Net income of $514 million, $12.78 per diluted common share

Net operating income of $300 million, $7.46 per diluted common share

Growth in diluted book value per share of 11.4% inclusive of dividends

Gross written premium growth of 15%

Attritional combined ratio of 87.5%, ~ 1 point improvement year over year

2020 cash flow from operations of $2.9 billion

The following table summarizes the Company’s net income and related financial metrics and provides details on shareholders’ equity and book value per share.

Net income and operating income Q4 Full Year Q4 Full Year All values in USD millions except for per share amounts and percentages 2020 2020 2019 2019 Everest Re Group Net income 63.6 514.2 217.6 1,009.5 Net operating income (loss) (44.2 ) 300.1 130.8 872.4 Net income per diluted common share 1.59 12.78 5.32 24.70 Net operating income (loss) per diluted common share (1.12 ) 7.46 3.20 21.34 Net income annualized return on average equity 2.8 % 5.8 % 10.0 % 12.0 % Net operating income annualized return on average equity -2.0 % 3.4 % 6.0 % 10.3 % Year end equity and book value Shareholders' equity 9,726.2 9,132.9 Book value per share 243.25 223.85 Growth in bvps adjusted for dividends 11.4 % 18.7 % Notes 1/ Refer to the reconciliation of net income to net operating income found later in this release

Everest Re Group President & CEO Juan C. Andrade commented: “We are relentlessly executing our strategies from a position of strength in this robust market as evidenced by 2020 growth in gross written premiums of 15% and net written premiums of 17% and improvement in underlying underwriting profitability. Our attritional combined ratio improved approximately one point to 87.5% versus the prior year, with our Insurance segment improving 2.3 points to 94.2%. Despite the $511 million Pandemic loss provision and a $400 million prior accident year reserve strengthening, we delivered $300 million in operating income and $514 million in net income providing a return on equity of 5.8%. Everest’s investment income remained resilient at $642 million despite the Pandemic’s impact on financial markets and the sharp decline in interest rates. Our total shareholders’ equity grew to a record $9.7 billion from $9.1 billion during the year, representing net book value per share growth of 11.4% including dividends. Everest has a strong capital position bolstered by the $1.0 billion senior notes offering and a leading global franchise with great momentum entering 2021.”

The following information summarizes the Company’s underwriting results, on a consolidated basis and also by segment – Reinsurance and Insurance, with selected commentary on results by segment.

Underwriting information - Everest Re Group Q4 Full Year Q4 Full Year Year on year change All values in USD millions except for percentages 2020 2020 2019 2019 Q4 Full Year Gross written premium 2,750.5 10,482.4 2,436.3 9,133.4 12.9 % 14.8 % Net written premium 2,449.3 9,117.0 2,120.2 7,824.4 15.5 % 16.5 % Combined ratio 109.1 % 102.9 % 101.5 % 95.5 % 7.6 pts 7.4 pts Attritional combined ratio 86.3 % 87.5 % 90.3 % 88.4 % -4.0 pts -0.9 pts Pre-tax net catastrophe losses 70.0 425.0 225.0 575.5 Pre-tax net covid losses 76.1 511.1 - - Pre-tax net prior year reserve development 400.0 401.4 (19.2 ) (93.6 ) Notes 1/ Attritional ratios exclude prior year reserve development, Covid-19 pandemic impacts, catastrophe losses, and reinstatement premiums

Reinsurance segment

The reinsurance segment achieved strong growth with gross written premiums up 12% for the quarter and 15% for the year, driven by new business opportunities, growth with existing customers, and improved rates and terms and conditions.

The combined ratio for the quarter and full year 2020 reflected the impact of catastrophe losses, Covid-19 pandemic losses, and a reserve adjustment in the amount of $400 million.

We have a more profitable portfolio driven by the consistent execution of our underwriting initiatives.

