9
|
|Book value per share
|
243.25
|
|
223.85
|
|Growth in bvps adjusted for dividends
|
11.4
|
%
|
18.7
|
%
|Notes
|1/ Refer to the reconciliation of net income to net operating income found later in this release
Everest Re Group President & CEO Juan C. Andrade commented: “We are relentlessly executing our strategies from a position of strength in this robust market as evidenced by 2020 growth in gross written premiums of 15% and net written premiums of 17% and improvement in underlying underwriting profitability. Our attritional combined ratio improved approximately one point to 87.5% versus the prior year, with our Insurance segment improving 2.3 points to 94.2%. Despite the $511 million Pandemic loss provision and a $400 million prior accident year reserve strengthening, we delivered $300 million in operating income and $514 million in net income providing a return on equity of 5.8%. Everest’s investment income remained resilient at $642 million despite the Pandemic’s impact on financial markets and the sharp decline in interest rates. Our total shareholders’ equity grew to a record $9.7 billion from $9.1 billion during the year, representing net book value per share growth of 11.4% including dividends. Everest has a strong capital position bolstered by the $1.0 billion senior notes offering and a leading global franchise with great momentum entering 2021.”
The following information summarizes the Company’s underwriting results, on a consolidated basis and also by segment – Reinsurance and Insurance, with selected commentary on results by segment.
|Underwriting information - Everest Re Group
|
Q4
|
Full Year
|
|
Q4
|
Full Year
|
|
Year on year change
|All values in USD millions except for percentages
|
2020
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
2019
|
|
Q4
|
Full Year
|Gross written premium
|
2,750.5
|
|
10,482.4
|
|
2,436.3
|
|
9,133.4
|
|
12.9
|
%
|
14.8
|
%
|Net written premium
|
2,449.3
|
|
9,117.0
|
|
2,120.2
|
|
7,824.4
|
|
15.5
|
%
|
16.5
|
%
|Combined ratio
|
109.1
|
%
|
102.9
|
%
|
101.5
|
%
|
95.5
|
%
|7.6 pts
|7.4 pts
|Attritional combined ratio
|
86.3
|
%
|
87.5
|
%
|
90.3
|
%
|
88.4
|
%
|-4.0 pts
|-0.9 pts
|Pre-tax net catastrophe losses
|
70.0
|
|
425.0
|
|
225.0
|
|
575.5
|
|Pre-tax net covid losses
|
76.1
|
|
511.1
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|Pre-tax net prior year reserve development
|
400.0
|
|
401.4
|
|
(19.2
|
)
|
(93.6
|
)
|Notes
|1/ Attritional ratios exclude prior year reserve development, Covid-19 pandemic impacts, catastrophe losses, and reinstatement premiums
Reinsurance segment
- The reinsurance segment achieved strong growth with gross written premiums up 12% for the quarter and 15% for the year, driven by new business opportunities, growth with existing customers, and improved rates and terms and conditions.
- The combined ratio for the quarter and full year 2020 reflected the impact of catastrophe losses, Covid-19 pandemic losses, and a reserve adjustment in the amount of $400 million.
- We have a more profitable portfolio driven by the consistent execution of our underwriting initiatives.
|Underwriting information - Reinsurance segment
|
Q4
|
Full Year
|
|
Q4
|
Full Year
|
|
Year on year change
|All values in USD millions except for percentages
|
2020
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
2019
|
|
|
Q4
|
Full Year
|Gross written premium
|
1,878.6
|
|
7,281.7
|
|
1,677.6
|
|
6,355.9
|
|
12.0
|
%
|
14.6
|
%
|Net written premium
|
1,793.5
|
|
6,767.6
|
|
1,519.3
|
|
5,732.3
|
|
18.0
|
%
|
18.1
|
%
|Combined ratio
|
112.4
|
%
|
103.0
|
%
|
103.9
|
%
|
95.4
|
%
|8.5 pts
|7.6 pts
|Attritional combined ratio
|
83.9
|
%
|
85.2
|
%
|
87.4
|
%
|
85.5
|
%
|-3.5 pts
|-0.3 pts
|Pre-tax net catastrophe losses
|
60.0
|
|
357.0
|
|
225.0
|
|
574.8
|
|Pre-tax net covid losses
|
56.1
|
|
407.1
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|Pre-tax net prior year reserve development
|
400.0
|
|
396.9
|
|
(2.7
|
)
|
(77.2
|
)
|Notes
|1/ Attritional ratios exclude prior year reserve development, Covid-19 pandemic impacts, catastrophe losses, and reinstatement premiums
Insurance segment
- The Company’s insurance segment achieved strong growth with gross written premiums up 15% for the quarter and 15% for the year, driven primarily by new business opportunities, strong renewal retention, and rate improvement.
