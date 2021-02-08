 

Personalis Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Susan Moriconi, VP of People and Chief Human Resources Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.02.2021, 23:13  |  58   |   |   

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for population sequencing and cancer, today announced the appointment of Susan Moriconi as VP of People and Chief Human Resources Officer.

Ms. Moriconi joins Personalis from Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMCL), where she most recently served as Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, and was responsible for global recruiting, employee engagement, talent management, diversity and inclusion, compensation and benefits, HR technology, internal communications and employee development. During her tenure with Omnicell, Ms. Moriconi oversaw scaling from 800 to over 2,700 employees, expanded office locations from 5 to 19 locations in 9 countries, while company revenues grew from approximately $250 million to almost $900 million. Earlier in her career, Ms. Moriconi served as VP of HR at several established healthcare and technology companies – including Boston Scientific, Stanford Healthcare, and the not-for-profit pharmaceutical Institute for OneWorld Health. She holds a BA from University of the Pacific and an MBA in Marketing from Santa Clara University.

“Susan Moriconi brings over 20 years of experience in human resources and organization strategy, including deep experience in the life sciences industry. She is the right leader to help expand our company and continue to build an engaged, inclusive, and high-performing culture at Personalis,” said John West, Personalis CEO. “We are excited to welcome her to Personalis.”

About Personalis, Inc.

Personalis, Inc. is a leader in population sequencing and cancer genomics, with a focus on data, scale, efficiency and quality. Personalis operates one of the largest sequencing operations globally and is currently the sole sequencing provider to the VA MVP. In oncology, Personalis is transforming the development of next-generation therapies by providing more comprehensive molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. The Personalis ImmunoID NeXT Platform is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue sample. The Personalis Clinical Laboratory is GxP-aligned as well as CLIA’88-certified and CAP-accredited. For more information, please visit www.personalis.com and follow Personalis on Twitter (@PersonalisInc).

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws, including statements relating to attributes or advantages of the Personalis NeXT Platform, the company’s business opportunities, leadership or growth, or other future events. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, that could cause actual results to differ materially from any anticipated results or expectations expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in Personalis’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s most recent reports on Forms 8-K, 10-K and 10-Q, the company’s shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed on December 30, 2020, and the company’s prospectus supplement related to its recent public offering filed on January 27, 2021, and include those listed under the caption “Risk Factors.” Personalis disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Personalis Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Susan Moriconi, VP of People and Chief Human Resources Officer Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for population sequencing and cancer, today announced the appointment of Susan Moriconi as VP of People and Chief Human Resources Officer. Ms. Moriconi joins Personalis from Omnicell, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Air Liquide and Siemens Energy to Develop a Large Scale Electrolyzer Partnership for Sustainable ...
ExOne Launches the World’s Fastest, Office-Safe Metal 3D Printer in Exclusive Partnership with ...
Clean Energy Signs Multi-Year Contract with LA Metro for More Than 47 Million Gallons of Renewable ...
Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners Announce Appointment of CEO of Genvia, a Clean ...
Fiverr Reveals Official Super Bowl Ad Spot “Opportunity Knocks” with Four Seasons Total ...
Illumina Accelerator Invests in Nine Genomics Startups for Second Global Cycle
Northern Trust Announces Further Alliance as Part of Whole Office Strategy
ExOne Announces Strategic Partnership, Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and 2021 ...
Novus Capital Corporation II Announces Closing of $287.5 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
Personalis to Present at the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Conference
27.01.21
Personalis Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
26.01.21
Personalis Announces Launch of Public Offering of Common Stock
11.01.21
Personalis Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Revenue