Underwriting information - Reinsurance segment Q4 Full Year Q4 Full Year Year on year change All values in USD millions except for percentages 2020 2020 2019 2019 Q4 Full Year Gross written premium 1,878.6 7,281.7 1,677.6 6,355.9 12.0 % 14.6 % Net written premium 1,793.5 6,767.6 1,519.3 5,732.3 18.0 % 18.1 % Combined ratio 112.4 % 103.0 % 103.9 % 95.4 % 8.5 pts 7.6 pts Attritional combined ratio 83.9 % 85.2 % 87.4 % 85.5 % -3.5 pts -0.3 pts Pre-tax net catastrophe losses 60.0 357.0 225.0 574.8 Pre-tax net covid losses 56.1 407.1 - - Pre-tax net prior year reserve development 400.0 396.9 (2.7 ) (77.2 ) Notes 1/ Attritional ratios exclude prior year reserve development, Covid-19 pandemic impacts, catastrophe losses, and reinstatement premiums

Insurance segment

The Company’s insurance segment achieved strong growth with gross written premiums up 15% for the quarter and 15% for the year, driven primarily by new business opportunities, strong renewal retention, and rate improvement.

The combined ratio for the quarter and full year 2020 reflected the impact of catastrophe losses and Covid-19 pandemic losses.

We achieved record renewal rate increases of +21% in the fourth quarter excluding workers compensation, and up 14% including workers compensation where we are seeing rates flatten.

Underwriting information - Insurance segment Q4 Full Year Q4 Full Year Year on year change All values in USD millions except for percentages 2020 2020 2019 2019 Q4 Full Year Gross written premium 871.9 3,200.6 758.7 2,777.5 14.9 % 15.2 % Net written premium 655.8 2,349.4 600.9 2,092.2 9.1 % 12.3 % Combined ratio 99.0 % 102.6 % 95.1 % 95.8 % 3.9 pts 6.8 pts Attritional combined ratio 93.8 % 94.2 % 98.1 % 96.5 % -4.3 pts -2.3 pts Pre-tax net catastrophe losses 10.0 68.0 0.0 0.7 Pre-tax net covid losses 20.0 104.0 - - Pre-tax net prior year reserve development - 4.6 (16.4 ) (16.4 ) Notes 1/ Attritional ratios exclude prior year reserve development, Covid-19 pandemic impacts, catastrophe losses, and reinstatement premiums

Investments and capital

Net investment income of $222 million for the quarter and $647 million for the year, including limited partnership gains of $91 million for the quarter and $113 million for the year

Total invested assets and cash of $25.5 billion at December 31, 2020, 23% growth year over year

Shareholders’ equity increased to a record $9.7 billion at December 31, 2020

Book value per diluted share at December 31, 2020 of $243.25, up 11.4% on a dividend adjusted basis since year end 2019

Common share dividends declared and paid of $1.55 per share, equal to $62 million for the quarter

The Company repurchased no common shares in the quarter

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. Federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include the impact of general economic conditions and conditions affecting the insurance and reinsurance industry, the adequacy of our reserves, our ability to assess underwriting risk, trends in rates for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, competition, investment market and investment income fluctuations, trends in insured and paid losses, catastrophes, pandemic, regulatory and legal uncertainties and other factors described in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest”) is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for close to 50 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Singapore, Canada, Bermuda, and other territories.

Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.

Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestre.com. All issuing companies may not do business in all jurisdictions.

A conference call discussing the second quarter results will be held at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 9, 2021. The call will be available on the Internet through the Company’s web site at everestre.com/investors.

Recipients are encouraged to visit the Company’s web site to view supplemental financial information on the Company’s results. The supplemental information is located at www.everestre.com in the “Investors/Financial Reports/Quarterly Reports” section of the website. The supplemental financial information may also be obtained by contacting the Company directly.

The Company generally uses after-tax operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, to evaluate its performance. After-tax operating income (loss) consists of net income (loss) excluding after-tax net realized capital gains (losses) and after-tax net foreign exchange income (expense) as the following reconciliation displays:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) Per Diluted Per Diluted Per Diluted Per Diluted Common Common Common Common Amount Share Amount Share Amount Share Amount Share Net income (loss) $ 63,601 $ 1.59 $ 217,644 $ 5.32 $ 514,151 $ 12.78 $ 1,009,461 $ 24.70 After-tax net realized capital gains (losses) 149,950 3.74 61,052 1.49 217,017 5.39 150,808 3.69 After-tax net foreign exchange income (expense) (42,165 ) (1.05 ) 25,763 0.63 (2,932 ) (0.07 ) (13,767 ) (0.34 ) After-tax operating income (loss) $ (44,184 ) $ (1.12 ) $ 130,828 $ 3.20 $ 300,066 $ 7.46 $ 872,420 $ 21.34 (Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