- The combined ratio for the quarter and full year 2020 reflected the impact of catastrophe losses and Covid-19 pandemic losses.
- We achieved record renewal rate increases of +21% in the fourth quarter excluding workers compensation, and up 14% including workers compensation where we are seeing rates flatten.
|Underwriting information - Insurance segment
|
Q4
|
Full Year
|
|
Q4
|
Full Year
|
|
Year on year change
|All values in USD millions except for percentages
|
2020
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
2019
|
|
Q4
|
Full Year
|Gross written premium
|
871.9
|
|
3,200.6
|
|
758.7
|
|
2,777.5
|
|
14.9
|
%
|
15.2
|
%
|Net written premium
|
655.8
|
|
2,349.4
|
|
600.9
|
|
2,092.2
|
|
9.1
|
%
|
12.3
|
%
|Combined ratio
|
99.0
|
%
|
102.6
|
%
|
95.1
|
%
|
95.8
|
%
|3.9 pts
|6.8 pts
|Attritional combined ratio
|
93.8
|
%
|
94.2
|
%
|
98.1
|
%
|
96.5
|
%
|-4.3 pts
|-2.3 pts
|Pre-tax net catastrophe losses
|
10.0
|
|
68.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
0.7
|
|Pre-tax net covid losses
|
20.0
|
|
104.0
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|Pre-tax net prior year reserve development
|
-
|
|
4.6
|
|
(16.4
|
)
|
(16.4
|
)
|Notes
|1/ Attritional ratios exclude prior year reserve development, Covid-19 pandemic impacts, catastrophe losses, and reinstatement premiums
Investments and capital
- Net investment income of $222 million for the quarter and $647 million for the year, including limited partnership gains of $91 million for the quarter and $113 million for the year
- Total invested assets and cash of $25.5 billion at December 31, 2020, 23% growth year over year
- Shareholders’ equity increased to a record $9.7 billion at December 31, 2020
- Book value per diluted share at December 31, 2020 of $243.25, up 11.4% on a dividend adjusted basis since year end 2019
- Common share dividends declared and paid of $1.55 per share, equal to $62 million for the quarter
- The Company repurchased no common shares in the quarter
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. Federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include the impact of general economic conditions and conditions affecting the insurance and reinsurance industry, the adequacy of our reserves, our ability to assess underwriting risk, trends in rates for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, competition, investment market and investment income fluctuations, trends in insured and paid losses, catastrophes, pandemic, regulatory and legal uncertainties and other factors described in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Everest Re Group, Ltd.
Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest”) is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for close to 50 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Singapore, Canada, Bermuda, and other territories.
Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.
Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.
Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestre.com. All issuing companies may not do business in all jurisdictions.
A conference call discussing the second quarter results will be held at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 9, 2021. The call will be available on the Internet through the Company’s web site at everestre.com/investors.
Recipients are encouraged to visit the Company’s web site to view supplemental financial information on the Company’s results. The supplemental information is located at www.everestre.com in the “Investors/Financial Reports/Quarterly Reports” section of the website. The supplemental financial information may also be obtained by contacting the Company directly.
