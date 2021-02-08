Carriage Services Announces 2020 Annual Results Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced plans to release 2020 annual results on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Carriage Services has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. central time.



What: Carriage Services 2020 Annual Results Earnings Conference Call

When: Thursday, February 18, 2021 – 9:30 a.m. central time

How: Live via phone – By dialing 866-516-3867 (conference ID 8569439) or live over the Internet by logging on to the Company's website at

www.carriageservices.com.