 

Titan Medical Announces Filing of Preliminary Short Form Prospectus

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.02.2021, 22:56  |  73   |   |   

Titan Medical Inc. (“Titan” or the “Company”) (TSX: TMD) (Nasdaq: TMDI), a medical device company focused on the design and development of surgical technologies for robotic single access surgery, announced today that it has filed a preliminary short form prospectus with applicable securities regulators in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta in connection with its previously announced offering of 8,335,000 units of the Company (“Units”) on a “bought deal” basis, at a price of US$2.40 per Unit (the “Offering Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds of US$20,004,000 (the “Offering”). Bloom Burton Securities Inc. (the “Underwriter”) will act as underwriter for the Offering.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a “Common Share”) and one half (1/2) of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Common Share during the period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering at an exercise price of US$3.00 per share.

The Company has granted the Underwriter an option, exercisable in whole or in part and from time to time at any time until 30 days after the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional number of Units equal to 15% of the number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering at the Offering Price.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund the development of the Company’s robotic surgical technologies and for general working capital. The Offering is expected to close on or about February 23, 2021 or such other date as the Company and the Underwriter may agree, and is subject to certain closing conditions, including but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory, stock exchange and other approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Units will be offered by way of a short form prospectus to be filed in each of the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario pursuant to National Instrument 44-101 – Short Form Prospectus Distributions, and by way of private placement in the United States and to, or for the account or benefit of “U.S. persons” (as defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”)) pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements under the 1933 Act, and pursuant to the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States. The Units may also be sold in such other jurisdictions as the Company and the Underwriter may agree.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Titan Medical Announces Filing of Preliminary Short Form Prospectus Titan Medical Inc. (“Titan” or the “Company”) (TSX: TMD) (Nasdaq: TMDI), a medical device company focused on the design and development of surgical technologies for robotic single access surgery, announced today that it has filed a preliminary short …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Air Liquide and Siemens Energy to Develop a Large Scale Electrolyzer Partnership for Sustainable ...
ExOne Launches the World’s Fastest, Office-Safe Metal 3D Printer in Exclusive Partnership with ...
Clean Energy Signs Multi-Year Contract with LA Metro for More Than 47 Million Gallons of Renewable ...
Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners Announce Appointment of CEO of Genvia, a Clean ...
Fiverr Reveals Official Super Bowl Ad Spot “Opportunity Knocks” with Four Seasons Total ...
Illumina Accelerator Invests in Nine Genomics Startups for Second Global Cycle
Northern Trust Announces Further Alliance as Part of Whole Office Strategy
ExOne Announces Strategic Partnership, Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and 2021 ...
Novus Capital Corporation II Announces Closing of $287.5 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
Titan Medical Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering
02.02.21
Titan Medical Announces Us $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
26.01.21
Titan Medical Announces Closing of US $11.5M Bought Deal Offering Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option
22.01.21
Titan Medical Announces Filing of Final Short Form Prospectus
11.01.21
Titan Medical Announces Filing of Preliminary Short Form Prospectus