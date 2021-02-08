NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that John Houston, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer and Ian Taylor, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks: 2021 Oncology Day on Thursday, February 11 at 4:30 p.m. ET.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here and on Arvinas’ website at www.arvinas.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Arvinas’ website for 30 days following the presentation.