DermTech Announces New Scientific Advisory Board Members

The SAB provides important support and advice to DermTech, which advances its research and development of skin cancer and skin disease tests and treatment. The experience of each member of the SAB in dermatology, skin cancer, genomics or biotech innovations distinguishes them as industry leaders and experts in their respective fields.

Lisa Beck, M.D., is the co-director of the University of Rochester Medical Center for Allergic Disease Research and has served on the board of directors of the International Eczema Council since 2014. Specializing in the treatment of atopic dermatitis and eczema, Dr. Beck received her medical degree from the State University of New York at Stony Brook. Dr. Beck completed her dermatology residency at Duke University and an immunology research fellowship at Johns Hopkins University. Dr. Beck is currently serving as President-Elect of the Society of Investigative Dermatology (2020-2021).

George Han, M.D., Ph.D., currently serves as the System Medical Director for Dermatology and Chief of Teledermatology at the Mount Sinai Health System. Dr. Han is the current Vice President of the Dermatologic Society of Greater New York and a member of the Medical Board of the National Psoriasis Foundation. To date, Dr. Han has over 50 publications in well-respected journals such as the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, the Journal of Infectious Diseases, the British Journal of Dermatology and the American Journal of Pathology. Dr. Han remains active in conducting both basic scientific research as well as clinical trials.

“Dr. Beck and Dr. Han bring extensive clinical and research experience in skin cancer and inflammatory skin diseases to our Scientific Advisory Board. We look forward to receiving their expertise as we leverage our innovative platform to pioneer new approaches in precision dermatology. The combined knowledge of our SAB across a wide range of dermatological specialties will continue to contribute to our success as we strive to use precision genomics to redefine the industry standard for the diagnosis and treatment of skin disease,” said John Dobak, M.D., CEO of DermTech.