 

KKR Income Opportunities Fund to Hold Investor Call for the Fourth Quarter 2020

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE: KIO) today announced that it will hold an investor update call on Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 at 1:00pm ET. Jeremiah Lane and Aaron Dalrymple will host the call and provide market color and portfolio updates for the fourth quarter of 2020. Jeremiah Lane is a Partner and a Portfolio Manager for KKR’s traded credit funds and Aaron Dalrymple is a Director in KKR’s Client and Partner Group.

The call may be accessed by dialing 800-289-0462 passcode: 991186. A replay of the call will be available approximately 72 hours after the call on the Fund website: https://www.kkrfunds.com/kio/.

The Fund is a diversified, closed-end fund. Investors should consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. Please see below for additional important information and disclaimers.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company managed by KKR Credit Advisors (US) LLC (“KKR Credit”), an indirect subsidiary of KKR & Co. Inc. (“KKR”). The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments. It expects to employ a dynamic strategy of investing in a targeted portfolio of loans and fixed-income instruments of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers and implementing hedging strategies in order to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns. Please visit www.kkrfunds.com/kio for additional information.

About KKR Credit

Launched by KKR in 2004, KKR Credit invests on behalf of its managed funds, clients and accounts across the corporate credit spectrum, including secured credit, bank loans and high yield securities and alternative assets such as mezzanine financing, special situations investing and structured finance. With over 300 employees, including approximately 130 investment professionals, KKR Credit’s investment teams are closely aligned with KKR’s wealth of private equity investment and industry resources.

Wertpapier


