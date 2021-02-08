 

TechnipFMC Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Teleconference Schedule

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (PARIS:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) will issue its fourth quarter 2020 earnings release after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. The Company will also host its fourth quarter 2020 earnings release teleconference on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 1 p.m. London time (8 a.m. New York time).

To participate in the conference call, you may call any of the following telephone numbers approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

France: +33 (0) 1 70 80 71 53
United Kingdom: +44 (0) 203 107 0289
United States: +1 844 304 0775
International (Other): +1 970 297 2369
Callers should reference Conference ID 1827659.

The event will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/85eot37i.

Those interested in listening to the webcast should register on the website at least 10 minutes before the call begins.

An audio replay of the call will be available online at approximately 8 p.m. London time (3 p.m. New York time) on February 25, 2021.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in the energy industry, delivering projects, products, technologies and services. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our customers’ project economics.

Organized in three business segments — Subsea, Surface Technologies and Technip Energies — we are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our customers in developing their energy resources and in their positioning to meet the energy transition challenge.

Each of our approximately 36,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of project execution, purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

TechnipFMC utilizes its website www.TechnipFMC.com as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world’s energy industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC. 



ZeitTitel
11.01.21
10
TechnipFMC