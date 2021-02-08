Ekso Bionics Announces $10 Million Bought Deal Offering Of Common Stock

RICHMOND, Calif., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO) (“Ekso Bionics”), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today announced that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC under which the underwriter has agreed to purchase on a firm commitment basis 975,610 shares of common stock of Ekso Bionics, at a price to the public of $10.25 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about February 11, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Ekso Bionics also has granted to the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 146,341 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds to Ekso Bionics, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses and assuming no exercise of the underwriter’s option to purchase additional common stock, are expected to be approximately $10.0 million.

Ekso Bionics intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of debt, acquisitions and other business opportunities.

The shares of common stock are being offered by Ekso Bionics pursuant to a base shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-239203) originally filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 16, 2020 and declared effective by the SEC on June 26, 2020. The offering of the shares of common stock is being made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to, and describing the terms of, the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may also be obtained, when available, by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at 646-975-6996 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com .