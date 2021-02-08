GreenVision Acquisition Corp. announces merger agreement with Helbiz, Inc. to become the first micro-mobility company listed on NASDAQ (Photo: Business Wire_

The transaction will introduce Helbiz as a Nasdaq-listed public company. Upon closing of the transaction, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021, it is expected that the combined company will retain the corporate name Helbiz and will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the proposed new ticker symbol, “HLBZ.” The transaction reflects an estimated equity value for the combined company of approximately $408 million. The combined company will continue to operate under the current Helbiz management team, led by Chief Executive Officer, Salvatore Palella.

David Fu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GreenVision, stated, “The micro-mobility industry is accelerating, and the total addressable market for North America and Europe is estimated to grow to $300 - $450 billion by 2030 according to McKinsey & Company's 'Micromobility’s 15,000-mile checkup' Report. As one of the leaders in the space, Helbiz has distinguished itself as the only company to offer e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one user-friendly platform and is well positioned to provide a seamless last-mile solution as the expected transition to micro-mobility accelerates. Helbiz has a proven and capital-light business model that combines hardware, software and services with extensive customer relationships. As such, we believe Helbiz will continue to grow its market position as the industry evolves. GreenVision and our investors are excited to partner with the talented Helbiz team to advance their vision.”

Salvatore Palella, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Helbiz, commented, “We are excited about this transaction, which will enable us to advance the development of our micro-mobility platform to further strengthen our market leadership globally. We believe that the access to capital from this transaction will allow us to turn the page to the next chapter in our company’s journey, which will push technological boundaries and explore services for the future of transportation. Through this transaction, we’re committed to fulfilling our vision in revolutionizing transport by using micro-mobility to become a seamless last mile solution.”