_______________________________________________
The Company generally uses after-tax operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, to evaluate its performance. After-tax operating income (loss) consists of net income (loss) excluding after-tax net realized capital gains (losses) and after-tax net foreign exchange income (expense) as the following reconciliation displays:
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|Per Diluted
|Per Diluted
|Per Diluted
|Per Diluted
|Common
|Common
|Common
|Common
|Amount
|Share
|Amount
|Share
|Amount
|Share
|Amount
|Share
|Net income (loss)
|
$
|
63,601
|
|
$
|
1.59
|
|
$
|
217,644
|
$
|
5.32
|
$
|
514,151
|
|
$
|
12.78
|
|
$
|
1,009,461
|
|
$
|
24.70
|
|After-tax net realized capital gains (losses)
|
|
149,950
|
|
|
3.74
|
|
|
61,052
|
|
1.49
|
|
217,017
|
|
|
5.39
|
|
|
150,808
|
|
|
3.69
|
|After-tax net foreign exchange income (expense)
|
|
(42,165
|
)
|
|
(1.05
|
)
|
|
25,763
|
|
0.63
|
|
(2,932
|
)
|
|
(0.07
|
)
|
|
(13,767
|
)
|
|
(0.34
|
)
|After-tax operating income (loss)
|
$
|
(44,184
|
)
|
$
|
(1.12
|
)
|
$
|
130,828
|
$
|
3.20
|
$
|
300,066
|
|
$
|
7.46
|
|
$
|
872,420
|
|
$
|
21.34
|
|(Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)
Although net realized capital gains (losses) and net foreign exchange income (expense) are an integral part of the Company’s insurance operations, the determination of net realized capital gains (losses) and foreign exchange income (expense) is independent of the insurance underwriting process. The Company believes that the level of net realized capital gains (losses) and net foreign exchange income (expense) for any particular period is not indicative of the performance of the underlying business in that particular period. Providing only a GAAP presentation of net income (loss) makes it more difficult for users of the financial information to evaluate the Company’s success or failure in its basic business and may lead to incorrect or misleading assumptions and conclusions. The Company understands that the equity analysts who follow the Company focus on after-tax operating income (loss) in their analyses for the reasons discussed above. The Company provides after-tax operating income (loss) to investors so that they have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information concerning the Company’s performance.
--Financial Details Follow--
|EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|REVENUES:
|Premiums earned
|
$
|
2,396,483
|
|
$
|
1,948,071
|
|
$
|
8,681,513
|
|
$
|
7,403,686
|
|Net investment income
|
|
222,349
|
|
|
146,077
|
|
|
642,465
|
|
|
647,139
|
|Net realized capital gains (losses):
|Credit allowances on fixed maturity securities
|
|
17,896
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1,745
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Other-than-temporary impairments on fixed maturity securities
|
|
(5,495
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(20,899
|
)
|Other net realized capital gains (losses)
|
|
165,490
|
|
|
80,938
|
|
|
269,394
|
|
|
205,903
|
|Total net realized capital gains (losses)
|
|
183,386
|
|
|
75,443
|
|
|
267,649
|
|
|
185,004
|
|Other income (expense)
|
|
(40,819
|
)
|
|
44,495
|
|
|
6,487
|
|
|
(4,660
|
)
|Total revenues
|
|
2,761,399
|
|
|
2,214,086
|
|
|
9,598,114
|
|
|
8,231,169
|
|CLAIMS AND EXPENSES:
|Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses
|
|
1,976,771
|
|
|
1,407,794
|
|
|
6,550,837
|
|
|
4,922,898
|
|Commission, brokerage, taxes and fees
|
|
513,080
|
|
|
450,226
|
|
|
1,873,250
|
|
|
1,703,726
|
|Other underwriting expenses
|
|
125,372
|
|
|
118,923
|
|
|
511,237
|
|
|
440,899
|
|Corporate expenses
|
|
11,934
|
|
|
10,344
|
|
|
41,118
|
|
|
32,966
|
|Interest, fees and bond issue cost amortization expense
|
|
14,847
|
|
|
7,721
|
|
|
36,323
|
|
|
31,693
|
|Total claims and expenses
|
|
2,642,004
|
|
|
1,995,008
|
|
|
9,012,765
|
|
|
7,132,182
|
|INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES
|
|
119,395
|
|
|
219,078
|
|
|
585,349
|
|
|
1,098,987
|
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
55,794
|
|
|
1,434
|
|
|
71,198
|
|
|
89,526
|
