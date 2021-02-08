 

Brookfield Renewable Announces Secondary Public Offering

globenewswire
08.02.2021   

BROOKFIELD, News, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (the “Partnership”) (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN), Brookfield Renewable Corporation (“BEPC” and together with the Partnership, “Brookfield Renewable”) (NYSE/TSX: BEPC) and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“Brookfield Asset Management”) (NYSE: BAM; TSX: BAM.A) announced today the commencement of a proposed secondary public offering of 15,000,000 class A exchangeable subordinate voting shares (the “Exchangeable Shares”) of BEPC by subsidiaries of Brookfield Asset Management (the “Selling Shareholders”). The Selling Shareholders expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,250,000 additional Exchangeable Shares. Brookfield Renewable is not selling any Exchangeable Shares in the offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.

Each Exchangeable Share is structured with the intention of providing an economic return equivalent to one non-voting limited partnership unit (a “Unit”) of the Partnership (subject to adjustment to reflect certain capital events). Each Exchangeable Share will be exchangeable at the option of the holder for one Unit (subject to adjustment to reflect certain capital events) or its cash equivalent (the form of payment to be determined at the election of Brookfield Renewable).

Barclays, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and Scotiabank are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. Brookfield Renewable will also be filing a prospectus supplement to its base shelf prospectus dated September 2, 2020 with securities regulatory authorities in Canada. Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or by visiting SEDAR at www.sedar.com. You may also request a copy of these documents from Barclays Capital Inc. by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com or via Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717. Any distribution of securities in Canada may not exceed the available capacity under Brookfield Renewable’s base shelf prospectus, as may be amended.