Although net realized capital gains (losses) and net foreign exchange income (expense) are an integral part of the Company’s insurance operations, the determination of net realized capital gains (losses) and foreign exchange income (expense) is independent of the insurance underwriting process. The Company believes that the level of net realized capital gains (losses) and net foreign exchange income (expense) for any particular period is not indicative of the performance of the underlying business in that particular period. Providing only a GAAP presentation of net income (loss) makes it more difficult for users of the financial information to evaluate the Company’s success or failure in its basic business and may lead to incorrect or misleading assumptions and conclusions. The Company understands that the equity analysts who follow the Company focus on after-tax operating income (loss) in their analyses for the reasons discussed above. The Company provides after-tax operating income (loss) to investors so that they have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information concerning the Company’s performance.

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) REVENUES: Premiums earned $ 2,396,483 $ 1,948,071 $ 8,681,513 $ 7,403,686 Net investment income 222,349 146,077 642,465 647,139 Net realized capital gains (losses): Credit allowances on fixed maturity securities 17,896 - (1,745 ) - Other-than-temporary impairments on fixed maturity securities (5,495 ) - (20,899 ) Other net realized capital gains (losses) 165,490 80,938 269,394 205,903 Total net realized capital gains (losses) 183,386 75,443 267,649 185,004 Other income (expense) (40,819 ) 44,495 6,487 (4,660 ) Total revenues 2,761,399 2,214,086 9,598,114 8,231,169 CLAIMS AND EXPENSES: Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses 1,976,771 1,407,794 6,550,837 4,922,898 Commission, brokerage, taxes and fees 513,080 450,226 1,873,250 1,703,726 Other underwriting expenses 125,372 118,923 511,237 440,899 Corporate expenses 11,934 10,344 41,118 32,966 Interest, fees and bond issue cost amortization expense 14,847 7,721 36,323 31,693 Total claims and expenses 2,642,004 1,995,008 9,012,765 7,132,182 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES 119,395 219,078 585,349 1,098,987 Income tax expense (benefit) 55,794 1,434 71,198 89,526 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 63,601 $ 217,644 $ 514,151 $ 1,009,461 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Unrealized appreciation (depreciation) ("URA(D)") on securities arising during the period 87,375 (28,159 ) 423,210 496,430 Reclassification adjustment for realized losses (gains) included in net income (loss) (16,165 ) (8,393 ) (3,476 ) (12,613 ) Total URA(D) on securities arising during the period 71,210 (36,552 ) 419,734 483,817 Foreign currency translation adjustments 55,937 29,235 86,327 14,030 Benefit plan actuarial net gain (loss) for the period (5,615 ) (12,591 ) (5,615 ) (12,591 ) Reclassification adjustment for amortization of net (gain) loss included in net income (loss) 1,768 1,788 6,300 5,453 Total benefit plan net gain (loss) for the period (3,847 ) (10,803 ) 685 (7,138 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 123,300 (18,120 ) 506,746 490,709 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ 186,901 $ 199,524 $ 1,020,897 $ 1,500,170 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ 1.59 $ 5.34 $ 12.81 $ 24.77 Diluted 1.59 5.32 12.78 24.70

