 

KLDiscovery Inc. Signs New Credit Agreement to Refinance Existing Debt Obligations With Increased Capacity and Reduced Principal Amortization, Lowering Annual Debt Payments from $17 Million to $3 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.02.2021, 22:30  |  31   |   |   

KLDiscovery Inc. (“KLDiscovery”), a leading global provider of electronic discovery, information governance and data recovery services, today announced that certain of its subsidiaries (such subsidiaries, collectively, the “Loan Parties”) have entered into a new secured credit agreement, dated February 8, 2021 (the “New Credit Agreement”), with Wilmington Trust, National Association and certain lenders which increases KLDiscovery’s loan capacity, lowers annual debt payments from $17 million to $3 million and terminates all lending commitments under its prior First Lien Credit Agreement, dated December 9, 2016, with Royal Bank of Canada (the “Prior Credit Agreement”).

The New Credit Agreement provides for (i) initial term loans in an aggregate principal amount of $300 million (the “Initial Term Loans”), (ii) delayed draw term loans in an aggregate principal amount of $50 million (the “Delayed Draw Term Loans”) and (iii) revolving credit loans in an aggregate principal amount of $40 million (the “Revolving Credit Loans”). The Revolving Credit Loans represent an increase of $10 million over the prior revolving credit loans they replace.

The Initial Term Loans and Delayed Draw Term Loans will bear interest at the Adjusted Eurocurrency Rate plus 6.50% per annum, or with respect to Base Rate Loans, the Base Rate plus 5.50% per annum. The Revolving Credit Loans will bear interest at the Adjusted Eurocurrency Rate plus 4.00% per annum, or with respect to Base Rate Loans, the Base Rate plus 3.00% per annum. Rates are at the discretion of the Loan Parties. The Initial Term Loans and Delayed Draw Term Loans amortize at a rate of 1.00% of the aggregate principal amount of Initial Term Loans and Delayed Draw Term Loans outstanding, payable quarterly. This amortization rate is a significant improvement from the Prior Credit Agreement, decreasing from 5.00% in the Prior Credit Agreement to 1.00% pursuant to the New Credit Agreement.

The Revolving Credit Loans, Initial Term Loans and Delayed Draw Term Loans are each scheduled to mature on the earlier of February 8, 2026 and six months prior to maturity of KLDiscovery’s convertible debentures due 2024.

“We are pleased we are able to refinance our former debt with more favorable terms and financial covenants as we continue to strengthen KLDiscovery for the long-term,” said Christopher Weiler, Chief Executive Officer of KLDiscovery. “Lowering our annual debt payments significantly improves our annual cash flow.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KLDiscovery Inc. Signs New Credit Agreement to Refinance Existing Debt Obligations With Increased Capacity and Reduced Principal Amortization, Lowering Annual Debt Payments from $17 Million to $3 Million KLDiscovery Inc. (“KLDiscovery”), a leading global provider of electronic discovery, information governance and data recovery services, today announced that certain of its subsidiaries (such subsidiaries, collectively, the “Loan Parties”) have …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Air Liquide and Siemens Energy to Develop a Large Scale Electrolyzer Partnership for Sustainable ...
ExOne Launches the World’s Fastest, Office-Safe Metal 3D Printer in Exclusive Partnership with ...
Clean Energy Signs Multi-Year Contract with LA Metro for More Than 47 Million Gallons of Renewable ...
Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners Announce Appointment of CEO of Genvia, a Clean ...
Fiverr Reveals Official Super Bowl Ad Spot “Opportunity Knocks” with Four Seasons Total ...
Illumina Accelerator Invests in Nine Genomics Startups for Second Global Cycle
Northern Trust Announces Further Alliance as Part of Whole Office Strategy
ExOne Announces Strategic Partnership, Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and 2021 ...
Novus Capital Corporation II Announces Closing of $287.5 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:35 Uhr
KLDiscovery Inc. Adds Lauren Tanenbaum to the Board of Directors