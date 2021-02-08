African Gold Group Announces $4 Million Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- African Gold Group, Inc. (TSX-V: AGG) (“AGG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 26,666,667 units (a “Unit”) at a price of $0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $4,000,000 (the “Offering”). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a “Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.25 for a period of 24 months from issuance.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to advance infill and exploration drilling on its Kobada Project in Southern Mali.