|NET INCOME (LOSS)
|
$
|
63,601
|
|
$
|
217,644
|
|
$
|
514,151
|
|
$
|
1,009,461
|
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
|Unrealized appreciation (depreciation) ("URA(D)") on securities arising during the period
|
|
87,375
|
|
|
(28,159
|
)
|
|
423,210
|
|
|
496,430
|
|Reclassification adjustment for realized losses (gains) included in net income (loss)
|
|
(16,165
|
)
|
|
(8,393
|
)
|
|
(3,476
|
)
|
|
(12,613
|
)
|Total URA(D) on securities arising during the period
|
|
71,210
|
|
|
(36,552
|
)
|
|
419,734
|
|
|
483,817
|
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|
|
55,937
|
|
|
29,235
|
|
|
86,327
|
|
|
14,030
|
|Benefit plan actuarial net gain (loss) for the period
|
|
(5,615
|
)
|
|
(12,591
|
)
|
|
(5,615
|
)
|
|
(12,591
|
)
|Reclassification adjustment for amortization of net (gain) loss included in net income (loss)
|
|
1,768
|
|
|
1,788
|
|
|
6,300
|
|
|
5,453
|
|Total benefit plan net gain (loss) for the period
|
|
(3,847
|
)
|
|
(10,803
|
)
|
|
685
|
|
|
(7,138
|
)
|Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|
|
123,300
|
|
|
(18,120
|
)
|
|
506,746
|
|
|
490,709
|
|COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|
$
|
186,901
|
|
$
|
199,524
|
|
$
|
1,020,897
|
|
$
|
1,500,170
|
|EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
|Basic
|
$
|
1.59
|
|
$
|
5.34
|
|
$
|
12.81
|
|
$
|
24.77
|
|Diluted
|
|
1.59
|
|
|
5.32
|
|
|
12.78
|
|
|
24.70
|
|EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|December 31,
|(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except par value per share)
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS:
|Fixed maturities - available for sale, at market value
|
$
|
20,040,173
|
|
$
|
16,824,944
|
|(amortized cost: 2020, $19,225,068; 2019, $16,473,491, credit allowances: 2020, ($1,745); 2019, $0)
|Fixed maturities - available for sale, at fair value
|
|
-
|
|
|
5,826
|
|Equity securities, at fair value
|
|
1,472,236
|
|
|
931,457
|
|Short-term investments (cost: 2020, $1,135,088; 2019, $414,639)
|
|
1,134,950
|
|
|
414,706
|
|Other invested assets (cost: 2020, $2,012,581; 2019, $1,763,531)
|
|
2,012,581
|
|
|
1,763,531
|
|Cash
|
|
801,651
|
|
|
808,036
|
|Total investments and cash
|
|
25,461,591
|
|
|
20,748,500
|
|Accrued investment income
|
|
141,304
|
|
|
116,804
|
|Premiums receivable
|
|
2,680,562
|
|
|
2,259,088
|
|Reinsurance receivables
|
|
1,994,555
|
|
|
1,763,471
|
|Funds held by reinsureds
|
|
716,655
|
|
|
489,901
|
|Deferred acquisition costs
|
|
622,053
|
|
|
581,863
|
|Prepaid reinsurance premiums
|
|
412,015
|
|
|
445,716
|
|Income taxes
|
|
17,253
|
|
|
305,711
|
|Other assets
|
|
742,369
|
|
|
612,997
|
|TOTAL ASSETS
|
$
|
32,788,357
|
|
$
|
27,324,051
|
|LIABILITIES:
|Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses
|
|
16,398,997
|
|
|
13,611,313
|
|Future policy benefit reserve
|
|
37,723
|
|
|
42,592
|
|Unearned premium reserve
|
|
3,501,359
|
|
|
3,056,735
|
|Funds held under reinsurance treaties
|
|
15,807
|
|
|
10,668
|
|Other net payable to reinsurers
|
|
294,347
|
|
|
291,660
|
|Losses in course of payment
|
|
127,971
|
|
|
51,950
|
|Senior notes due 6/1/2044
|
|
397,194
|
|
|
397,074
|
|Senior notes due 10/1/2050
|
|
979,524
|
|
|
-
|
|Long term notes due 5/1/2067
|
|
223,674
|
|
|
236,758
|
|Borrowings from FHLB
|
|
310,000
|
|
|
-
|
|Accrued interest on debt and borrowings
|
|
10,460
|
|
|
2,878
|
|Unsettled securities payable
|
|
206,693
|
|
|
30,650
|
|Other liabilities
|
|
558,432
|
|
|
458,848
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
23,062,181
|
|
|
18,191,126
|
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Preferred shares, par value: $0.01; 50,000 shares authorized;
|no shares issued and outstanding
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|Common shares, par value: $0.01; 200,000 shares authorized; (2020) 69,620
|and (2019) 69,464 outstanding before treasury shares
|
|
696
|
|
|
694
|
|Additional paid-in capital
|
|
2,245,301
|
|
|
2,219,660
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of deferred income tax expense
|(benefit) of $80,451 at 2020 and $30,996 at 2019
|
|
534,899
|
|
|
28,152
|
