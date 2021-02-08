 

Astrea Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $150,000,000 Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.02.2021, 22:30  |  33   |   |   

New York, NY, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ASAXU) (the “Company”) announced that it closed its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit generating total gross proceeds of $150,000,000.  The units were listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) and began trading under the ticker symbol “ASAXU” on February 4, 2021.  Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “ASAX” and “ASAXW,” respectively.

EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. is acting as the sole book running manager for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained, when available, from EarlyBirdCapital, Inc., 366 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, Attn: Investor Relations, 212-661-0200. Copies are also available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website, www.sec.gov.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 3, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company’s efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to any particular industry or geographic region.  The Company is led by Felipe Gonzalez, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Jose Luis Cordova, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, and board members Mohsen Moazami, Hector F. Sepúlveda Reyes Retana and Boris Salas von Weltzien.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.  Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts.  Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements.  The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Contact:

Felipe Gonzalez
Chief Executive Officer
fgonzalez@strongrockcap.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Astrea Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $150,000,000 Initial Public Offering New York, NY, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ASAXU) (the “Company”) announced that it closed its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit generating total gross proceeds of $150,000,000.  …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
REPEAT -- Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Nokia to help Deutsche Telekom’s optical transport network modernization
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
REPEAT: Clean Power Increases Its Investment in PowerTap to 94.5%
Bitfarms Announces CAD$40.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
MKS Instruments Makes Superior Offer to Acquire Coherent
Cassava Sciences Announces Significant Program Progress and Expected Key Milestones in 2021 for Its ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
Astrea Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $150,000,000 Initial Public Offering