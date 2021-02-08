 

African Gold Group Announces $4 Million Private Placement

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- African Gold Group, Inc. (TSX-V: AGG) (“AGG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 26,666,667 units (a “Unit”) at a price of $0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $4,000,000 (the “Offering”). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a “Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.25 for a period of 24 months from issuance.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to advance infill and exploration drilling on its Kobada Project in Southern Mali.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about February 19, 2021. In connection with the Offering, a finder’s fee may be payable in line with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four-months and one day. Completion of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including without limitation, receipt of TSXV approval.

About African Gold Group

African Gold Group is a TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AGG) listed exploration and development company with a focus on building Africa’s next mid-tier gold producer. The Company has a highly experienced board and management team with a proven track record in the African mining sector operating mines from development through to production. AGG’s principal asset is the Kobada Project in southern Mali, which is in an advanced stage of development having completed the 2020 definitive feasibility study and is targeting gold production of 100,000 oz per annum. As well as the initial Kobada Gold Project, other exploration locations have been identified on the Kobada, Farada and Kobada Est concessions, offering potential for an increase in resource. For more information regarding African Gold Group visit our website at www.africangoldgroup.com.

For further information please contact:

Danny Callow
President and Chief Executive Officer
+(27) 76 411 3803
Danny.Callow@africangoldgroup.com

Scott Eldridge
Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
(604) 722-5381
Scott.Eldridge@africangoldgroup.com

Daniyal Baizak
VP Corporate Development
(647) 835-9617
Daniyal.Baizak@africangoldgroup.com

