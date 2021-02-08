 

Century Aluminum Sets Date for Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Announcement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.02.2021, 22:24  |  28   |   |   

CHICAGO, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) will report fourth quarter 2020 earnings on Thursday, February 18, 2021 after the close of market trading. The news release will be issued through GlobeNewswire.

The company will hold a follow-up conference call on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

The earnings call will be webcast live on the Century Aluminum Company website, located at www.centuryaluminum.com. Plan to begin the registration process at least 10 minutes before the live call is scheduled to begin. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for replay approximately two hours following the live call.

Contact:

Peter Trpkovski (investors and media)
peter.trpkovski@centuryaluminum.com
(312) 696-3132




Disclaimer