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except par value per share) 2020 2019 (unaudited) ASSETS: Fixed maturities - available for sale, at market value $ 20,040,173 $ 16,824,944 (amortized cost: 2020, $19,225,068; 2019, $16,473,491, credit allowances: 2020, ($1,745); 2019, $0) Fixed maturities - available for sale, at fair value - 5,826 Equity securities, at fair value 1,472,236 931,457 Short-term investments (cost: 2020, $1,135,088; 2019, $414,639) 1,134,950 414,706 Other invested assets (cost: 2020, $2,012,581; 2019, $1,763,531) 2,012,581 1,763,531 Cash 801,651 808,036 Total investments and cash 25,461,591 20,748,500 Accrued investment income 141,304 116,804 Premiums receivable 2,680,562 2,259,088 Reinsurance receivables 1,994,555 1,763,471 Funds held by reinsureds 716,655 489,901 Deferred acquisition costs 622,053 581,863 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 412,015 445,716 Income taxes 17,253 305,711 Other assets 742,369 612,997 TOTAL ASSETS $ 32,788,357 $ 27,324,051 LIABILITIES: Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 16,398,997 13,611,313 Future policy benefit reserve 37,723 42,592 Unearned premium reserve 3,501,359 3,056,735 Funds held under reinsurance treaties 15,807 10,668 Other net payable to reinsurers 294,347 291,660 Losses in course of payment 127,971 51,950 Senior notes due 6/1/2044 397,194 397,074 Senior notes due 10/1/2050 979,524 - Long term notes due 5/1/2067 223,674 236,758 Borrowings from FHLB 310,000 - Accrued interest on debt and borrowings 10,460 2,878 Unsettled securities payable 206,693 30,650 Other liabilities 558,432 458,848 Total liabilities 23,062,181 18,191,126 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred shares, par value: $0.01; 50,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common shares, par value: $0.01; 200,000 shares authorized; (2020) 69,620 and (2019) 69,464 outstanding before treasury shares 696 694 Additional paid-in capital 2,245,301 2,219,660 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of deferred income tax expense (benefit) of $80,451 at 2020 and $30,996 at 2019 534,899 28,152 Treasury shares, at cost; 29,636 shares (2020) and 28,665 shares (2019) (3,622,172 ) (3,422,152 ) Retained earnings 10,567,452 10,306,571 Total shareholders' equity 9,726,176 9,132,925 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 32,788,357 $ 27,324,051

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Twelve Months Ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 (unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 514,151 $ 1,009,461 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Decrease (increase) in premiums receivable (387,123 ) (62,018 ) Decrease (increase) in funds held by reinsureds, net (219,321 ) (56,722 ) Decrease (increase) in reinsurance receivables (150,753 ) 67,444 Decrease (increase) in income taxes 239,883 237,479 Decrease (increase) in prepaid reinsurance premiums 55,334 (95,207 ) Increase (decrease) in reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 2,627,813 402,380 Increase (decrease) in future policy benefit reserve (4,869 ) (4,186 ) Increase (decrease) in unearned premiums 404,049 521,709 Increase (decrease) in other net payable to reinsurers (24,163 ) 66,477 Increase (decrease) in losses in course of payment 74,759 (33,557 ) Change in equity adjustments in limited partnerships (103,772 ) (108,332 ) Distribution of limited partnership income 122,326 81,300 Change in other assets and liabilities, net (95,968 ) (54,176 ) Non-cash compensation expense 39,209 34,018 Amortization of bond premium (accrual of bond discount) 49,673 30,936 Net realized capital (gains) losses (267,649 ) (185,004 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,873,579 1,852,002 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from fixed maturities matured/called - available for sale, at market value 2,586,405 2,302,299 Proceeds from fixed maturities sold - available for sale, at market value 1,945,867 3,280,237 Proceeds from fixed maturities sold - available for sale, at fair value 4,907 2,917 Proceeds from equity securities sold, at fair value 376,347 283,965 Distributions from other invested assets 309,912 284,558 Cost of fixed maturities acquired - available for sale, at market value (7,189,301 ) (6,613,917 ) Cost of fixed maturities acquired - available for sale, at fair value - (4,243 ) Cost of equity securities acquired, at fair value (637,082 ) (329,417 ) Cost of other invested assets acquired (557,473 ) (425,438 ) Net change in short-term investments (717,527 ) (167,290 ) Net change in unsettled securities transactions 194,574 (26,163 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3,683,371 ) (1,412,492 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Common shares issued during the period for share-based compensation, net of expense (13,566 ) (3,134 ) Purchase of treasury shares (200,020 ) (24,604 ) Dividends paid to shareholders (249,056 ) (234,322 ) Proceeds from issuance of senior notes 979,417 - Cost of debt repurchase (10,647 ) - FHLB advances (repayments) 310,000 - Cost of shares withheld on settlements of share-based compensation awards (15,908 ) (13,627 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 800,220 (275,687 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH 3,187 (11,882 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash (6,385 ) 151,941 Cash, beginning of period 808,036 656,095 Cash, end of period $ 801,651 $ 808,036 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Income taxes paid (recovered) $ (169,748 ) $ (148,585 ) Interest paid 33,570 31,689