|Treasury shares, at cost; 29,636 shares (2020) and 28,665 shares (2019)
|
|
(3,622,172
|
)
|
|
(3,422,152
|
)
|Retained earnings
|
|
10,567,452
|
|
|
10,306,571
|
|Total shareholders' equity
|
|
9,726,176
|
|
|
9,132,925
|
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$
|
32,788,357
|
|
$
|
27,324,051
|
|EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|(unaudited)
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income (loss)
|
$
|
514,151
|
|
$
|
1,009,461
|
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Decrease (increase) in premiums receivable
|
|
(387,123
|
)
|
|
(62,018
|
)
|Decrease (increase) in funds held by reinsureds, net
|
|
(219,321
|
)
|
|
(56,722
|
)
|Decrease (increase) in reinsurance receivables
|
|
(150,753
|
)
|
|
67,444
|
|Decrease (increase) in income taxes
|
|
239,883
|
|
|
237,479
|
|Decrease (increase) in prepaid reinsurance premiums
|
|
55,334
|
|
|
(95,207
|
)
|Increase (decrease) in reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses
|
|
2,627,813
|
|
|
402,380
|
|Increase (decrease) in future policy benefit reserve
|
|
(4,869
|
)
|
|
(4,186
|
)
|Increase (decrease) in unearned premiums
|
|
404,049
|
|
|
521,709
|
|Increase (decrease) in other net payable to reinsurers
|
|
(24,163
|
)
|
|
66,477
|
|Increase (decrease) in losses in course of payment
|
|
74,759
|
|
|
(33,557
|
)
|Change in equity adjustments in limited partnerships
|
|
(103,772
|
)
|
|
(108,332
|
)
|Distribution of limited partnership income
|
|
122,326
|
|
|
81,300
|
|Change in other assets and liabilities, net
|
|
(95,968
|
)
|
|
(54,176
|
)
|Non-cash compensation expense
|
|
39,209
|
|
|
34,018
|
|Amortization of bond premium (accrual of bond discount)
|
|
49,673
|
|
|
30,936
|
|Net realized capital (gains) losses
|
|
(267,649
|
)
|
|
(185,004
|
)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
2,873,579
|
|
|
1,852,002
|
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from fixed maturities matured/called - available for sale, at market value
|
|
2,586,405
|
|
|
2,302,299
|
|Proceeds from fixed maturities sold - available for sale, at market value
|
|
1,945,867
|
|
|
3,280,237
|
|Proceeds from fixed maturities sold - available for sale, at fair value
|
|
4,907
|
|
|
2,917
|
|Proceeds from equity securities sold, at fair value
|
|
376,347
|
|
|
283,965
|
|Distributions from other invested assets
|
|
309,912
|
|
|
284,558
|
|Cost of fixed maturities acquired - available for sale, at market value
|
|
(7,189,301
|
)
|
|
(6,613,917
|
)
|Cost of fixed maturities acquired - available for sale, at fair value
|
|
-
|
|
|
(4,243
|
)
|Cost of equity securities acquired, at fair value
|
|
(637,082
|
)
|
|
(329,417
|
)
|Cost of other invested assets acquired
|
|
(557,473
|
)
|
|
(425,438
|
)
|Net change in short-term investments
|
|
(717,527
|
)
|
|
(167,290
|
)
|Net change in unsettled securities transactions
|
|
194,574
|
|
|
(26,163
|
)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
(3,683,371
|
)
|
|
(1,412,492
|
)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Common shares issued during the period for share-based compensation, net of expense
|
|
(13,566
|
)
|
|
(3,134
|
)
|Purchase of treasury shares
|
|
(200,020
|
)
|
|
(24,604
|
)
|Dividends paid to shareholders
|
|
(249,056
|
)
|
|
(234,322
|
)
|Proceeds from issuance of senior notes
|
|
979,417
|
|
|
-
|
|Cost of debt repurchase
|
|
(10,647
|
)
|
|
-
|
|FHLB advances (repayments)
|
|
310,000
|
|
|
-
|
|Cost of shares withheld on settlements of share-based compensation awards
|
|
(15,908
|
)
|
|
(13,627
|
)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
800,220
|
|
|
(275,687
|
)
|EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
|
|
3,187
|
|
|
(11,882
|
)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash
|
|
(6,385
|
)
|
|
151,941
|
|Cash, beginning of period
|
|
808,036
|
|
|
656,095
|
|Cash, end of period
|
$
|
801,651
|
|
$
|
808,036
|
|SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
|Income taxes paid (recovered)
|
$
|
(169,748
|
)
|
$
|
(148,585
|
)
|Interest paid
|
|
33,570
|
|
|
31,689
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210208005816/en/
|
