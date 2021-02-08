 

OptimizeRx Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

ROCHESTER, Mich., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corporation (Nasdaq: OPRX) (“OptimizeRx”), a leading provider of digital health solutions for life science companies, physicians and patients, today announced it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock. OptimizeRx is expected to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock being offered at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares will be offered by OptimizeRx.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include future acquisitions. OptimizeRx does not have any immediate arrangements, commitments or understandings regarding any future acquisitions.

William Blair & Company, L.L.C. and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering will be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

An automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the shares was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 8, 2021 and is effective. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering and the shares of common stock being offered will be filed with the SEC. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in the registration statement, the preliminary prospectus supplement, and other documents OptimizeRx has filed with the SEC for more complete information about OptimizeRx and the offering. Copies of the registration statement, the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus may be obtained, when available, on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or from William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606; Phone: (800) 621-0687; Email: prospectus@williamblair.com or RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281-8098, by telephone at (877) 822-4089 or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com.

